Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Commercial real estate in Greece
Clear all
3 815 properties total found
Hotel 39 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lixouri, Greece
39
9 000 m²
A plot of 9000m with a functioning hotel located on one of the most picturesque islands of G…
€3,00M
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
30
800 m²
5
€1,70M
Hotel 36 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
36
2 700 m²
4
€3,50M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
266 m²
€850,000
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 700 m²
€1,50M
Office with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 163 m²
-1
€700,000
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
5
266 m²
3
€850,000
Hotel with parking, with city view
Greece
280 m²
€850,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
2
800 m²
€470,000
Commercial with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
240 m²
€480,000
Commercial
Greece
196 m²
€650,000
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
1
280 m²
1
€850,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
398 m²
€730,000
Commercial with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
306 m²
€420,000
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
225 m²
€460,000
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
14
730 m²
1
€2,50M
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
547 m²
€560,000
Commercial with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
375 m²
€740,000
Hotel with parking, with sea view
Greece
730 m²
€2,50M
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€590,000
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
1
89 m²
1
Commercial property for sale.Consists of 89 sq.m. (ground floor) there is also WC in the pro…
€127,000
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
700 m²
€2,50M
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
19
700 m²
1
Villa complex for sale in Vamos.On a plot of 1315 sq.m. for sale complex of 5 villas 700 sq.…
€2,50M
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
419 m²
€770,000
Commercial 1 room
Central Macedonia, Greece
1
250 m²
1
Commercial property for sale.Consists of 250 sq.mThere are also 2 WC in the property
€87,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
220 m²
€500,000
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
860 m²
€790,000
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool
Greece
450 m²
€1,10M
Commercial real estate with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
10
10
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in these 5 luxury homes…
€1,50M
Commercial 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
4
4
Investment opportunity with this custom-built villa including 3 separate homes (needs some f…
€550,000
