Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia

The first-class residential complex offers a choice of two- and three-level villas with 1–5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex:

Running track around the complex

Сo-working

Sports ground

Playground

SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages)

Restaurant

Large swimming pool

Yoga area

Mini cinema

Parking

The construction period of the complex is 20 months.

Form of ownership: leasehold for 25 years + extension for 20 years.

Advantages

Installment available: 50% down payment + 50% for up to 1 year

Average yield — 15%

Location and nearby infrastructure

Home to ultra-cool vegan cafés, beach bars, and boutiques, Canggu is a hipster’s paradise. The black sand of Echo Beach contrasts starkly with turquoise Indian Ocean waters, which are invariably peppered with surfers enjoying some of Bali’s best waves.