  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Germany

Lower Saxony
28
Frankfurt
21
Berlin
20
Munich
16
Baden-Württemberg
14
Rhineland-Palatinate
11
Saxony-Anhalt
11
Ruhr area
9
288 properties total found
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Krakow am See, Germany
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Krakow am See, Germany
Rooms 50
Bathrooms count 10
Area 888 m²
Number of floors 3
€790,000
Investment 10 bedrooms in Malchin, Germany
Investment 10 bedrooms
Malchin, Germany
Rooms 160
Bathrooms count 10
Area 5 351 m²
Number of floors 4
€295,000
Hotel 50 rooms in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Hotel 50 rooms
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Rooms 50
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
€8,00M
Hotel 55 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 55 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 55
Area 1 850 m²
Number of floors 4
€13,20M
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 7
€14,00M
Shop in Saarbruecken, Germany
Shop
Saarbruecken, Germany
Area 9 700 m²
€11,10M
Shop in Darmstadt, Germany
Shop
Darmstadt, Germany
Area 2 000 m²
€6,00M
Shop in Reinheim, Germany
Shop
Reinheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
€2,60M
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Frankfurt, Germany
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 26
Bathrooms count 6
Area 645 m²
Number of floors 5
€3,00M
Commercial with double glazed windows, with garage, with basement in Pirmasens, Germany
Commercial with double glazed windows, with garage, with basement
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
€275,000
Commercial 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pirmasens, Germany
Commercial 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
€250,000
Commercial with double glazed windows, with garage, with basement in Petersberg, Germany
Commercial with double glazed windows, with garage, with basement
Petersberg, Germany
Number of floors 1
Large industrial hall for sale at 66953 Pirmasens ( 66989 Petersberg )   Warehouse, garage…
€650,000
Commercial 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pirmasens, Germany
Commercial 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Investment 4 units approx. 308m ² rental space! ECDATA Property type: investment 4 apartme…
€319,000
Revenue house 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Pirmasens, Germany
Revenue house 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
€519,000
Hotel 270 rooms in Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
Hotel 270 rooms
Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
Rooms 270
New hotel in Munich with a rental agreement - 20 years. Number of numbers: 270 Year B…
€59,00M
Investment in Kaiserslautern, Germany
Investment
Kaiserslautern, Germany
Area 12 500 m²
Well maintained industrial premises near Kaiserslautern with development potential. The fac…
€4,10M
Commercial in Frankfurt, Germany
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Plot in Frankfurt am Main - in the historic district of the city - Sachsenhausens with a bui…
€2,55M
Commercial in Moerfelden, Germany
Commercial
Moerfelden, Germany
Number of floors 4
A large plot in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main for the construction of commercial real est…
€3,30M
Commercial in Frankfurt, Germany
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
For sale is a plot for the construction of a residential apartment building in Frankfurt am …
€2,45M
Commercial in Obernhain, Germany
Commercial
Obernhain, Germany
Area 1 600 m²
A large plot of ( about 1600 m2 ) for building a house in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main i…
€850,000
Commercial in Westerham, Germany
Commercial
Westerham, Germany
Number of floors 3
A plot with permission to build a residential building or two residential buildings - 1 or 2…
€3,00M
Commercial in Berlin, Germany
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Land for sale in Berlin with an area of about 1,500 m2, including a building permit. O…
€5,50M
Investment 1 room in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 1 room
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
€330,000
Investment 4 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Investment 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
€4,00M
Hotel 62 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 62 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 62
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is a modern 4 * hotel in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main with a restaurant and a t…
€4,50M
Hotel 36 rooms in Dietzenbach, Germany
Hotel 36 rooms
Dietzenbach, Germany
Rooms 36
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
Centralized hotel in Frankfurt am Main Total area: about 700 sq.m. Number of roo…
€3,40M
Revenue house 28 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Revenue house 28 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 28
Area 987 m²
Number of floors 3
Income house in Berlin, fully leased. Consists of 12 apartments ( from 1 to 3 rooms ). The…
€3,90M
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in excellent condition. The house is loc…
€3,20M
Revenue house 21 room with parking, with balcony in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 21 room with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 21
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 3
New house for 7 apartments with underground parking for each apartment in a green, quiet are…
€5,10M
Revenue house with parking, with balcony in Dornach, Germany
Revenue house with parking, with balcony
Dornach, Germany
Area 1 690 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment building with 27 apartments, with commercial premises on the ground floor. There…
€12,10M
