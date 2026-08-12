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New buildings for sale in Bulgaria

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Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor
Show all Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor
Bansko, Bulgaria
from
$58,457
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
🏔 Apartments in Bansko by the mountains | New club project | from 51,400 €📍 Bansko, Bulgaria 🚠 The lift is about 800 meters away. 🏡 There are only 43 apartments in the project.📅 Commissioning - 2027If you’ve been to Bansko, you know why you love it. In winter - skiing and snowy slopes of Pir…
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Cottage village Grand Luxury Home Prostor stil i innovacii v samom serdce Solnecnogo Berega
Cottage village Grand Luxury Home Prostor stil i innovacii v samom serdce Solnecnogo Berega
Cottage village Grand Luxury Home Prostor stil i innovacii v samom serdce Solnecnogo Berega
Cottage village Grand Luxury Home Prostor stil i innovacii v samom serdce Solnecnogo Berega
Cottage village Grand Luxury Home Prostor stil i innovacii v samom serdce Solnecnogo Berega
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Cottage village Grand Luxury Home Prostor stil i innovacii v samom serdce Solnecnogo Berega
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
from
$384,727
The year of construction 2026
Grand Luxury Home is an exclusive residential project offering one-story and two-story luxury homes in the style of Japandi – a harmonious combination of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian functionality. Space, thoughtful layouts and advanced technologies create an ideal environment for li…
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Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Show all Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$113,087
The year of construction 2026
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TekceTekce
Cottage village Victoria Casa Butik kompleks iz 17 stilnyh domov v Pomorie Bolgaria
Cottage village Victoria Casa Butik kompleks iz 17 stilnyh domov v Pomorie Bolgaria
Cottage village Victoria Casa Butik kompleks iz 17 stilnyh domov v Pomorie Bolgaria
Cottage village Victoria Casa Butik kompleks iz 17 stilnyh domov v Pomorie Bolgaria
Cottage village Victoria Casa Butik kompleks iz 17 stilnyh domov v Pomorie Bolgaria
Cottage village Victoria Casa Butik kompleks iz 17 stilnyh domov v Pomorie Bolgaria
Pomorie, Bulgaria
from
$243,661
Victoria Casa Zdessy kazhdy home designed with zabotoy o your comfort and coziness.📌 Basic informationCategory: The secondary saleType: HomeGeneral Square: 116 m2Square: 166 m2Type of end: In podRegion: Pomorie, BolgariyaPrice: 209 000 €Price for m2: exact✨ Advantages the complex🔹 2, 3 or 4…
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Residential complex Vas ugolok panoramy v Asparuhovo
Residential complex Vas ugolok panoramy v Asparuhovo
Residential complex Vas ugolok panoramy v Asparuhovo
Residential complex Vas ugolok panoramy v Asparuhovo
Residential complex Vas ugolok panoramy v Asparuhovo
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Residential complex Vas ugolok panoramy v Asparuhovo
Varna, Bulgaria
from
$84,134
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 6
Area 63 m²
1 real estate property 1
🌊 Apartments in Barna by the sea | Asparukhovo | Delay 0% | No maintenance📍Bulgaria, Barna – Quarter of AcparukhovoModern residential complex in the green district of Varna, next to the sea, park and all urban infrastructure.🏢 The complex.New residential complex with modern architectureUnder…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
63.0
81,824
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Apartment building La Mer Home2
Apartment building La Mer Home2
Apartment building La Mer Home2
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$61,815
The year of construction 2028
Start selling!!!Sunny Beach New residential house in the center of Sunny Beach near Cacao Beach La Mer Home2 - designed with modern life in mindNo support tax.700m from the seaApartments are turned-keyArea - from 36.41 m2 Prices - from 53 900 EUR2000 EUR - 20% deposit - first installment, pa…
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Apartment building Solemare by the Sea
Apartment building Solemare by the Sea
Apartment building Solemare by the Sea
Apartment building Solemare by the Sea
Apartment building Solemare by the Sea
Apartment building Solemare by the Sea
Apartment building Solemare by the Sea
Aheloy, Bulgaria
from
$64,234
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 41–109 m²
3 real estate properties 3
This residential complex consists of 174 apartments, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, all designed to high standards. The project features extensive business and leisure infrastructure to accommodate a variety of residents and visitors, whether they are visiting f…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.5
129,900
Apartment 2 rooms
109.0
239,700
Studio apartment
40.6
79,285
Developer
Libro Group
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Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$60,349
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 39 m²
1 real estate property 1
🌴 Apartments at the sea in Bulgaria - the sale📍 The Sun Coast • Fregat's Rayon🏖 5-10 minutes walk to the beach💥 Rare offer at the start of construction - the best prices and choice of layouts⭐Key assets✔ A property near the sea✔ Quiet area near the beach and infrastructure✔ Suitable for vaca…
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Residential complex MAGNOLIA 8
Residential complex MAGNOLIA 8
Residential complex MAGNOLIA 8
Residential complex MAGNOLIA 8
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$68,467
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Start selling!!!Sunny Beach Residential complex "MAGNOLIA 8" 700 m from the seaApartments are turned-keyUnderground/ground parking spacesStudios: from 38.48 m2 Two-bedroom: from 56.88 m2Prices: from 1,550 € m2 to 2,300 € m22000 EUR - deposit 30% - first installment, paid within 1 month from …
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Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Show all Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Byala, Bulgaria
from
$57,899
The year of construction 2028
Area 67–97 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Byala Sun Residence is a modern residential complex by the sea in the resort town of Byala (Bulgaria). The project combines peace and comfort with modern amenities, offering accommodation for leisure, permanent residence or investment.Location: only 200 meters from the beach, 800 m to the ci…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
67.0
90,017
Apartment 2 rooms
97.0
143,513
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Apartment building Burgas
Apartment building Burgas
Apartment building Burgas
Apartment building Burgas
Apartment building Burgas
Show all Apartment building Burgas
Apartment building Burgas
Burgas, Bulgaria
from
$42,386
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Discover "SELENA" - your new home in Burgas!We present to your attention the residential complex "SELENA" - a modern project,Located in the picturesque and dynamically developing area of Meden Rudnik,Area B, Burgas. SELENA offers the perfect combination of comfort, qualityand affordability, …
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Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko radom s podemnikom
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko radom s podemnikom
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko radom s podemnikom
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko radom s podemnikom
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko radom s podemnikom
Show all Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko radom s podemnikom
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko radom s podemnikom
Obidim, Bulgaria
from
$60,014
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
🏔 Apartment in Bansko redomod with podzhmnicom 📍 Bansko, Balgariya🚠 Up to the Retirement 💰 Studios of 52 700 €♪📅 Dealer complex Bansko daveno perestal byoto gornolyzhnöm resortom. The Senaydia suda adopted a zjaute cruglýy izd: zimoy for lyjams and snowbordom, letom for forest, proglokami, p…
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Residential complex Novyj dom u mora
Residential complex Novyj dom u mora
Residential complex Novyj dom u mora
Residential complex Novyj dom u mora
Residential complex Novyj dom u mora
Show all Residential complex Novyj dom u mora
Residential complex Novyj dom u mora
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$62,727
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 6
🔥 Start Sale on the Solar Coast | 700 M to the Sea | No Service Fee✅ From 54,900 euros – affordable entry to European property🌊 about 700 meters to Cacao Beach💶 interest-free installments from the developer and without a monthly maintenance feeThe new low-rise residential complex is located …
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Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$127,729
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 39–62 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Luxury life on the coastReady for the summer season of 2027!Stunning spacious studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, and penthousesWho doesn’t want to enjoy an unforgettable summer life on the beach?Mesmerizing sunsets, well-equipped interiors and the magnificent territory of the apart-hotel a…
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Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Show all Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$111,387
The year of construction 2026
🌊 Succeed your buy apartment in 400 meters from the place in Nessebre!🔹 ♪ Ready home ♪🔹 No charge for service!🔹 Ideal dla la summerego detíha, PMG or docks in Arendu🔹 Neighborhood🔹 Shares: a gifted harp or terrace 11.4 m2!🔹 Price from 95 590 €💎 In complex:✅ Spornыe 2 and 3-konnatnye quartyrы…
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On the map

Bulgaria is a country with a combination of seascapes, mountain expanses and a mild climate, which makes it attractive for both tourists and those looking for a place to live. Developers are actively developing the market, offering properties on the Black Sea coast, near Sofia, in the flat cities of the central part or in the mountainous areas.

Advantages of new residential complexes in Bulgaria

Buying a new building in Bulgaria means purchasing an apartment in a modern residential complex. For most modern projects, the standard is the presence of parking, playgrounds, recreation areas and all the necessary infrastructure.

Advantages of new housing in Bulgaria:

  • Modern construction technologies. Houses are built using energy-saving materials and taking into account local features. For example, housing in the Black Sea region is protected from humidity and heat.
  • Flexible layouts. Buyers can choose apartments with a convenient area and room layout.
  • High investment attractiveness. The cost of housing increases by 10-20% by the time construction is completed, which is profitable for resale.

Prices for new buildings in Bulgaria

Prices for new buildings in Bulgaria depend on the region - it is easiest to build a complex in the central part, as there is better transport infrastructure and a richer land market. The most expensive new housing in Bulgaria is located closer to the sea coast. In addition to complexes, you can find houses and villas on the Bulgarian market.

Average cost of new housing in Bulgaria by region:

Region Type of property Price per sq.m (€) Average area (sq.m)
Sunny Beach

Studio

 500–800 30–40
Varna Two-room apartment 800–1200 60–80
Sofia Apartment 1000–1500

70–100
Sveti Vlas Apartment 700–1000 50–70

At the construction stage, the property will cost 10–20% less than after commissioning. For example, prices for a studio in Sunny Beach usually start from €15,000, and for apartments in Varna - from €60,000. Real estate in Bulgaria from a developer is often sold with the option of an installment plan with two or three payment stages. The average percentage of the deposit is 25-45%.

Nuances of buying real estate in Bulgaria from developer

There are no restrictions on the purchase of housing for foreign citizens, but there are still nuances in the process itself. First, the buyer chooses an object and makes a reservation deposit - usually up to 10% of the cost; it is needed to stake a claim on the property. As soon as the money is credited, the object is removed from sale, and the price is fixed and the seller can no longer increase or decrease it. Then a preliminary agreement is signed between the parties, after which a notary certifies the ownership.

Where is the best place to buy new buildings in Bulgaria from a developer 

The choice of location depends on the goals: vacation, permanent residence or investment. Developers in Bulgaria are active in several key regions, each with its own characteristics.

Popular places to buy:

  • Sunny Beach. This is not really a city, but rather a large resort center on the Black Sea coast. It is focused on tourists, so the best option for purchasing here is housing for rent.
  • Sveti Vlas. The city is unique in its own way - its mountainous landscape smoothly flows into the sea coast. However, this is also a disadvantage of the city: construction is not so active there - the land fund is scarce.
  • Varna. The cultural and economic center of Bulgaria. Most often, this is where people buy apartments for permanent residence in the country. Mainly due to the fact that the pace of life in Varna is leisurely, especially in comparison with the capital.
  • Burgas. A port city with moderate housing prices. The local infrastructure is mainly transport, which is why a lot of commercial real estate is being built in the city, but there are also residential complexes.
  • Sofia. In the capital, there is a high demand for apartments from people of working specialties and students.

Before buying, it is worth studying the projects of developers in Bulgaria and reviews about them. Most often, it is there that you can find all the information about the advantages of a particular project.

Guides on Buying New Builds in Bulgaria

The Best Cities in Bulgaria for Living and Buying Real Estate
The Best Cities in Bulgaria for Living and Buying Real Estate
Buying Real Estate in Bulgaria: Prices, Mortgage, Residence Permit for Property Investment
Buying Real Estate in Bulgaria: Prices, Mortgage, Residence Permit for Property Investment
Investments in Real Estate in Bulgaria: Price Analysis and Detailed Purchase Guide
Investments in Real Estate in Bulgaria: Price Analysis and Detailed Purchase Guide

Frequently asked questions about new buildings in Bulgaria

What is the average price for new housing in Bulgaria?

Price sq. meter of real estate in new buildings in Bulgaria ranges from 1000 to 1500 euros. Luxury properties can cost 2 times more.

What are the advantages of purchasing an apartment in a new building in Bulgaria?

The purchased housing is suitable for personal residence during the swimming season. If the property is located in a popular resort area, you can earn money from it by renting it out.

In which cities are the most actively purchased properties in residential complexes in Bulgaria?

Increased demand is observed in resort areas - Burgas, Varna, Sozopol. The sale of apartments in the capital, Sofia, is also proceeding at an active pace.

What documents and permits are needed to purchase a new home in Bulgaria? Are taxes required?

Foreign buyers present a foreign passport, a certificate of marital status and a declaration confirming the legal origin of the funds. No purchase permits are required.
For the purchase of real estate, a municipal tax is paid - 1.5-3.5% of the cadastral value of housing. Notary and registration fees are also provided - they do not exceed 1% and 0.1% of the market price of the property, respectively.
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