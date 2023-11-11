Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Greece

3 815 properties total found
Hotel 39 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lixouri, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lixouri, Greece
Rooms 39
Area 9 000 m²
A plot of 9000m with a functioning hotel located on one of the most picturesque islands of G…
€3,00M
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 5
€1,70M
Hotel 36 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 36 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 36
Area 2 700 m²
Number of floors 4
€3,50M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 266 m²
€850,000
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 700 m²
€1,50M
Office with landscape design in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 1 163 m²
Floor -1
€700,000
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
€850,000
Hotel with parking, with city view in Greece
Hotel with parking, with city view
Greece
Area 280 m²
€850,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 800 m²
€470,000
Commercial with parking in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 240 m²
€480,000
Commercial in Greece
Commercial
Greece
Area 196 m²
€650,000
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
€850,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 398 m²
€730,000
Commercial with parking in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 306 m²
€420,000
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 225 m²
€460,000
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 730 m²
Number of floors 1
€2,50M
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 547 m²
€560,000
Commercial with parking in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 375 m²
€740,000
Hotel with parking, with sea view in Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view
Greece
Area 730 m²
€2,50M
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 300 m²
€590,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial property for sale.Consists of 89 sq.m. (ground floor) there is also WC in the pro…
€127,000
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 700 m²
€2,50M
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa complex for sale in Vamos.On a plot of 1315 sq.m. for sale complex of 5 villas 700 sq.…
€2,50M
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 419 m²
€770,000
Commercial 1 room in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial property for sale.Consists of 250 sq.mThere are also 2 WC in the property
€87,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
€500,000
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 860 m²
€790,000
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool in Greece
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool
Greece
Area 450 m²
€1,10M
Commercial real estate with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
Commercial real estate with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in these 5 luxury homes…
€1,50M
Commercial 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Commercial 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Investment opportunity with this custom-built villa including 3 separate homes (needs some f…
€550,000

