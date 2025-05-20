  1. Realting.com
Gumbati Grupp

Georgia, Batumi
;
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
1998
On the platform
3 years 8 months
Languages
Русский, Українська
Website
gumbati.ge/
About the developer

Gumbati Group began its positioning in the market in 1998 and still holds a leading position in its field due to its high construction standards.

We are the first company to start large-scale construction in Batumi. We have built 500,000 sq.m. of commercial and residential premises, as well as 2 Olympic-standard stadiums.

We create buildings of a high standard that are ideal for a y specific environment.

Our team's main priority is to constantly improve and maintain the level of customer satisfaction.

Services

The company offers residential and investment properties. 

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 22:36
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Tbilisi)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
New buildings
Residential complex Midtown By Gumbati
Residential complex Midtown By Gumbati
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
Area 68 m²
1 real estate object 1
Residential complex in the heart of the city.  500 meters from the sea The project includes 57 apartments of various sizes with commercial spaces on the first floor.
Gumbati Grupp
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 16
Area 31–162 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Multifunctional, Hotel-type, 16-storey complex comprises three blocks Distinctive architecture Outstanding location - near the seashore (panoramic mountain and sea views) Multifunctional - equipped with commercial, entertainment, and leisure spaces Suitable for living, recreation, a…
Gumbati Grupp
Apart-hotel Subtropic City by Gumbati
Apart-hotel Subtropic City by Gumbati
Batumi, Georgia
from
$107,430
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
We present you with a unique opportunity to purchase this beautiful apartment in the heart of the city, just a few minutes' walk from the sea coast, in "Gumbati Apartments". The apartment is fully equipped with modern renovation, stylish furniture and high-quality appliances to ensure your c…
Gumbati Grupp
