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Сommercial properties in Greece

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Thessaloniki
3
Athens
9
Macedonia and Thrace
334
Kassandra Municipality
116
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526 properties total found
Investment 1 100 m² in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
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Investment 1 100 m²
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive commercial facility 1,110 sq. m. on Mesogion - Agia Paraskevi AvenueSale price: 2,…
$2,54M
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Developer
DC Constructions (DD.CO.DE)
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Investment 120 m² in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
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Investment 120 m²
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment Villas in Halkidiki (Greece) European Golden Visa through Real Estate Guara…
$514,498
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Established business 25 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Established business 25 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 25 m²
Real estate investments in Athens: boutique hotel Socio Central and Golden Visa program for …
$288,284
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TekceTekce
Hotel room 25 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel room 25 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 25 m²
Real estate investments in Athens: boutique hotel Socio Central and Golden Visa program for …
$288,284
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Hotel 1 600 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 1 600 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 600 m²
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are: solar pan…
$3,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 000 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Hotel for Sale in Heraklion Prefecture, Crete – 1,000 sq.m. with 20 Apartments & Private Poo…
$3,78M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 000 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale, a hotel of 1000 sq.m located in the South-West, in the area of ​​Agios Georgios Ar…
$2,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 300 m² in Dassia, Greece
Hotel 300 m²
Dassia, Greece
Area 300 m²
Rooms to let for sale in the picturesque village in the north of Corfu! This beachfron…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 360 m² in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 360 m²
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 360 m²
For sale a building of 360 sq.m built on a plot of 2500 sq m. The building consists of 5 mai…
$2,51M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 600 m² in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Nea Skioni, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale a cozy mini-hotel on the shores of the Aegean Sea. The hotel consists of 3 floors, …
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 380 m² in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 380 m²
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 380 m²
For sale a building of 380 sq.m on the peninsula of Kassandra. The three-story building cons…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 100 m² in Epano Elounda, Greece
Hotel 1 100 m²
Epano Elounda, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
$5,04M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 420 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 420 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 420 m²
🏨 Seafront Hotel for Sale – Neos Marmaras, Halkidiki Luxury hotel of 420 sq.m. for sale,…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 200 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 1 200 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There …
$2,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel in Potos, Greece
Hotel
Potos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11377 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 275.000 . This 120.00 sq. m. H…
$323,085
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Hotel 430 m² in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 430 m²
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 430 m²
For sale hotel with a total area of 350 sq.m. In the popular resort village of the Olympic R…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 360 m² in Loutra, Greece
Hotel 360 m²
Loutra, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 360 m²
Property Code: HPS4521 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 650.000 . This 360 sq. m. furnished Hote…
$748,054
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Hotel 3 000 m² in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Hotel 3 000 m²
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
For sale a Hotel of 3.000 sq.m located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 37 com…
$7,67M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 700 m² in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 700 m²
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 14
Area 700 m²
Property Code: HPS4628 - Hotel FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for € 2.000.000 . Th…
$2,30M
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Hotel 648 m² in Makrygialos, Greece
Hotel 648 m²
Makrygialos, Greece
Area 648 m²
For sale hotel of 648 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 386 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 386 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 386 m²
For sale: guesthouse in Neos Marmaras, Halkidiki, with a total area of 386 sq.m., originally…
$1,04M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 240 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 240 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 240 m²
The new built hotel is located in one of the most popular villages of Kassandra 400 from the…
$924,674
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Hotel 1 300 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 1 300 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 1 300 m²
FOR SALE: HOTEL COMPLEX IN STALIDA, CRETE Property Overview: This aparthotel, built in …
$1,71M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 224 m² in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 224 m²
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 224 m²
For sale 1/3 of the Aparthotel on the peninsula of Sithonia. The area of the hotel is 22…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 507 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 507 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 507 m²
For sale hotel of 507 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There are: …
$1,43M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 580 m² in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Sykia, Greece
Area 580 m²
For sale, a hotel located in Sithonia, close to a touristic village on the Peninsula of Sitn…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Commercial property in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial property
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Tennis club. 9 tennis courts. Utility room. Gym. Private project in the suburb of Plagiari, …
$4,04M
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Hotel 834 m² in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 834 m²
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 834 m²
For sale hotel of 834 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 600 m² in Pistiana, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Pistiana, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale luxury mini hotel in a beautiful village in the mountains. A place that is ideal …
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 2 500 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 2 500 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
Hotel 2,500 sq.m. with 73 Rooms & Pool – Gouves, Crete ✔️ Distance from the sea: 700 m …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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