The new complex of luxury Moroccan-style villas near the ocean, just 4 minutes walk from wonderful Pandawa Beach. Each villa of at least 500 m2 has 2 interior options: Business and Luxe.

The amenities will be situated near the main entrance, 100 meters away.

Commercial property of 2,000 m2 will be on the main road, in front of the entrance to Pandawa. There will be a fitness center, shops, cafes, restaurants here.

Completion - February - March, 2026.

Arin Grin Pandawa (restaurant, spa) - 2 minutes walk

Roosterfish and Timbis beach clubs - 3 minutes walk

New beautiful Timbis Beach and Pandawa Beach - 4 minutes walk

Location and nearby infrastructure