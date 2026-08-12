Bulgaria is a country with a combination of seascapes, mountain expanses and a mild climate, which makes it attractive for both tourists and those looking for a place to live. Developers are actively developing the market, offering properties on the Black Sea coast, near Sofia, in the flat cities of the central part or in the mountainous areas.

Advantages of new residential complexes in Bulgaria

Buying a new building in Bulgaria means purchasing an apartment in a modern residential complex. For most modern projects, the standard is the presence of parking, playgrounds, recreation areas and all the necessary infrastructure.

Advantages of new housing in Bulgaria:

Modern construction technologies. Houses are built using energy-saving materials and taking into account local features. For example, housing in the Black Sea region is protected from humidity and heat.

Houses are built using energy-saving materials and taking into account local features. For example, housing in the Black Sea region is protected from humidity and heat. Flexible layouts. Buyers can choose apartments with a convenient area and room layout.

Buyers can choose apartments with a convenient area and room layout. High investment attractiveness. The cost of housing increases by 10-20% by the time construction is completed, which is profitable for resale.

Prices for new buildings in Bulgaria

Prices for new buildings in Bulgaria depend on the region - it is easiest to build a complex in the central part, as there is better transport infrastructure and a richer land market. The most expensive new housing in Bulgaria is located closer to the sea coast. In addition to complexes, you can find houses and villas on the Bulgarian market.

Average cost of new housing in Bulgaria by region:

Region Type of property Price per sq.m (€) Average area (sq.m) Sunny Beach Studio 500–800 30–40 Varna Two-room apartment 800–1200 60–80 Sofia Apartment 1000–1500 70–100 Sveti Vlas Apartment 700–1000 50–70

At the construction stage, the property will cost 10–20% less than after commissioning. For example, prices for a studio in Sunny Beach usually start from €15,000, and for apartments in Varna - from €60,000. Real estate in Bulgaria from a developer is often sold with the option of an installment plan with two or three payment stages. The average percentage of the deposit is 25-45%.

Nuances of buying real estate in Bulgaria from developer

There are no restrictions on the purchase of housing for foreign citizens, but there are still nuances in the process itself. First, the buyer chooses an object and makes a reservation deposit - usually up to 10% of the cost; it is needed to stake a claim on the property. As soon as the money is credited, the object is removed from sale, and the price is fixed and the seller can no longer increase or decrease it. Then a preliminary agreement is signed between the parties, after which a notary certifies the ownership.

Where is the best place to buy new buildings in Bulgaria from a developer

The choice of location depends on the goals: vacation, permanent residence or investment. Developers in Bulgaria are active in several key regions, each with its own characteristics.

Popular places to buy:

Sunny Beach. This is not really a city, but rather a large resort center on the Black Sea coast. It is focused on tourists, so the best option for purchasing here is housing for rent.

This is not really a city, but rather a large resort center on the Black Sea coast. It is focused on tourists, so the best option for purchasing here is housing for rent. Sveti Vlas. The city is unique in its own way - its mountainous landscape smoothly flows into the sea coast. However, this is also a disadvantage of the city: construction is not so active there - the land fund is scarce.

The city is unique in its own way - its mountainous landscape smoothly flows into the sea coast. However, this is also a disadvantage of the city: construction is not so active there - the land fund is scarce. Varna. The cultural and economic center of Bulgaria. Most often, this is where people buy apartments for permanent residence in the country. Mainly due to the fact that the pace of life in Varna is leisurely, especially in comparison with the capital.

The cultural and economic center of Bulgaria. Most often, this is where people buy apartments for permanent residence in the country. Mainly due to the fact that the pace of life in Varna is leisurely, especially in comparison with the capital. Burgas. A port city with moderate housing prices. The local infrastructure is mainly transport, which is why a lot of commercial real estate is being built in the city, but there are also residential complexes.

A port city with moderate housing prices. The local infrastructure is mainly transport, which is why a lot of commercial real estate is being built in the city, but there are also residential complexes. Sofia. In the capital, there is a high demand for apartments from people of working specialties and students.

Before buying, it is worth studying the projects of developers in Bulgaria and reviews about them. Most often, it is there that you can find all the information about the advantages of a particular project.