Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!

A next-generation wellness complex that combines investment real estate and lifestyle experiences.

The project is being built on a 2.5-hectare site using 3D Concrete Printing (3DCP), a future technology that ensures rapid construction, seismic resistance, and unique architectural forms.

Just 100 meters from the ocean cliff in Uluwatu South, next to a helipad, surrounded by premium resorts and world-class residences. This is one of the island's most promising tourist areas, where new developments are rare.

The complex consists of:

85 units from USD 99,000

21 villas with private pools from USD 185,000

The units and villas are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including furniture, appliances, etc.

Investment Appeal:

Capitalization growth up to 40% in 2 years

Rental Pool - net income ratio of 70%/30%

Guaranteed rental income: 10% per annum for 2 years

Buyback guarantee upon completion of construction at market price

Dijiwa Sanctuaries Management Company (increased brand return: 13% - 15% per annum) - an international hotel company specializing in boutique hotels in Bali.

Legal:

Land with SHM title

Government-issued BPN (Clean & Clear) certificate

Notarized lease agreement

PBG construction permit

Down payment: 30%

Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Location:

50 meters from Bvlgari Resort Bali

100 meters from the ocean cliff

5 minutes to Nyang Nyang and Melasti beaches

Amenities:

2 outdoor pools

2 restaurants

2 bars

Fitness room

SPA

Coworking space

Kids' area

Shops

Helipad

This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.