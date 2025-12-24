Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!

  1. Realting.com
  Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!

Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!

Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$99,000
5
ID: 33115
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Pecatu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A next-generation wellness complex that combines investment real estate and lifestyle experiences.

The project is being built on a 2.5-hectare site using 3D Concrete Printing (3DCP), a future technology that ensures rapid construction, seismic resistance, and unique architectural forms.

Just 100 meters from the ocean cliff in Uluwatu South, next to a helipad, surrounded by premium resorts and world-class residences. This is one of the island's most promising tourist areas, where new developments are rare.

The complex consists of:

  • 85 units from USD 99,000
  • 21 villas with private pools from USD 185,000

The units and villas are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including furniture, appliances, etc.

Investment Appeal:

  • Capitalization growth up to 40% in 2 years
  • Rental Pool - net income ratio of 70%/30%
  • Guaranteed rental income: 10% per annum for 2 years
  • Buyback guarantee upon completion of construction at market price

Dijiwa Sanctuaries Management Company (increased brand return: 13% - 15% per annum) - an international hotel company specializing in boutique hotels in Bali.

Legal:

  • Land with SHM title
  • Government-issued BPN (Clean & Clear) certificate
  • Notarized lease agreement
  • PBG construction permit

Down payment: 30%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Location:

  • 50 meters from Bvlgari Resort Bali
  • 100 meters from the ocean cliff
  • 5 minutes to Nyang Nyang and Melasti beaches

Amenities:

  • 2 outdoor pools
  • 2 restaurants
  • 2 bars
  • Fitness room
  • SPA
  • Coworking space
  • Kids' area
  • Shops
  • Helipad

This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.

Pecatu, Indonesia

Pecatu, Indonesia

