  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Canggu
  4. Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia

Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$440,389
18/05/2025
$440,389
17/05/2025
$438,765
16/05/2025
$439,058
14/05/2025
$442,592
13/05/2025
$437,872
11/05/2025
$436,928
10/05/2025
$438,388
09/05/2025
$434,827
08/05/2025
$433,245
07/05/2025
$434,742
14/04/2025
$432,793
13/04/2025
$433,047
12/04/2025
$434,659
11/04/2025
$444,484
10/04/2025
$446,296
09/04/2025
$448,535
08/04/2025
$448,256
06/04/2025
$448,522
05/04/2025
$444,436
04/04/2025
$450,373
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 14734
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2335748
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

About the complex

The first-class residential complex offers a choice of two- and three-level villas with 1–5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex:

  • Running track around the complex
  • Сo-working
  • Sports ground
  • Playground
  • SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages)
  • Restaurant
  • Large swimming pool
  • Yoga area
  • Mini cinema
  • Parking

The construction period of the complex is 20 months.

Form of ownership: leasehold for 25 years + extension for 20 years.

Advantages

Installment available: 50% down payment + 50% for up to 1 year

Average yield — 15%

Location and nearby infrastructure

Home to ultra-cool vegan cafés, beach bars, and boutiques, Canggu is a hipster’s paradise. The black sand of Echo Beach contrasts starkly with turquoise Indian Ocean waters, which are invariably peppered with surfers enjoying some of Bali’s best waves.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$496,566
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$165,522
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$189,598
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$366,155
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$440,389
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Apartments 1 bedroom View of the ocean Pool Gym Area: Object area - 60.58 m² Price: 240 000 $ (3,962 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Revenue per day - 160 $ Loading - 70 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object: 112 $ Revenue per year taking into account the…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$631,993
We offer villas with swimming pools, saunas, and yoga areas. The residence features a spa center, a cafe, a gym, a kids' play room, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located withi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$245,775
Villas are offered for sale in a small renovated complex in Ubud. In total, the complex will have 6 two-bedroom, 3 three-bedroom and 1 five-bedroom villas, as well as 8 apartments and 1 penthouse. Investment property in the proposed project is suitable not only for daily but also for long-te…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
24.06.2023
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
Show all publications