About the developer

Gumbati Group began its positioning in the market in 1998 and still holds a leading position in its field due to its high construction standards.



We are the first company to start large-scale construction in Batumi. We have built 500,000 sq.m. of commercial and residential premises, as well as 2 Olympic-standard stadiums.



We create buildings of a high standard that are ideal for a y specific environment.



Our team's main priority is to constantly improve and maintain the level of customer satisfaction.