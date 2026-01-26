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Real estate in France

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Immigration programs in France

  • Residence permit
    France FIP Residence Permit
    France FIP Residence Permit
    France France
    from
    $16,500
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 2 months
    Unlock Your Journey: Obtain Your French Residence Permit with Ease Are you dreaming of experiencing the charm, culture, and sophistication of France? Your journey begins with obtaining a French Residence Permit, specifically the Visa Visiteur. Whether you're planning to reunite with famil…
    Immigration consultant
    Luxe Legal Services
    Leave a request
  • Residence permit
    Residence permit in France
    Residence permit in France
    France France
    from
    $17,126
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 5 months
    French Tech Founder Talent Visa is a program for entrepreneurs, experts and professionals with strong professional experience who plan to create and develop an innovative project in France.The program is in the category of Passeport Talent / carte talent and allows you to obtain a residence …
    Agency
    Invest Cafe
    Leave a request
  • Residence permit
    Residence permit in France
    Residence permit in France
    France France
    from
    $19,772
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 5 months
    Welcome to EU Unlockr Since 2021, EU Unlockr has been a recognized expert accompanied by families and entrepreneurs. Investors looking for a safe and transparent way to obtain a residence permit in France. We are a company wholly specialized in France, with the success of our programs. 9…
    Immigration consultant
    Eu-Unlockr
    Leave a request
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    Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
    Immigration consultant
    Eu-Unlockr
    Languages
    English, Русский
  • Residence permit
    Residence permit in France
    Residence permit in France
    France France
    from
    $17,625
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 5 months
    Welcome to EU UnlockrSince 2021, EU Unlockr has been a recognized expert accompanied by families and entrepreneurs.Investors looking for a safe and transparent way to obtain a residence permit in France.We are a company wholly specialized in France, with the success of our programs.92%.Our s…
    Immigration consultant
    Eu-Unlockr
    Leave a request
    Show contacts
    Close
    Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
    Immigration consultant
    Eu-Unlockr
    Languages
    English, Русский
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