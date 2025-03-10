Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia

A first-class residential complex 150 m from the ocean offers a choice of apartments, villas and convenient infrastructure. The concept of the complex combines tourist real estate for investment purposes with residences designed for comfortable personal living. In addition to several types of apartments and villas, the project has an expanded private infrastructure: a SPA complex, a GYM and yoga studio, a restaurant and a stylish lobby, a cafe and a bakery with a cozy terrace, an open-air workout zone. A multifunctional area that will become the center of events, with pop-up objects.

Unit Types:

1) RIVER VALLEY: 3 and 4 bedroom villas are located along a cascading pond, overlooking the promenade and the ocean.

2) HILL VALLEY: A hilltop block with breathtaking ocean views. The 3 bedroom villas follow the popular layouts from the first phase.

3) SCANDI QUARTERS: Cascade blocks in Scandinavian style. IQ villas with a modern aesthetic.

4) HABITAT: For those seeking privacy. Residences with 4 bedrooms, spacious plots and private public areas, organically integrated into the natural landscape.

Leasehold for 75 years (25 included + priority extension up to 50 years).

Extra opportunities

Owners can use the services of renting out housing after construction. The management company takes on:

cleaning;

repairs;

preparation for renting;

registration on marketplaces;

communication with clients;

all taxes and deductions.

Features of the flats

Waterproofing:

Bituminous 3-layer

Brick with moisture protection

Covering and insulation under the foundation

Covering the sides of the foundation itself

Covering under the brick

Covering the entire wall outside from the base of the foundation to the roof

Covering the entire wall inside

Roof waterproofing

Materials for waterproofing:

Membrane waterproofing of the foundation

Sika coating waterproofing of the foundation (Switzerland)

Water repellent additive to concrete for the construction of the foundation

Roll waterproofing Sika (Switzerland)

Advantages

Installments are available with a 30% down payment or a personal flexible payment plan.

Payment methods: rubles, crypto, rupees, dollars, SWIFT.

Houses are built taking into account seismic activity and large amounts of precipitation.

Premium location next to the five-star hotels St. Regis, Mulia and Kempinski. Nusa Dua Beach, the best beach on the island, within walking distance. There are three luxury restaurants and three cafes nearby.

A developer with a rich portfolio of completed projects in Dubai, Monaco and Montenegro. The developer's management company takes care of the maintenance of the villas, delivery of the facilities and communication with clients.

Warranty for the structure - 10 years and for waterproofing - 2 years.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located 3 minutes from the beaches of Nusa Dua and Geger, and 10 minutes walk from Sawangan Beach (the beaches are ideal for both a relaxing holiday and for snorkeling, surfing, kitesurfing). Additionally, direct access to the infrastructure of the Mulia hotel (included in the top 20 resorts in Asia), including an equipped beach (agreement with Mulia) is available. 5-10 minutes to 5-star resorts Ritz-Carlton, The Apurva Kempinski Bali, The St. Regis Bali Resort, Hilton Bali Resort. About 5 minutes to the Bali Collection Mall, 3-7 minutes to the Bali National Golf Club, tennis club and water sports center.