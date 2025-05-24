Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of real estate in Russia

2 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/7
For the first time rented a cozy 2-room apartment with fresh European renovation. All the fu…
$755
per month
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1
Renting the ideal restaurant location on the 1st floor with an area of 1000.00 sq.m. with pe…
$37,747
per month
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/3
For rent a two-bedroom apartment on the street Dimitrov 13. The apartment is bright cozy, ce…
$566
per month
7 room house in Glagolevo, Russia
7 room house
Glagolevo, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the Agency database: 251-001, Kyiv highway, 32 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$2,202
per month
Commercial property 110 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 110 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/16
Office 110 m2 - rent in BC class B. The ideal combination of location, layout and rental con…
$5,813
per month
2 room apartment in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
2 room apartment
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
2 bedroom apartment for rent. Frunze district. 39 Budapest Street. From the subway Pr. Glory…
$377
per month
Commercial property 112 m² in Misaylovo, Russia
Commercial property 112 m²
Misaylovo, Russia
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
Renting of a commercial 112M2 Zh.K. Lesnoy suburb, street named after Hero of Russia Filipov…
$4,152
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tyumen, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Tyumen, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A bright apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​90 m ² in   premium complex in  …
$7,353
per month
Commercial property 390 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 390 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 390 m²
Floor 2/5
Office 390 m2 in BC Warsaw Plaza. In the case of repair work at the expense of the owner (op…
$10,223
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Vid apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​100 m ² in   complex « house on   Mos…
$3,394
per month
Commercial property 390 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 390 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 390 m²
Floor 2/5
Office 390 m2 - rent in BC class B+. The perfect combination of location, layout and rental …
$10,223
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
species penthouse with an area of ​​160 m ² with   own terrace in   club house « Filippovsky…
$8,475
per month
Commercial property 35 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 35 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
I rent a room under a catering with crazy traffic. There is an introductory contribution. Nu…
$8,808
per month
Commercial property 289 m² in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial property 289 m²
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 289 m²
Floor 1/15
Street Retail in New Moscow is a ready -made business in the heart of a promising area! ” Th…
$9,097
per month
8 room house in Kommunarka, Russia
8 room house
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in the Agency's database: 129-032, Kaluga highway, 8 km from MKAD, Novoye Gorodi…
$6,291
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
A spacious apartment with an area of ​​250 m ² in   house « Mansurovsky, 5 » next to   « gol…
$5,656
per month
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/9
A one-room apartment is for rent in the resort town of Zelenogradsk, on Turgeneva Street, in…
$440
per month
Commercial property 200 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 200 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/7
Office 200 m2 - rent in BC class B. The ideal combination of location, layout and rental con…
$7,549
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​98 m ² in   complex « house on   Pokrovsk…
$3,620
per month
Commercial property 142 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 142 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 142 m²
Floor -1/5
The room is located on the 1st floor of a 5-storey building near the platform working villag…
$4,656
per month
Commercial property 106 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 106 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 106 m²
Floor 3
Rent an office on the 3rd floor, just 5 minutes from the metro Oktyabrskaya! The area is 106…
$5,612
per month
Commercial property 302 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 302 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 302 m²
Floor 1/4
Office 301.8 m2 - rent in BC class B. The ideal combination of location, layout and rental c…
$9,177
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Corner apartments with   3 bedrooms in   Bogen House Deluxe Club House. Apartments with a to…
$6,787
per month
1 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 24/27
Great 1 bedroom apartment in a new house! Total area of 36 sq.m. room area 15 sq.m., kitchen…
$415
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 11
Cozy apartment with an area of ​​120 m ² in   a business class complex « Elsinor » on   11th…
$2,260
per month
Commercial property 72 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 72 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/12
I will rent an office space 71 m2, in the new class A business park The lot is located in a…
$3,627
per month
Commercial property 161 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 161 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 161 m²
Floor 11/18
Looking for an office space for rent with a convenient location and stylish renovation? We o…
$5,064
per month
Commercial property 15 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 15 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 15 m²
Floor 1/5
The premises from the owner without a commission 15+15+15+12 m. PSN, tobacco, coffee, manic…
$1,887
per month
Commercial property 100 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 100 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/17
We offer for rent a commercial premises on the first floor of 100 square meters. Separate en…
$5,033
per month
Commercial property 172 m² in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial property 172 m²
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/6
Corner of Moskovsky Prospekt and Kuznetsovskaya Street. Advertising can be placed on both si…
$7,549
per month
