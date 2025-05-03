Belarus is located in the center of Europe and attracts the attention of not only tourists, but also those looking for comfortable housing in the primary real estate market. Due to significant land resources, new buildings in Belarus are being built not only on the outskirts, but also in the centers of large cities in the country.

Advantages of buying real estate from builder in Belarus

Purchasing real estate from a developer in Belarus has many advantages that make this choice especially attractive.

Modern construction technologies. New residential complexes in Belarus are built using modern technologies, which ensures high quality housing and energy efficiency.

No intermediaries. When buying an apartment from a developer, you eliminate additional costs for real estate agencies.

Flexible purchase terms. Many Belarusian developers offer installments, mortgage programs or the possibility of an individual payment schedule.

Developer's warranty. A warranty is provided for new buildings, which allows you to eliminate possible construction defects without additional costs.

Investment attractiveness. Buying an off-plan property in Belarus can be a profitable investment - the cost of the apartment increases after the building is put into operation.

Cost of new housing in Belarus

The cost of new buildings in Belarus depends on the city, district, level of comfort and square footage of the apartment. In large cities, such as Minsk, prices are higher than in the regions.

In Minsk, the average price per square meter in a new building from a developer in Belarus ranges from $1,500 to $2,500.

In other cities, for example, in Brest or Grodno, the cost is from $950 to $1,500 per square meter.

The minimum price on the primary market is about $900 per m2.

Business and premium class: the cost starts from $2,500 per m2.

The most popular are studios and two-room aparts in Minsk.

However, large families often choose spacious apartments in new residential complexes.

Features of buying housing in a new building in the Republic of Belarus

The sale of new buildings from a developer in the Republic of Belarus is carried out by both foreign construction companies and state-owned ones. The higher the involvement of government agencies in the construction process, the more protected equity holders are from unscrupulous developers.

Other nuances:

Construction stage. At the construction stage, prices are lower, but the risks are higher, so if dishonest actions are detected, government agencies can remove the developer from the project.

Transaction process. It is necessary to sign a shared construction agreement (SCA), which is regulated by the legislation of the Republic of Belarus.

For foreigners. Citizens of other countries can purchase real estate on equal terms with citizens of Belarus, but with mandatory compliance with visa and migration rules.

Popular cities and regions of Belarus for purchasing housing in a new building

New buildings from the developer in Belarus are being built in all regions of the country. Especially attractive are objects in the central cities of the regions:

Minsk. The capital of Belarus and the main economic and cultural center. Here you can find a wide selection of residential complexes, conveniently located near the center or on its outskirts.

Brest. A city on the western border of the country. It is located close to Poland and has a rich cultural heritage.

Grodno. This city is considered one of the most comfortable in Belarus. Housing in the new districts of Grodno combines modern comfort and reasonable cost.

Vitebsk. The northern cultural center of the country, where the construction of modern residential complexes is actively developing and high-quality communication with Russia has been established.

Gomel. The second most populous city in Belarus, where you can buy high-quality and affordable housing.