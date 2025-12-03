  1. Realting.com
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Show all Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 46 m²
1 real estate property 1
XO Project I Canggu Villas & Apartments for Sale in Canggu, Bali Luxury villas & apartments for sale in the unique XO Project I Canggu complex, located on the most tourist street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of the action and enj…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Show all Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$155,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Modern apartment with ocean views. Attractive apartments for investment. The average occupancy of the island is 70-90%. The tourist season is 365 days. Rental yield - 17%. Payback in 6 years. Apartment with a private terrace overlooking the ocean, from where you can watch beautiful sun…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$348,194
The unique project located on the most touristy street in Changgu, Batu Bolong. It is a complex of 6 double villas and 4 floors of apartments. On the roof of the complex, a 400 m2 space will be created consisting of: restaurant and a bar room for business meetings open-air cinema infinity p…
Agency
TRANIO
OneOne
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$363,116
The stylish residential complex consists of 49 villas ranging from 40 to 120 m2, with a choice of 1, 2 or 3 bedroom houses. Optionally, you can build a terrace on the ground floor and on the roof of the house. Due to the cascading arrangement of the villas on the plot, each house has a view …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$124,355
We offer furnished apartments with unique views of the ocean and jungles. The residence features roof-top restaurants and cinema, an infinity pool with a panoramic view of the ocean. Completion - February, 2026. Advantages The yield is 14.6%. Location and nearby infrastructure The property…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$134,204
A modern hotel complex, with all the environment for a comfortable life, includes: Ground floor - conference room, exhibition space, underground parking, internal offices, kitchen and storage areas. First floor - swimming pool, lounge area, pool day club, restaurant and 24-hour bar, lobby, …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$179,071
This is the largest unique eco-city located in Pererenan, which occupies an area of ​​2 hectares 600 meters from Lyma Beach, embodied in the style of modern Singapore. This is a place where urban design and Balinese nature are in harmony, creating a comfortable space for living, working and …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex OASIS II
Residential complex OASIS II
Residential complex OASIS II
Residential complex OASIS II
Residential complex OASIS II
Show all Residential complex OASIS II
Residential complex OASIS II
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$360,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 90 m²
1 real estate property 1
Apartment with a picturesque view on the ocean. Rental yield is 12-20% per year. Apartments with a fully equipped kitchen and premium appliances. Location in a tourist location in the Berawa area. Three minutes walk from the ocean. Amenities: - Atlas Beach Club 9 minutes walk -…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
90.0
360,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$885,406
We offer fully equipped villas with two swimming pools (one of them on the roof), beautiful gardens, parking spaces, roof-top lounge areas and views of the ocean. The residence features around-the-clock security and concierge service. Only 2 villas left for sale! Facilities and equipment in…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$119,380
The complex infrastructure: personal concierge service equipped place for yoga classes co-working barbershop beauty salon 2 restaurants gym Completion - 1st part of 2026. Advantages 3% one-time discount in case of 100% payment. The expected ROI is 17%. Location and nearby infrastructure …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$676,490
We offer exclusive apartments with panoramic views of the coast. The residence features: Private lift to the beach 68 m infinity pool on the edge of the cliff Personal 5-star concierge service Restaurant and bar Fitness club and gym Yoga class, dance studio Jacuzzi, ice bath, sauna and hamm…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Green Village
Residential complex Green Village
Residential complex Green Village
Residential complex Green Village
Residential complex Green Village
Show all Residential complex Green Village
Residential complex Green Village
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
Area 32 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique advantage: panoramic views of the horizon and the rising sun. This is a rare spot on the map of Bali, where every day begins as a picture.The complex is located within walking distance from a secluded san…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Show all Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 25–92 m²
44 real estate properties 44
The Pandawa Dream project by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments! 1. Objects One bedroom apartments: - House area: 30,3 m² - Hallway:  3,7 m² - Bathroom: 3,4 m² - Bedroom: 9.0  m² -  Living room: 8.3 m² - Balcony: 5.9 m² Two-room apartm…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
25.0 – 92.0
105,000 – 320,000
Apartment 2 rooms
92.0
320,000
Villa
32.0 – 47.0
110,000 – 130,000
Apartment
92.0
320,000
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Show all Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$112,728
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Amani Melasti – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali. Where Serenity Meets Investment – Designed for Lifestyle & Returns. Project Overview: Welcome to Amani Melasti, a luxury boutique resort perfectly positioned just 250 meters from Melasti Beach, one of Bali’s most breathtaking…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,097
The modern residential complex includes a large swimming pool, a terrace with a seating area on the roof, a gym, a restaurant, an open-air cinema. Apartments are sold furnished and equipped. The developer's management company maintains tax records, maintains the project's territory and provi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$298,452
We offer villas with roof-top terraces and barbecue areas, swimming pools and parking spaces. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, 7 minutes away from Melasti Beach, 14 minutes from an international school, and 2 minut…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Premium residence with a wellness center and a panoramic view of the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residence with a wellness center and a panoramic view of the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residence with a wellness center and a panoramic view of the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residence with a wellness center and a panoramic view of the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residence with a wellness center and a panoramic view of the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium residence with a wellness center and a panoramic view of the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residence with a wellness center and a panoramic view of the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$99,484
We offer hotel apartments with terraces and a view of the ocean. The residence blends lavish lifestyle, the best spa treatment and tailor-made wellness programmes. The project includes not only premium residences, but also space in keeping with the best traditions of European wellness resort…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex GRAND APARTMENTS
Residential complex GRAND APARTMENTS
Residential complex GRAND APARTMENTS
Residential complex GRAND APARTMENTS
Residential complex GRAND APARTMENTS
Residential complex GRAND APARTMENTS
Residential complex GRAND APARTMENTS
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$200,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 82 m²
1 real estate property 1
Fully furnished apartments with a top location. Two-level apartments, modern layout: kitchen-studio and bedroom (60 sq.m.) Full designer finishes and fully furnished apartments, ready to move in. 25 year lease with guaranteed renewal option. GRAND APARTMENTS residential complex on the …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
82.0
200,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$190,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Apartments 1st floor in apartments 1 bedroom Pool Ocean Area: Building - 35 m² Price: $190,000 ($5,425 per m² ) Rental income: Loading - 80% Revenue per day, taking into account the facility's occupancy per year - $90 ($26,280) Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$161,164
A collection of elegant villas in the heart of Nusa Dua, created for those, who appreciate aesthetics, comfort and panoramic views. Snow-white architecture, spacious interiors with natural light and floor-to-ceiling glazing make this project ideal for recreation. Features: location in the h…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Show all Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$115,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 38–52 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Stylish project LOYO Development now conquers Bukit.XO Pandawa is a freehold complex for those who value active lifestyle, freedom and style.42 UNIT52 m2 living area + balcony44 m2 living area + balcony40 m2 living area + balcony38 m2 living area + balcony25 m2 living area with ocean viewsWh…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
135,000
Studio apartment
38.0 – 40.0
110,000 – 120,000
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Melasti Arcade
Residential complex Melasti Arcade
Residential complex Melasti Arcade
Residential complex Melasti Arcade
Residential complex Melasti Arcade
Show all Residential complex Melasti Arcade
Residential complex Melasti Arcade
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$115,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 29–147 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Metal DreamClosed complex of villas and apartments with ocean views.17% ROIObjects:Apartmentpenthouse2 minutesfrom Melasti, the most popular beach in Balifrom Children's Football Academyfrom large infrastructure facilities (restaurants, shopping and business center)Nearby there is everything…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
29.0 – 34.0
115,000 – 140,000
Apartment 3 rooms
83.0 – 147.0
290,000 – 480,000
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,097
In the closed area of the complex there is a parking lot, a lounge area and a communal swimming pool. Surrounded by beautiful rice fields in a quiet and peaceful location, these townhouses suitable for both residential, long and short term rentals. Form of ownership: Leasehold 25 years (rene…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$189,019
We offer furnished apartments, terraced houses, and villas, created specifically for surfers. The apartments and penthouses have private entrances and terraces. The apartments on the ground floor, villas, and terraced houses have private swimming pools. Some flats have sea views. The concept…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$260,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 112 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The developer will have three types of interiors to choose from gray, light, and minimalist. Each villa has 2 floors, an office, a private pool, and a parking space for a car or bike. Premium quality materi…
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Show all Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$105,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Invest in a unique project in Bali that combines premium service and harmony with nature!Installments available!Guaranteed return of 10% per annum!Facilities: restaurants, bars, coworking, spa, pool complex, high-speed Internet, fitness center, cozy recreation areas, children's center.Locati…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Residential complex *Mango Village, Uluwatu* - private pool, roof-top terrace, coworking, spa, fitness, bar & restaurant
Residential complex *Mango Village, Uluwatu* - private pool, roof-top terrace, coworking, spa, fitness, bar & restaurant
Residential complex *Mango Village, Uluwatu* - private pool, roof-top terrace, coworking, spa, fitness, bar & restaurant
Residential complex *Mango Village, Uluwatu* - private pool, roof-top terrace, coworking, spa, fitness, bar & restaurant
Residential complex *Mango Village, Uluwatu* - private pool, roof-top terrace, coworking, spa, fitness, bar & restaurant
Show all Residential complex *Mango Village, Uluwatu* - private pool, roof-top terrace, coworking, spa, fitness, bar & restaurant
Residential complex *Mango Village, Uluwatu* - private pool, roof-top terrace, coworking, spa, fitness, bar & restaurant
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$134,300
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 49–140 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI from 9.84-18.72% and re-sale profits from $39,733 - $123,540. A luxury sustainability-led development in a prime location, offering secure returns from a choice of villas, serviced apartments or hotel suites. A unique eco-minimalist complex nestled…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
49.0 – 57.0
134,370 – 148,770
Apartment 2 rooms
49.0
231,570
Villa
90.0 – 139.5
215,000 – 268,020
Developer
BIG BALI GROUP
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$158,180
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of various types studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Show all Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,676
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$497,420
We offer villas with swimming pools, saunas, and yoga areas. The residence features a spa center, a cafe, a gym, a kids' play room, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located withi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Show all Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Dalung, Indonesia
from
$156,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 40–89 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Apartments on the best island of Bali. Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. Down payment - 25%. Location in the most fashionable location, on the main street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. When reselling, the owner pays income tax - 10%. Five-star complex with unique infrastr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.0 – 49.1
156,000 – 224,603
Apartment 2 rooms
89.2
340,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$243,735
We offer different villas (resale) and townhouses in a prestigious and large-scale project. The villas have private swimming pools. In total, about 600 units are planned (in 3 stages of construction) on an area of 21 hectares. The residence features restaurants, cafes, bakeries, a spa center…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Show all Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$426,188
The last one-bedroom apartments on the second floor and a two-bedroom penthouse on the first floor are available for sale in the complex. The residence has a swimming pool and a pool bar, a gym, and a business center. Expected completion of the complex: Q4 2024. Advantages The developer off…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Show all Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 81–162 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments in Bali from a well-known developer in the most popular Canggu area, 500 meters from the ocean. Beautiful Berawa Beach and the best beach clubs within walking distance. Residential complex in the TOP location, with a spacious lounge area and the world's longest rooftop pool ove…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
81.0
300,000
Apartment 2 rooms
162.0
640,000
Agency
ESTABRO
Show contacts
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Show all Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$214,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments  system "Smart house'' 1 bedroom Terrace Wardrobe Area: Apartment - 55 m² Price: 214,000 $ (3,891 $ per m2) Income from renting apartments: Revenue per day: 116 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 93 $ Revenue taking into acc…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex Exquisite residential complex with first-class infrastructure, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exquisite residential complex with first-class infrastructure, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exquisite residential complex with first-class infrastructure, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exquisite residential complex with first-class infrastructure, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exquisite residential complex with first-class infrastructure, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Exquisite residential complex with first-class infrastructure, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exquisite residential complex with first-class infrastructure, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$114,406
An elegant residential complex of apartments and villas offers its future residents a 24-hour concierge service, an infinity pool with a beautiful view, a spa with massage rooms, a summer cafe and restaurant with delivery to apartments, a yoga area, an ice bath, walking areas, and parking fo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$378,038
The residential complex consists of 44 apartments and 4 villas. There is a restaurant and a cinema on the roof of the complex. Advantages 5% discount for one-time 100% payment full legal support interior decoration and furnishings business plan for managing the property after completion RO…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Show all Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
SWOI Berawa is a modern residential complex located in the heart of Berawa – one of Bali’s most prestigious and vibrant neighborhoods. Here, the island’s social life is right at your doorstep: top restaurants, bars, three of the best beach clubs (Finns, Atlas, La Brisa), and just 300 meters …
Developer
SWOI DEVELOPMENT
Apartment building The Umalas Signature
Apartment building The Umalas Signature
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$139,516
The year of construction 2023
A unique high-tech Premium apartment complex for life and investment in the privileged area of Bali - Umalas, Canggu. A quiet idyllic area, drowned in vegetation, with a meditative and private lifestyle. Ideal for life. We offer 60.58 square meter single apartments and 121.16 square meter do…
Developer
Samahita Group
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Show all Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Kerobokan, Indonesia
from
$170,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 48–162 m²
6 real estate properties 6
THE UMALAS SIGNATURE — Luxury Club House with Passive Income in the Heart of Bali Introducing the first and only one of its kind, The Umalas Signature — the perfect blend of luxurious living and a sound investment. Nestled in the heart of the "Trendy Bali Triangle" (Canggu, Seminyak,…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0
170,000 – 275,000
Apartment 2 rooms
96.0 – 162.0
355,000 – 690,000
Apartment 3 rooms
162.0
730,000
Agency
ESTABRO
Show contacts
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Show all Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 31–49 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Your ideal rental business in Bali! The Oasis 3 clubhouse has a total of 22 apartments, located on the 2nd-4th floors. On the 5th floor, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view, relaxation areas and a bar. The building is located just 300 meters from the ocean, in the popul…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 48.7
140,000 – 165,000
Developer
BREIG Property
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$99,981
The apartments are delivered with turnkey finishing, furniture and appliances of premium class. Perfect for both investment and personal residence. The amenities in the project are swimming pool, co-working, lounge areas, spa, steam room, places for parties. The design is a cosy and stylish …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Show all Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$124,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments with an ideal location and a beautiful view. Apartments in a unique residential complex with full turnkey finishing. A “smart home” system has been installed. Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7 in the popular area of ​​Canggu. Surrounded by stunning nature and close t…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$139,138
Two-level loft apartments with full furniture and appliances. Residence infrastructure: lobby, garden, underground parking, fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, hotel, 24-hour reception and security. The project has already been completed! Features of the flats Each flat includes a living ro…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$242,740
The architectural concept of the complex is inspired by the sun - a symbol of light, warmth and energy. The developer sought to create buildings that convey a sense of harmony and tranquility through minimalism and clear geometric shapes. Symmetry and lines, like sunbeams, emphasize the idea…
Agency
TRANIO
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Apartments 1 bedroom View of the ocean Pool Gym Area: Object area - 60.58 m² Price: 240 000 $ (3,962 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Revenue per day - 160 $ Loading - 70 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object: 112 $ Revenue per year taking into account the…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex Investment apartments for obtaining income, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Investment apartments for obtaining income, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Investment apartments for obtaining income, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Investment apartments for obtaining income, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Investment apartments for obtaining income, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Investment apartments for obtaining income, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Investment apartments for obtaining income, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$215,183
A small complex in an eco-tropical style will consist of only 9 apartments with a shared swimming pool. The panoramic windows will offer views of the jungle and ocean. Leasehold - 50 years. Deal stages: booking - $6,000 transaction completed within 2 weeks payment (you can even use cryptocu…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Show all Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$163,200
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Area 51–150 m²
5 real estate properties 5
LOFT Umalas is a modern residential complex in a quiet, green neighborhood surrounded by villas and rice fields. It’s the perfect choice for families: no noisy venues nearby, and just 7 minutes by bike to the beach The complex offers: Spacious two-level townhouses and stylish lof…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
145,000
Villa
75.0 – 150.0
185,000 – 400,000
Developer
SWOI DEVELOPMENT
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$574,221
The complex is on a hill in a unique natural location: one side is a canyon, on the other side is a forest. This creates absolute privacy. The complex includes 18 villas (sold), 20 apartments, restaurant, library and spa centre. The land is leased for 39 years with a priority right to renew …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$746,128
We offer spacious villa with two swimming pools (one of them on the roof), beautiful garden, parking space, roof-top lounge area and views of the ocean. The residence features around-the-clock security. Advantages If you decide to rent out your villa to maximise the return potential of your…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$547,160
A mini complex of exquisite turnkey villas. You can choose between 2-bedroom villas of 125.7 m2 and 3-bedroom villas of 424 m2. Each villa has a private pool. The 3-bedroom villas have a rooftop terrace with a barbecue area. Features of the flats high-quality porcelain tiles on the floor s…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$278,555
The project consists of 5 two-bedroom villas. The equipped roof-top terrace of the three-storey villa offers of view of the ocean, increasing rental potential of the villa. The convenient driveways and private parking spaces make each villa comfortable for families. Villas has very beautiful…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$436,734
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of two- and three-level villas with 1–5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mini cinema …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$333,270
We offer townhouses and a villa with swimming pools and parking spaces. The residence consists of a villa and 4 townhouses, and features around-the-clock security. Completion - September, 2024. Features of the flats Villa. The spacious and stylish living room with panoramic windows in light…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Managed by Ramada. Unit purchase.
Residential complex Managed by Ramada. Unit purchase.
Residential complex Managed by Ramada. Unit purchase.
Residential complex Managed by Ramada. Unit purchase.
Residential complex Managed by Ramada. Unit purchase.
Show all Residential complex Managed by Ramada. Unit purchase.
Residential complex Managed by Ramada. Unit purchase.
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$124,131
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Located in the scenic Bukit area of Bali, this apartment complex offers the perfect blend of nature, comfort, and investment appeal. Infrastructure & Amenities: • Two exquisite restaurants, a stylish bar, and a relaxing spa center. • A modern Smart Gym and two ocean-view swimming po…
Agency
Darton Global
Show contacts
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Show all Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$119,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Fully furnished apartments with turnkey finishing. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Infinity p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Show all Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$365,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse 2 bedrooms Pool 2 Floors Parking Smart home Free FINS membership Area:  Building - 90 m² Price: 365,000 $ (4,055 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Loading - 85%  Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year - 200 $ (45,890 $) Profit taking …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$139,875
The residential complex consists of villas and apartments, a spa center (sauna and hammam), a restaurant (chef from France), a wine cellar and a cigar bar, a gym and a yoga studio, a shop, a garden, a heliport, underground parking and a venue events. The complex has a 24-hour concierge servi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Show all Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 52 m²
1 real estate property 1
A unique innovative complex in Bali. Leasehold 30 years in hand + 30 years of extension. Completion date: Q1 2026. The project includes premium apartments, as well as spaces of European health resorts and a Balinese spa. Infrastructure included: lobby, swimming pool, gym, restaur…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
110,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$245,625
Prestigious serviced apartments located right on the stunning beach of Nusa Dua. Each building boasts breathtaking ocean views, providing residents with a truly unforgettable living experience. The complex offers a wide range of first-class amenities, including a fully equipped gym for fitne…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex SKY LINER Uluvatu
Residential complex SKY LINER Uluvatu
Residential complex SKY LINER Uluvatu
Residential complex SKY LINER Uluvatu
Residential complex SKY LINER Uluvatu
Show all Residential complex SKY LINER Uluvatu
Residential complex SKY LINER Uluvatu
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$149,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
The unique premium apartment complex SKY LINER Uluwatu includes: loft apartments, family apartments with a private courtyard, studios, apartments 1-3 rooms, penthouses. All species on the ocean from a height of 100 meters. Unique top location in the heart of Uluwatu on the slope of the ro…
Developer
BIG BALI GROUP
Residential complex HORIZON APARTMENTS
Residential complex HORIZON APARTMENTS
Residential complex HORIZON APARTMENTS
Residential complex HORIZON APARTMENTS
Residential complex HORIZON APARTMENTS
Show all Residential complex HORIZON APARTMENTS
Residential complex HORIZON APARTMENTS
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$210,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 64–131 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Apartments on the first coastline of the ocean. Benefits for investment: rental returns up to 20,000$ per year. Booking: deposit 1000$ or equivalent. Installment plans available. Possession for a period of 29 years, renewable. The only apartments in a unique complex in Bali. Turnkey f…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
64.0
210,000
Apartment 2 rooms
83.7
305,000
Apartment 3 rooms
131.4
393,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$150,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex in a popular area of ​​Canggu. Down payment 25%. Canggu is the most popular area in Bali among tourists, which guarantees investment attractiveness and return on investment. Villa with designer renovation and furniture. The villa has a private pool …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$288,503
The complex includes 10 modern villas, ideal for both living and investment, Features: abundant natural light open terraces with views of the ocean some villas have private swimming pools Facilities and equipment in the house TV Air conditioning Oven Microwave Fridge Hob Advantages The…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$179,071
The complex only has options for secondary purchase, 2 apartments on the first and second levels, priced at $170,000 and $180,000. Complex amenities: spa, yoga room; cafe; playground; fitness centre; coworking; rooftop bar and oceanfront restaurant; private beach with beach club; undergroun…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$92,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 25–110 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Villa with beautiful ocean views. The villa has a spacious layout, with furniture and beautiful modern interior design. ARDHANA residential complex with 5 star hotel service. The project is located in Bukit district. Near Melasti beach. The property will be of interest both for perm…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$174,097
A project with a low entry threshold in a prestigious location a few minutes drive from the azure ocean and one of the best beaches in Bali - Melasti Beach. The residence features a kindergarten and kids' studios, a swimming pool 40 x 50 m and sports grounds, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$176,982
113 apartments 7 minutes by bike from Batu Bolong Beach in the most fashionable location of Bali. A unique building with a wave-shaped roof that embodies the idea of ​​the perfect wave for surfing, reflecting the spirit and passion for life, harmony with nature of man and water. The "Jungle …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$1,84M
A luxurious villa with a spacious rooftop lounge area overlooking the ocean, a tropical garden and an infinity pool is offered. High-quality finishes, premium materials, successful design solutions - all the best is realized in this project. An incredible five-room villa is distinguished not…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Residential complex ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Residential complex ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Residential complex ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Residential complex ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Show all Residential complex ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Residential complex ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$181,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Apartment with terrace. 30% down payment with installments for 7 payments. Long-term rental 28+30 years. Cozy furnished apartments with turnkey finishing. Designed for investment or permanent residence. Residential complex with developed infrastructure for comfortable living. …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$626,649
The elegant and cozy complex of 51 villas with a communal swimming pool, a bar, and a roof-top terrace with a view of the ocean. There is a retail area with commercial premises and a kids' playground in the territory. The highly-demanded project in the premium location. All the apartments in…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$198,968
We offer premium villas and apartments. The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Advantages ROI from 15% within 7 years. Location and n…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Show all Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$125,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 37 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Pandawa HillsVillas and apartments with a unique natural landscape on the oceanWhat goes into valueFull legal supportInterior decoration and furnitureDevelopment of a business plan for the management of the object after deliveryDesign and development of project designConstruction and technic…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$180,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Munggu, Indonesia
from
$297,705
An innovative project with an extraordinary dragon-shaped design and cocoon-style residences, managed by the renowned standalone brand Anantara. The project will be the first premium oceanfront residential complex in Seseh, offering exceptional infrastructure: three swimming pools, restauran…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Jimbaran, Indonesia
from
$422,807
European-class real estate in the tropical paradise of Bali! The complex will have a club infrastructure for more than 50 types of activities - recreation areas, SPA, gym, swimming pool, event venues, etc. A permanent doctor and nurse will be available to residents on site. There are 6 types…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$348,194
We offer townhouses with swimming pools 5 x 2.5 m, roof-top terraces, and parking spaces. Completion - October, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the picturesque tourist area of Uluwatu, 8 minutes away from the ocean and 30 minutes from the airport. Karma …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$742,980
We offer spacious and luminous villas with gardens and swimming pools. Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Berawa Beach is situated on the southwestern coast of Bali Island
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Munggu, Indonesia
from
$181,657
The new complex consists of 103 residences, with a choice of 9 different types. On the territory of the complex there will be: restaurant and bar SPA public and private swimming pools fruit shop areas for work and rest parking Services for residents and guests: catering and other services…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$124,255
Presale of a new block of apartments in a first-class residential complex. There is a choice of studios, apartments and penthouses. Some apartments have direct access to the communal pool or a private pool. The first-class residential complex offers a choice of studios, apartments and pentho…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$99,484
We offer flats and villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces, views of the bay. The residence features a communal swimming pool and a bar, a co-working area, a fitness room, a roof-top restaurant, a massage room, a yoga studio, concierge service and around-the-clock security. A bou…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$396,941
We offer premium villas with garden and swimming pools. The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house …
Agency
