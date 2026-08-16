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Commercial real estate in Germany

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Berlin
6
Munich
24
Frankfurt
41
Dusseldorf
4
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311 properties total found
Commercial property 3 200 m² in Niesky, Germany
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Commercial property 3 200 m²
Niesky, Germany
Area 3 200 m²
- I'm sorry. Without intermediaries - Commercial property on the border 59-900 (Zgorzelec/Gö…
$909,950
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Languages
Deutsch, Polski
Hotel 700 m² in Dietzenbach, Germany
Hotel 700 m²
Dietzenbach, Germany
Rooms 36
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
Centralized hotel in Frankfurt am Main Total area: about 700 sq.m. Number of roo…
$3,92M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 1 100 m² in Reinheim, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Reinheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
Edeka supermarket in good condition with a long lease agreement in the Hesse state - Darmsta…
$3,00M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3*** Modern Hotel for Sale in Bremen in Bremen, Germany
3*** Modern Hotel for Sale in Bremen
Bremen, Germany
The hotel, with excellent transport links, has a total of 80 rooms. The hotel features: …
$7,96M
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Care Property with Long-Term Returns – Invest in Boxberg (Saxony) in BoxbergOL Hamor, Germany
Care Property with Long-Term Returns – Invest in Boxberg (Saxony)
BoxbergOL Hamor, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
🔹 Established care facility with 56 units – 51 single apartments, 5 double apartments 🔹 Long…
Price on request
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Investment Property in 42105 Wuppertal, Germany in Wuppertal, Germany
Investment Property in 42105 Wuppertal, Germany
Wuppertal, Germany
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 4
Income-generating residential building for sale in the vibrant city of Wuppertal, North Rhin…
$633,161
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 1 400 m² in Heilbronn, Germany
Commercial property 1 400 m²
Heilbronn, Germany
Area 1 400 m²
$6,10M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 1 500 m² in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Hotel 1 500 m²
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Rooms 50
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Aparthotel in the area of ​​the main railway station Frankfurt am Main. Lease agreement: pu…
$9,22M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 1 182 m² in Germany
Shop 1 182 m²
Germany
Area 1 182 m²
•Plot area: approx. 3475 m²•Usable area: approx. 1182 m²•Retail area: approx. 800 m²•Year of…
$6,04M
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Revenue house 150 m² in Monchengladbach, Germany
Revenue house 150 m²
Monchengladbach, Germany
Area 150 m²
Investment: A two-family house converted into a workers' hostel. 41066 Mönchengladbach Pr…
$347,961
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Revenue house 3 578 m² in Datteln, Germany
Revenue house 3 578 m²
Datteln, Germany
Area 3 578 m²
Number of floors 4
Highly profitable facility with good near-term prospects!1) apartment building with 10 apart…
$2,32M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Hotel 3 431 m² in Bavaria, Germany
Hotel 3 431 m²
Bavaria, Germany
Area 3 431 m²
Number of floors 3
•Basement: approx. 1278 m²•First floor: approx. 1115 m²•Upper floor: approx. 1038 m²•Number …
$10,44M
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Hotel 2 600 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 2 600 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 72
Area 2 600 m²
Number of floors 3
4 * hotel in the airport area of. Frankfurt am Main in good condition. Number of numbers …
$7,26M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop in Bavaria, Germany
Shop
Bavaria, Germany
The proposed property is located in Krumbach, the second largest city in the Bavarian-Schwab…
$7,51M
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Shop 633 m² in Bavaria, Germany
Shop 633 m²
Bavaria, Germany
Area 633 m²
A high-quality property with attractive architecture, it is protected by the state.It is loc…
$1,74M
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Revenue house 630 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 630 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 21
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 3
New house for 7 apartments with underground parking for each apartment in a green, quiet are…
$5,88M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 371 m² in Wuppertal, Germany
Revenue house 371 m²
Wuppertal, Germany
Area 371 m²
Number of floors 3
Full description:Apartment house with excellent location in the area.near Schwebebahn statio…
$488,039
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Revenue house 496 m² in Duisburg, Germany
Revenue house 496 m²
Duisburg, Germany
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment house for sale in Duisburg 47169 House area 496 m2 5 apartments are rented o…
$498,609
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Investment 80 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 80 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Kindergarten in a residential building / new building on the ground floor with a central loc…
$2,88M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 15 879 m² in Dusseldorf, Germany
Hotel 15 879 m²
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 455
Area 15 879 m²
$115,86M
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Revenue house 1 690 m² in Munich, Germany
Revenue house 1 690 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 1 690 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment building with 27 apartments, with commercial premises on the ground floor. There…
$13,95M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel in Hamburg, Germany
Hotel
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 100
4 * hotel located near Hamburg Airport with contracts with a management company. The hotel…
$25,93M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
5***** Hotel for Sale in Berlin in Berlin, Germany
5***** Hotel for Sale in Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Area 5 000 m²
Land area: 8,000 sqm. Several commercial tenants. Room number: 140. Parking spaces. Unde…
$40,38M
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Revenue house 980 m² in Hamburg, Germany
Revenue house 980 m²
Hamburg, Germany
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment building with a central location in Hamburg. The house has 20 residential units, r…
$5,42M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 85 m² in Berlin, Germany
Investment 85 m²
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 7
Package of 3 apartments in a new building in the Berlin-Mitte area for rental. Equi…
$993,460
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 1 339 m² in Bavaria, Germany
Shop 1 339 m²
Bavaria, Germany
Area 1 339 m²
The property consists of a shop and a bistro. Store: • Rental area: approx. 1000 m² + 339 …
$2,44M
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Hotel 1 850 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 1 850 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 55
Area 1 850 m²
Number of floors 4
4* Boutique hotel in the center of Frankfurt near the railway station. The hotel has been co…
$16,37M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 362 m² in Herne, Germany
Revenue house 362 m²
Herne, Germany
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 3
very nice house built in 1914/1973 in a good area in the city of Herne in  the house has 7…
$406,699
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Shop 1 000 m² in Senden, Germany
Shop 1 000 m²
Senden, Germany
Area 1 000 m²
New network supermarket ( delivery - 2021 ) in Ulm with a long-term lease. Total area: ab…
$4,15M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 1 100 m² in Bielefeld, Germany
Investment 1 100 m²
Bielefeld, Germany
Rooms 200
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern rehabilitation clinic with a long-term lease. Number of rooms: about 200 Last Re…
$9,34M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch

Property types in Germany

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