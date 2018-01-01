First class beachfront complex of villas, apartments and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia

from €320,245

105 m² 1

Completion date: 2024

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex of 10 townhouses in the popular Changu area. Two-bedroom townhouses ( 105 sq.m ), with designer repairs and furniture. Each house also has a modern « smart home ». Townhouse has an individual outdoor pool where you can retire and be alone with nature. Advantages of the complex: - Internal infrastructure includes round-the-clock security and customer service. - The best beach clubs, restaurants and boutiques of Bali are within walking distance. - The distance to Berava Beach is only 300 meters. The minimum down payment is 25%. Changu is the most popular tourist destination in Bali, which guarantees investment attractiveness and payback. Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the acquisition of real estate according to your wishes. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.