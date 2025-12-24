Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!

A next-generation wellness complex that combines investment real estate and lifestyle experiences.
The project is being built on a 2.5-hectare site using 3D Concrete Printing (3DCP), a future technology that ensures rapid construction, seismic resistance, and unique architectural forms.
Just 100 meters from the ocean cliff in Uluwatu South, next to a helipad, surrounded by premium resorts and world-class residences. This is one of the island's most promising tourist areas, where new developments are rare.
The complex consists of:
The units and villas are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including furniture, appliances, etc.
Investment Appeal:
Dijiwa Sanctuaries Management Company (increased brand return: 13% - 15% per annum) - an international hotel company specializing in boutique hotels in Bali.
Legal:
Down payment: 30%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction.
Completion date: Q4 2027.
Location:
Amenities:
This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.