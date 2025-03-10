  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Premium residence with a wellness center and a panoramic view of the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia

Pecatu, Indonesia
$100,316
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Pecatu

About the complex

We offer hotel apartments with terraces and a view of the ocean.

The residence blends lavish lifestyle, the best spa treatment and tailor-made wellness programmes. The project includes not only premium residences, but also space in keeping with the best traditions of European wellness resorts and Balinese spa. Here you'll find a spa center, a hamam, a sauna, a salt room, a tea room, a yoga studio, massage rooms, 3 dark retreat rooms, and a large restaurant with a terrace, a swimming pool, a gym, a library. An innovative space with a unique concept, aimed at attracting tourists and increasing investment potential.

Construction start - April, 2024.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Advantages

The investor obtains not only buy-to-let accommodations, but a sophisticated resort with an established program headed by the developer's management company.

According to developer's estimates, the average unit occupancy in Uluwatu area is 80%.

By conservative estimates, the daily rent price for the apartments in this project is 110 $. The wellness hotel program is calculated for at least 3 days.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to a cafe and a gallery, Garuda Wisnu Kencana Park, Savaya Club, a golf club.

Uluwatu is famous for its beautiful beaches, luxury resorts and hotels. It's a popular destination for surfing fans from all over the world.

Location on the map

Pecatu, Indonesia

