Guides on Buying New Builds in Finland
Frequently asked questions about new buildings in Finland
What is the average price per sq. meters of new housing in Finland?
The cost per square meter from Finnish developers varies from 2,600 to 4,300 euros. In the capital of the country (Helsinki) prices are 10-20% higher.
Exact price per sq. meters in new buildings in Finland depends on the location of the property, the type of building materials, and the class of housing. If the property is sold at the foundation pit stage or in rough finishing, its value will be 20-30% lower than the market price.
Can foreigners buy an apartment in Finland from a developer?
Yes, foreigners are allowed to purchase new housing throughout the country. The purchased property can be used for personal residence, resold, or rented out. There are no restrictions on the number of apartments and houses for foreign buyers.
What documents do I need to present to purchase real estate from a developer in Finland?
A valid passport is required to complete the transaction. If the buyer lives in a country outside the EU or EEA, he will additionally need to obtain permission to purchase the item from the Finnish Ministry of Defense.