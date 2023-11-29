UAE
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Krakow am See, Germany
50
10
888 m²
3
€790,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
'der land-makler'
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 10 bedrooms
Malchin, Germany
160
10
5 351 m²
4
€295,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
'der land-makler'
Languages: English, Deutsch
Hotel 50 rooms
Offenbach am Main, Germany
50
1 500 m²
4
€8,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Hotel 55 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
55
1 850 m²
4
€13,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
1 600 m²
7
€14,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Shop
Saarbruecken, Germany
9 700 m²
€11,10M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Shop
Darmstadt, Germany
2 000 m²
€6,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Shop
Reinheim, Germany
1 100 m²
€2,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Frankfurt, Germany
26
6
645 m²
5
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with garage, with basement
Pirmasens, Germany
9
3
280 m²
3
€275,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pirmasens, Germany
11
4
390 m²
3
€250,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with garage, with basement
Petersberg, Germany
1
Large industrial hall for sale at 66953 Pirmasens ( 66989 Petersberg ) Warehouse, garage…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pirmasens, Germany
12
4
3
Investment 4 units approx. 308m ² rental space! ECDATA Property type: investment 4 apartme…
€319,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Revenue house 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Pirmasens, Germany
15
5
4
€519,000
1
Pirmasens, Germany
15
5
4
€519,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 270 rooms
Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
270
New hotel in Munich with a rental agreement - 20 years. Number of numbers: 270 Year B…
€59,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment
Kaiserslautern, Germany
12 500 m²
Well maintained industrial premises near Kaiserslautern with development potential. The fac…
€4,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
800 m²
3
Plot in Frankfurt am Main - in the historic district of the city - Sachsenhausens with a bui…
€2,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Commercial
Moerfelden, Germany
4
A large plot in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main for the construction of commercial real est…
€3,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
For sale is a plot for the construction of a residential apartment building in Frankfurt am …
€2,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Commercial
Obernhain, Germany
1 600 m²
A large plot of ( about 1600 m2 ) for building a house in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main i…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Commercial
Westerham, Germany
3
A plot with permission to build a residential building or two residential buildings - 1 or 2…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
1 500 m²
4
Land for sale in Berlin with an area of about 1,500 m2, including a building permit. O…
€5,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 1 room
Frankfurt, Germany
1
40 m²
5
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
4
400 m²
4
€4,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Hotel 62 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
62
3 000 m²
4
For sale is a modern 4 * hotel in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main with a restaurant and a t…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Hotel 36 rooms
Dietzenbach, Germany
36
700 m²
4
Centralized hotel in Frankfurt am Main Total area: about 700 sq.m. Number of roo…
€3,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Revenue house 28 rooms
Berlin, Germany
28
987 m²
3
Income house in Berlin, fully leased. Consists of 12 apartments ( from 1 to 3 rooms ). The…
€3,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
600 m²
4
Apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in excellent condition. The house is loc…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Revenue house 21 room with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
21
630 m²
3
New house for 7 apartments with underground parking for each apartment in a green, quiet are…
€5,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Revenue house with parking, with balcony
Dornach, Germany
1 690 m²
5
Apartment building with 27 apartments, with commercial premises on the ground floor. There…
€12,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
