BESTAY PROPERTY LTD

Bulgaria, Str. Yoan Ekzarh № 50, Ground floor, Office 4, 1164 Sofia, Bulgaria (Болгария)
BESTAY PROPERTY LTD
Real estate agency
2004
English, Български
bestayproperty.bg
Company description

Bestay Property — a real estate agency which supports people to find or sell their home, land or other property in Sofia and all over Bulgaria. We assist companies to achieve success, by acquiring or sell housing investment, office, hotel, shop, restaurant or other property.

We created the agency through our skills and experience in sales and advertising of real estate. In our work, we invest time and energy, apply flexibility in every transaction and create a quick and convenient negotiation process.

Bestay Property’s motto «Special Person. Special Estate» presents our mission — to connect the right person with the right property. Welcome to Bestay Property!

Services
  • Purchase of Estate;
  • Sale of Property;
  • Financing;
  • Architectural project;
  • Interior design;
  • Finishing jobs.
Our agents in Bulgaria
Dimitar Angelov Dimitrov
Dimitar Angelov Dimitrov
Mario Boyadzhiev
Mario Boyadzhiev
68 properties
