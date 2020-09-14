BESTAY PROPERTY LTD
Bulgaria, Str. Yoan Ekzarh № 50, Ground floor, Office 4, 1164 Sofia, Bulgaria (Болгария)
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2004
Languages
English, Български
Website
Company description
Bestay Property — a real estate agency which supports people to find or sell their home, land or other property in Sofia and all over Bulgaria. We assist companies to achieve success, by acquiring or sell housing investment, office, hotel, shop, restaurant or other property.
We created the agency through our skills and experience in sales and advertising of real estate. In our work, we invest time and energy, apply flexibility in every transaction and create a quick and convenient negotiation process.
Bestay Property’s motto «Special Person. Special Estate» presents our mission — to connect the right person with the right property. Welcome to Bestay Property!
Services
- Purchase of Estate;
- Sale of Property;
- Financing;
- Architectural project;
- Interior design;
- Finishing jobs.
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
Lands
