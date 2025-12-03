  1. Realting.com
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$363,116
The stylish residential complex consists of 49 villas ranging from 40 to 120 m2, with a choice of 1, 2 or 3 bedroom houses. Optionally, you can build a terrace on the ground floor and on the roof of the house. Due to the cascading arrangement of the villas on the plot, each house has a view …
TRANIO
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$124,355
We offer furnished apartments with unique views of the ocean and jungles. The residence features roof-top restaurants and cinema, an infinity pool with a panoramic view of the ocean. Completion - February, 2026. Advantages The yield is 14.6%. Location and nearby infrastructure The property…
TRANIO
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$134,204
A modern hotel complex, with all the environment for a comfortable life, includes: Ground floor - conference room, exhibition space, underground parking, internal offices, kitchen and storage areas. First floor - swimming pool, lounge area, pool day club, restaurant and 24-hour bar, lobby, …
TRANIO
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$119,380
The complex infrastructure: personal concierge service equipped place for yoga classes co-working barbershop beauty salon 2 restaurants gym Completion - 1st part of 2026. Advantages 3% one-time discount in case of 100% payment. The expected ROI is 17%. Location and nearby infrastructure …
TRANIO
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$676,490
We offer exclusive apartments with panoramic views of the coast. The residence features: Private lift to the beach 68 m infinity pool on the edge of the cliff Personal 5-star concierge service Restaurant and bar Fitness club and gym Yoga class, dance studio Jacuzzi, ice bath, sauna and hamm…
TRANIO
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
Area 32 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique advantage: panoramic views of the horizon and the rising sun. This is a rare spot on the map of Bali, where every day begins as a picture.The complex is located within walking distance from a secluded san…
LOYO & BONDAR
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 25–92 m²
44 real estate properties 44
The Pandawa Dream project by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments! 1. Objects One bedroom apartments: - House area: 30,3 m² - Hallway:  3,7 m² - Bathroom: 3,4 m² - Bedroom: 9.0  m² -  Living room: 8.3 m² - Balcony: 5.9 m² Two-room apartm…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
25.0 – 92.0
105,000 – 320,000
Apartment 2 rooms
92.0
320,000
Villa
32.0 – 47.0
110,000 – 130,000
Apartment
92.0
320,000
LOYO & BONDAR
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$112,728
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Amani Melasti – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali. Where Serenity Meets Investment – Designed for Lifestyle & Returns. Project Overview: Welcome to Amani Melasti, a luxury boutique resort perfectly positioned just 250 meters from Melasti Beach, one of Bali’s most breathtaking…
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$298,452
We offer villas with roof-top terraces and barbecue areas, swimming pools and parking spaces. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, 7 minutes away from Melasti Beach, 14 minutes from an international school, and 2 minut…
TRANIO
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$99,484
We offer hotel apartments with terraces and a view of the ocean. The residence blends lavish lifestyle, the best spa treatment and tailor-made wellness programmes. The project includes not only premium residences, but also space in keeping with the best traditions of European wellness resort…
TRANIO
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$190,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Apartments 1st floor in apartments 1 bedroom Pool Ocean Area: Building - 35 m² Price: $190,000 ($5,425 per m² ) Rental income: Loading - 80% Revenue per day, taking into account the facility's occupancy per year - $90 ($26,280) Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - …
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$161,164
A collection of elegant villas in the heart of Nusa Dua, created for those, who appreciate aesthetics, comfort and panoramic views. Snow-white architecture, spacious interiors with natural light and floor-to-ceiling glazing make this project ideal for recreation. Features: location in the h…
TRANIO
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$115,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 38–52 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Stylish project LOYO Development now conquers Bukit.XO Pandawa is a freehold complex for those who value active lifestyle, freedom and style.42 UNIT52 m2 living area + balcony44 m2 living area + balcony40 m2 living area + balcony38 m2 living area + balcony25 m2 living area with ocean viewsWh…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
135,000
Studio apartment
38.0 – 40.0
110,000 – 120,000
LOYO & BONDAR
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Smart Home
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$115,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 29–147 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Metal DreamClosed complex of villas and apartments with ocean views.17% ROIObjects:Apartmentpenthouse2 minutesfrom Melasti, the most popular beach in Balifrom Children's Football Academyfrom large infrastructure facilities (restaurants, shopping and business center)Nearby there is everything…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
29.0 – 34.0
115,000 – 140,000
Apartment 3 rooms
83.0 – 147.0
290,000 – 480,000
LOYO & BONDAR
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$189,019
We offer furnished apartments, terraced houses, and villas, created specifically for surfers. The apartments and penthouses have private entrances and terraces. The apartments on the ground floor, villas, and terraced houses have private swimming pools. Some flats have sea views. The concept…
TRANIO
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Smart Home
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$105,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Invest in a unique project in Bali that combines premium service and harmony with nature!Installments available!Guaranteed return of 10% per annum!Facilities: restaurants, bars, coworking, spa, pool complex, high-speed Internet, fitness center, cozy recreation areas, children's center.Locati…
DDA Real Estate
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$134,300
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 49–140 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI from 9.84-18.72% and re-sale profits from $39,733 - $123,540. A luxury sustainability-led development in a prime location, offering secure returns from a choice of villas, serviced apartments or hotel suites. A unique eco-minimalist complex nestled…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
49.0 – 57.0
134,370 – 148,770
Apartment 2 rooms
49.0
231,570
Villa
90.0 – 139.5
215,000 – 268,020
BIG BALI GROUP
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$497,420
We offer villas with swimming pools, saunas, and yoga areas. The residence features a spa center, a cafe, a gym, a kids' play room, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located withi…
TRANIO
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$243,735
We offer different villas (resale) and townhouses in a prestigious and large-scale project. The villas have private swimming pools. In total, about 600 units are planned (in 3 stages of construction) on an area of 21 hectares. The residence features restaurants, cafes, bakeries, a spa center…
TRANIO
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$114,406
An elegant residential complex of apartments and villas offers its future residents a 24-hour concierge service, an infinity pool with a beautiful view, a spa with massage rooms, a summer cafe and restaurant with delivery to apartments, a yoga area, an ice bath, walking areas, and parking fo…
TRANIO
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$378,038
The residential complex consists of 44 apartments and 4 villas. There is a restaurant and a cinema on the roof of the complex. Advantages 5% discount for one-time 100% payment full legal support interior decoration and furnishings business plan for managing the property after completion RO…
TRANIO
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$99,981
The apartments are delivered with turnkey finishing, furniture and appliances of premium class. Perfect for both investment and personal residence. The amenities in the project are swimming pool, co-working, lounge areas, spa, steam room, places for parties. The design is a cosy and stylish …
TRANIO
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$242,740
The architectural concept of the complex is inspired by the sun - a symbol of light, warmth and energy. The developer sought to create buildings that convey a sense of harmony and tranquility through minimalism and clear geometric shapes. Symmetry and lines, like sunbeams, emphasize the idea…
TRANIO
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$215,183
A small complex in an eco-tropical style will consist of only 9 apartments with a shared swimming pool. The panoramic windows will offer views of the jungle and ocean. Leasehold - 50 years. Deal stages: booking - $6,000 transaction completed within 2 weeks payment (you can even use cryptocu…
TRANIO
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$574,221
The complex is on a hill in a unique natural location: one side is a canyon, on the other side is a forest. This creates absolute privacy. The complex includes 18 villas (sold), 20 apartments, restaurant, library and spa centre. The land is leased for 39 years with a priority right to renew …
TRANIO
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$124,131
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Located in the scenic Bukit area of Bali, this apartment complex offers the perfect blend of nature, comfort, and investment appeal. Infrastructure & Amenities: • Two exquisite restaurants, a stylish bar, and a relaxing spa center. • A modern Smart Gym and two ocean-view swimming po…
Darton Global
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Smart Home
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$139,875
The residential complex consists of villas and apartments, a spa center (sauna and hammam), a restaurant (chef from France), a wine cellar and a cigar bar, a gym and a yoga studio, a shop, a garden, a heliport, underground parking and a venue events. The complex has a 24-hour concierge servi…
TRANIO
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$245,625
Prestigious serviced apartments located right on the stunning beach of Nusa Dua. Each building boasts breathtaking ocean views, providing residents with a truly unforgettable living experience. The complex offers a wide range of first-class amenities, including a fully equipped gym for fitne…
TRANIO
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$149,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
The unique premium apartment complex SKY LINER Uluwatu includes: loft apartments, family apartments with a private courtyard, studios, apartments 1-3 rooms, penthouses. All species on the ocean from a height of 100 meters. Unique top location in the heart of Uluwatu on the slope of the ro…
BIG BALI GROUP
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$288,503
The complex includes 10 modern villas, ideal for both living and investment, Features: abundant natural light open terraces with views of the ocean some villas have private swimming pools Facilities and equipment in the house TV Air conditioning Oven Microwave Fridge Hob Advantages The…
TRANIO
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$92,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 25–110 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Villa with beautiful ocean views. The villa has a spacious layout, with furniture and beautiful modern interior design. ARDHANA residential complex with 5 star hotel service. The project is located in Bukit district. Near Melasti beach. The property will be of interest both for perm…
DDA Real Estate
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$174,097
A project with a low entry threshold in a prestigious location a few minutes drive from the azure ocean and one of the best beaches in Bali - Melasti Beach. The residence features a kindergarten and kids' studios, a swimming pool 40 x 50 m and sports grounds, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a …
TRANIO
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$626,649
The elegant and cozy complex of 51 villas with a communal swimming pool, a bar, and a roof-top terrace with a view of the ocean. There is a retail area with commercial premises and a kids' playground in the territory. The highly-demanded project in the premium location. All the apartments in…
TRANIO
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$125,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 37 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Pandawa HillsVillas and apartments with a unique natural landscape on the oceanWhat goes into valueFull legal supportInterior decoration and furnitureDevelopment of a business plan for the management of the object after deliveryDesign and development of project designConstruction and technic…
LOYO & BONDAR
Jimbaran, Indonesia
from
$422,807
European-class real estate in the tropical paradise of Bali! The complex will have a club infrastructure for more than 50 types of activities - recreation areas, SPA, gym, swimming pool, event venues, etc. A permanent doctor and nurse will be available to residents on site. There are 6 types…
TRANIO
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$348,194
We offer townhouses with swimming pools 5 x 2.5 m, roof-top terraces, and parking spaces. Completion - October, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the picturesque tourist area of Uluwatu, 8 minutes away from the ocean and 30 minutes from the airport. Karma …
TRANIO
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$99,484
We offer flats and villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces, views of the bay. The residence features a communal swimming pool and a bar, a co-working area, a fitness room, a roof-top restaurant, a massage room, a yoga studio, concierge service and around-the-clock security. A bou…
TRANIO
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$1,32M
The new complex of luxury Moroccan-style villas near the ocean, just 4 minutes walk from wonderful Pandawa Beach. Each villa of at least 500 m2 has 2 interior options: Business and Luxe. The amenities will be situated near the main entrance, 100 meters away. Commercial property of 2,000 m2 w…
TRANIO
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$132,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 33–55 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The project is located on the most “Instagrammable” oceanfront on 27 hectares and consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments. The complex features a comprehensive infrastructure of 20,000 m², designed to support residents' comfortable recreation and daily life. On the territory, there is…
Geo Estate
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$144,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex of villas and apartments on a paradise island. The project was created for those who are looking for a home on the ocean and a profitable investment. Designed 4 rows of two-story villas with stunning ocean views. 3 blocks of comfortable apartments. On the roof there i…
DDA Real Estate
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$500,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 186–275 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex is located on a hill overlooking the ocean. Each villa has its own swimming pool. Samsara and Pantai beaches are within walking distance. Premium quality materials are used for construction: Grone plu…
Geo Estate
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$348,194
The residence features a co-working area, a restaurant, a gym, an infinity pool with a view of the ocean, around-the-clock concierge service and security. Two-bedroom townhouses and one-bedroom apartments are available. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house…
TRANIO
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$152,210
The apartments combine modern comfort and coziness with the potential for significant value growth and stable income. As an investment product, this is a long-term investment in a high-quality, well-thought-out project. Beautiful and safe apartments always attract the attention of buyers and…
TRANIO
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$119,380
A premium complex on the oceanfront with its own infrastructure. It's a luxurious residential complex located in a scenic coastal area, offering a unique blend of cultural aesthetics and modern amenities. This hotel complex is designed for those who value comfort and convenience. We provide …
TRANIO
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$2,39M
Modern villas will be built in an industrial style. Bamboo outside the windows creates a feeling of calm and tranquility. Each villa includes: Swimming pool 80 m2 with relaxation area Open kitchen with BBQ area Jacuzzi and sauna Cinema and fire pit on the terrace Spacious living room 95 m2 …
TRANIO
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$318,348
Villas in an ideal holiday location for investment, relaxing holidays and living. The project is at pre-sale stage. After the start of sales the entry threshold will increase significantly. The price of the villas includes finishing, furniture and appliances. Available instalments 30/70. Per…
TRANIO
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$393,956
Locations can be premium, sought-after, strategic, or exceptional. In the most sought-after point of the island, just 2 minutes from the island's famous beach - Uluwatu, hotel property with ocean views and a limited number of units is being built. The task for the architects was to create so…
TRANIO
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$492,445
The modern residential complex, just 80 meters from the ocean, consists of 53 villas with swimming pools (only 18 houses with 1 and 2 bedrooms remain for sale). Warranty from the developer under the contract: 10 years for construction and 2 years for waterproofing. Houses are built taking in…
TRANIO
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$417,832
The luxury complex of villas, located in a prestigious area of Bali, is created for long-term living and investment. Perfect hotel-style service, where every wish is fulfilled seamlessly. European building quality standards, which predefine the result. Use the charm of the architectural mini…
TRANIO
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$89,535
The premium resort complex on the second line of the ocean consists of apartments and villas. The modern apartments are built in the Balinese style, and have floor-to-ceiling windows, convenient layouts and private balconies. The smart villas are on the ground floor of the apartment building…
TRANIO
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$686,439
A first-class residential complex 150 m from the ocean offers a choice of apartments, villas and convenient infrastructure. The concept of the complex combines tourist real estate for investment purposes with residences designed for comfortable personal living. In addition to several types o…
TRANIO
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali. The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, …
Smart Home
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$116,294
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
The hotel complex will become part of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts international network. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality brand with over 9,000 hotels in 95 countries. Its standards ensure a high level of service, enhancing the appeal of the complex for international inve…
Darton Global
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Smart Home
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Area 26–125 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of Melasti beach, on an area of 21 hectares. The infrastructure of the complex consists of restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, spas, yoga centers, supermarkets, brand boutiques, a kindergarten, a school,…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
26.0
90,000
Villa
75.0 – 125.0
277,500 – 437,500
Studio apartment
35.0 – 45.0
120,000 – 148,000
Geo Estate
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$85,099
Located in Nusa Dua’s exclusive coastal enclave, complex offers a refined retreat where luxury, culture, and connection converge. Surrounded by world-class hospitality and pristine beaches, it redefines modern living with a selection of elegant apartments, townhouses, and villas—each designe…
TRANIO
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$343,119
Start of sales of a new apartment building with special conditions for Tranio clients. Since the start of sales in November, the developer has already increased prices for apartments in the first phase by more than 15%. Apartments with a good views and a volcano concept. Volcanic rocks are u…
TRANIO
