Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia

The project is suitable for both personal residence and investment.

The complex consists of 3 luxury villas, each with the latest appliances and equipment, spacious rooms. The windows offer breathtaking views of lush rice fields.

The investor receives a turnkey villa: Swiss insurance for 1 year with the possibility of extension, furniture, crockery, household appliances, repairs.

There is an opportunity to conclude a contract with the management company of the developer. 10% of the income is provided to the company for rental management services.

Projected yield by the developer is 13-22% per annum.

Leasehold 29 years on hand + 10 year extension

Location and nearby infrastructure

Berawa is one of the best locations on the island for living and investing. A hotspot for English and Russian speaking tourists. One of the most popular tourist areas with sought after short term rentals. There are many restaurants along the street towards the ocean.

Nearby attractions and major amenities include Atlas Beach Club, Finns Recreation Club, Tamora Gallery and Montessori School, cafes, spas, shops and daycare centres.