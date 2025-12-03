  1. Realting.com
  Indonesia
  Nusa Dua
  Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
$363,116
The stylish residential complex consists of 49 villas ranging from 40 to 120 m2, with a choice of 1, 2 or 3 bedroom houses. Optionally, you can build a terrace on the ground floor and on the roof of the house. Due to the cascading arrangement of the villas on the plot, each house has a view …
TRANIO
Residential complex Green Village
Residential complex Green Village
Benoa, Indonesia
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
Area 32 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique advantage: panoramic views of the horizon and the rising sun. This is a rare spot on the map of Bali, where every day begins as a picture.The complex is located within walking distance from a secluded san…
LOYO & BONDAR
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Benoa, Indonesia
$190,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Apartments 1st floor in apartments 1 bedroom Pool Ocean Area: Building - 35 m² Price: $190,000 ($5,425 per m² ) Rental income: Loading - 80% Revenue per day, taking into account the facility's occupancy per year - $90 ($26,280) Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - …
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
$161,164
A collection of elegant villas in the heart of Nusa Dua, created for those, who appreciate aesthetics, comfort and panoramic views. Snow-white architecture, spacious interiors with natural light and floor-to-ceiling glazing make this project ideal for recreation. Features: location in the h…
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
$109,000
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Smart Home
Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
$109,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Smart Home
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
$242,740
The architectural concept of the complex is inspired by the sun - a symbol of light, warmth and energy. The developer sought to create buildings that convey a sense of harmony and tranquility through minimalism and clear geometric shapes. Symmetry and lines, like sunbeams, emphasize the idea…
TRANIO
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
$109,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Smart Home
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
$245,625
Prestigious serviced apartments located right on the stunning beach of Nusa Dua. Each building boasts breathtaking ocean views, providing residents with a truly unforgettable living experience. The complex offers a wide range of first-class amenities, including a fully equipped gym for fitne…
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
$288,503
The complex includes 10 modern villas, ideal for both living and investment, Features: abundant natural light open terraces with views of the ocean some villas have private swimming pools Facilities and equipment in the house TV Air conditioning Oven Microwave Fridge Hob Advantages The…
TRANIO
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
$492,445
The modern residential complex, just 80 meters from the ocean, consists of 53 villas with swimming pools (only 18 houses with 1 and 2 bedrooms remain for sale). Warranty from the developer under the contract: 10 years for construction and 2 years for waterproofing. Houses are built taking in…
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
$89,535
The premium resort complex on the second line of the ocean consists of apartments and villas. The modern apartments are built in the Balinese style, and have floor-to-ceiling windows, convenient layouts and private balconies. The smart villas are on the ground floor of the apartment building…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
$686,439
A first-class residential complex 150 m from the ocean offers a choice of apartments, villas and convenient infrastructure. The concept of the complex combines tourist real estate for investment purposes with residences designed for comfortable personal living. In addition to several types o…
TRANIO
Residential complex Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Residential complex Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Benoa, Indonesia
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali. The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, …
Smart Home
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
$109,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Smart Home
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
$85,099
Located in Nusa Dua's exclusive coastal enclave, complex offers a refined retreat where luxury, culture, and connection converge. Surrounded by world-class hospitality and pristine beaches, it redefines modern living with a selection of elegant apartments, townhouses, and villas—each designe…
TRANIO
