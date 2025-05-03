  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus

New buildings for sale in Belarus

Minsk
3
Mahilyow
1
Mahilyow Region
1
Vitsebsk Region
2
Residential complex Minsk World
Residential complex Minsk World
Minsk, Belarus
from
$47,147
Area 29–61 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Would you like to discover for your family and yourself a world of free comfort, security and well-being? Welcome to a multifunctional and business, sports and residential complex Minsk World, where the best Belarusian and foreign architects are implementing the concept of urban developme…
Agency
OOO Bir Bay
Tourist complex Tourist complex "Voloso"
Tourist complex Tourist complex "Voloso"
Opsauski selski Savet, Belarus
from
$1,32M
Number of floors 2
For sale a promising tourist complex on the shores of Lake Voloso. Lake Voloso is the purest lake, the pearl of the water system of the Braslav Lakes National Park (Belarus). The lake is located 11 km northeast of the city of Braslav and belongs to the basin of the Druika River. The ar…
Developer
Baza Voloso
Residential complex Маэстро
Residential complex Маэстро
Minsk, Belarus
from
$116,290
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 20
Area 68–144 m²
3 real estate objects 3
The main advantages and technical characteristics of  Maestro Deluxe Residences: 70 meters to  the new metro station Bogushevich Square. Location on one of the main streets of Minsk - Nemiga.    Apartments: 50 m2, 67 m2, 72 m2, 90 m2, 103 m2, 144 m2, 220 m2. Large panoramic windo…
Developer
Strateg Group
Residential quarter Антоновский квартал
Residential quarter Антоновский квартал
Minsk, Belarus
from
$33,891
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 19
Area 59–99 m²
43 real estate objects 43
< p > The main idea underlying the work on the Antonovsky quarter was to create a modern residential complex that meets all the requirements of the time and satisfies the needs of its inhabitants for a comfortable stay. The most competent specialists made efforts to implement all the positiv…
Developer
OAO BelATEP
Apartment building Жилой комплекс Gastello Minsk Residence
Apartment building Жилой комплекс Gastello Minsk Residence
Minsk, Belarus
from
$105,480
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 10
The Gastello Minsk Residence residential complex is a multi-storey building with comfortable apartments from the developer "SI-Trading". The new residential complex is a four-section ten-storey building designed in accordance with all modern construction standards. The building is being co…
Developer
Si-treyding
Business center Premer
Business center Premer
Kopishche, Belarus
from
$31,050
Number of floors 16
Area 23–148 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Residential apartments in the Premier business center are modern apartments in a class A building located in Uruchye - a dynamically developing area of ​​Minsk. When buying an apartment - a parking space as a gift! This is an already built facility, which has a cafe, car wash, shops, a f…
Developer
Si-treyding
Residential complex МК ФАРФОРОВЫЙ
Residential complex МК ФАРФОРОВЫЙ
Minsk, Belarus
from
$60,500
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 15
Area 39–1 431 m²
18 real estate objects 18
MK "Farforovy" - a new multifunctional premium complex - class in the center of Minsk. / p Exclusive location: / p ul liwithin walking distance 2 metro lines – Art. Nemiga and Art. Pl. Yakub Kolas. It is planned to build a third branch. / li liIn 5 minutes walk Victory Park and Komsomol Lake…
Developer
INFOREALT
Residential complex "Современный"
Residential complex "Современный"
Fanipal, Belarus
from
$24,263
Number of floors 10
Residential complex "Modern" A convenient combination of the urban life format in an apartment building away from city blocks in a small cozy town is now a very popular option for housing in the big city zone. The residential complex is located in the city of Fanipol. Fanipol is one of…
Agency
Staryy Stil
Apartment building Жилой дом по переулку Горный, 8
Apartment building Жилой дом по переулку Горный, 8
Minsk, Belarus
from
$108,460
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 12
The system is located in the central part of. Minsk in the Sovetsky per. Berg district, 8 and borders on the west side of the trans. Mountain; from the north -, south - and east side – with existing residential buildings. The relief of the site with a pronounced slope in the south - west, so…
Developer
Makroinzhiniring
Residential complex ЖК "Соколиный край"
Residential complex ЖК "Соколиный край"
Machulishchy, Belarus
from
$29,209
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
Area 28–80 m²
5 real estate objects 5
The residential complex "Sokoliniy Kray" is located 15 km from Minsk on the P23 highway in the urban settlement of Machulishchi.OOO "Metallstroyprofil" as the general contractor began construction of a new low-rise development quarter in November 2020. The customer is the Republican Unitary …
Developer
OOO Metallstroyprofil
Apartment building ENERGOSBEREGAYuSchIY PO B-RU NEPOKORENNYH 69
Apartment building ENERGOSBEREGAYuSchIY PO B-RU NEPOKORENNYH 69
Mahilyow, Belarus
from
$17,804
The year of construction 2023
Planned deadline: Q3 2023 Free layout, energy-saving home, step-by-step accessibility of shops, schools, kindergartens.   Cost m2: 1 km on the ground floor without finishing - 1.800 rubles. for m2 1 km on the ground floor with construction finishes - 2000 rubles. for m2 …
Developer
YurStroyMash
Business center K-one
Business center K-one
Kopishche, Belarus
from
$22,904
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Area 16–37 m²
9 real estate objects 9
The multifunctional complex « K-one » is an ideal place for business. Here you will find commercial premises, shops, parking spaces, offices and business apartments. This modern complex offers convenience and diversity for successful activities.
Developer
Si-treyding
Residential complex Полесский
Residential complex Полесский
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
from
$46,441
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 18
Area 50–86 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Buy a dream apartment in the center of Brest. The new residential complex "Polessky" is a group of 18-story monolithic houses for 102 apartments and 9-storey brick for 90 apartments. A school and a kindergarten are within walking distance, in which you do not have to stand in line for childr…
Developer
Polesezhilstroy
Cottage Dom na Braslavskih ozerah
Cottage Dom na Braslavskih ozerah
Pluski selski Savet, Belarus
from
$265,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 213 m²
1 real estate object 1
Located: on the Braslav lakes of the ice age (Lake Sunda flows into the network of lakes). The lake group includes 74 lakes with a total area of ​​about 130 km2, incredible beauty of glacial landscapes, endless surface of lakes, untouched forests and clean fresh air. There are a lot of…
Agency
LuckyFish
Residential complex Gulliver
Residential complex Gulliver
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 18
Area 64–81 m²
54 real estate objects 54
About the project The residential complex "Gulliver" is a unique space for comfortable living, located in the heart of the city. From the north, the site is bordered by Pritytskogo Street, from the south - by Dunina - Martsinkevich Street, from the west - by the territory of the ice palace, …
Developer
УКС МИНГОРИСПОЛКОМА
Belarus is located in the center of Europe and attracts the attention of not only tourists, but also those looking for comfortable housing in the primary real estate market. Due to significant land resources, new buildings in Belarus are being built not only on the outskirts, but also in the centers of large cities in the country.

Advantages of buying real estate from builder in Belarus

Purchasing real estate from a developer in Belarus has many advantages that make this choice especially attractive.

  • Modern construction technologies. New residential complexes in Belarus are built using modern technologies, which ensures high quality housing and energy efficiency.
  • No intermediaries. When buying an apartment from a developer, you eliminate additional costs for real estate agencies.
  • Flexible purchase terms. Many Belarusian developers offer installments, mortgage programs or the possibility of an individual payment schedule.
  • Developer's warranty. A warranty is provided for new buildings, which allows you to eliminate possible construction defects without additional costs.
  • Investment attractiveness. Buying an off-plan property in Belarus can be a profitable investment - the cost of the apartment increases after the building is put into operation.

Cost of new housing in Belarus

The cost of new buildings in Belarus depends on the city, district, level of comfort and square footage of the apartment. In large cities, such as Minsk, prices are higher than in the regions.

  • In Minsk, the average price per square meter in a new building from a developer in Belarus ranges from $1,500 to $2,500.
  • In other cities, for example, in Brest or Grodno, the cost is from $950 to $1,500 per square meter.
  • The minimum price on the primary market is about $900 per m2.
  • Business and premium class: the cost starts from $2,500 per m2.

The most popular are studios and two-room aparts in Minsk.

However, large families often choose spacious apartments in new residential complexes.

Features of buying housing in a new building in the Republic of Belarus

The sale of new buildings from a developer in the Republic of Belarus is carried out by both foreign construction companies and state-owned ones. The higher the involvement of government agencies in the construction process, the more protected equity holders are from unscrupulous developers.

Other nuances:

  • Construction stage. At the construction stage, prices are lower, but the risks are higher, so if dishonest actions are detected, government agencies can remove the developer from the project.
  • Transaction process. It is necessary to sign a shared construction agreement (SCA), which is regulated by the legislation of the Republic of Belarus.
  • For foreigners. Citizens of other countries can purchase real estate on equal terms with citizens of Belarus, but with mandatory compliance with visa and migration rules.

Popular cities and regions of Belarus for purchasing housing in a new building

New buildings from the developer in Belarus are being built in all regions of the country. Especially attractive are objects in the central cities of the regions:

  • Minsk. The capital of Belarus and the main economic and cultural center. Here you can find a wide selection of residential complexes, conveniently located near the center or on its outskirts.
  • Brest. A city on the western border of the country. It is located close to Poland and has a rich cultural heritage.
  • Grodno. This city is considered one of the most comfortable in Belarus. Housing in the new districts of Grodno combines modern comfort and reasonable cost.
  • Vitebsk. The northern cultural center of the country, where the construction of modern residential complexes is actively developing and high-quality communication with Russia has been established.
  • Gomel. The second most populous city in Belarus, where you can buy high-quality and affordable housing.

Frequently Asked Questions about New Buildings in Belarus

What is the average price per square meter in new residential projects in Belarus?

The cost of apartments in new buildings from the developer depends on the location of the property. Most expensive are apartments in the capital of the country - Minsk. Here, sellers are asking about €1500-2000 per square meter. In other regions, the average cost of apartments in Belarus from the developers and private sellers ranges from 700 to 1200 euros per square meter.

What are the conditions for foreigners to buy housing in new development projects in Belarus?

Foreigners can freely buy apartments in new buildings throughout the country. For the purchase of apartments worth 150 thousand euros and more, foreigners get an unlimited residence permit.To purchase a new housing foreigners need to have a passport of their country and its translation certified by a notary. The certificate of registration in the Republic of Belarus is also needed. Purchased real estate foreigner can use for personal residence, rental and resale.

What types of apartments are available in new buildings?

New real estate in Belarus offers different types of apartments. Especially in demand are studios, duplexes, flats with open floor plans.
