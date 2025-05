The first-class residential complex offers a choice of various types studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex:

Running track around the complex

Сo-working

Sports ground

Playground

SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages)

Restaurant

Large swimming pool

Yoga area

Mini cinema

Parking

The construction period of the complex is 20 months.

Form of ownership: leasehold for 25 years + extension for 20 years.

2 km from the ocean + located in the center of Canggu. This is an ideal location for daily and monthly rentals on Airbnb and other booking services.

top surf spots. This is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Bali.

best beach clubs on the island

shopping center

night clubs and bars

grocery stores

installments available: 50% down payment + 50% for up to 1 year

average yield - 15%

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Residents have access to a large selection of restaurants with European and Asian cuisine, cafes and bars, shops, yoga studios and massage parlors within walking distance. The beach can be reached in 12–15 minutes.