Residential complex Green Village

Benoa, Indonesia
$90,000
ID: 26181
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa
  • Town
    Nusa Dua

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Русский Русский

resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique advantage: panoramic view of the horizon and the rising sun. This is a rare spot on the map of Bali, where every day begins as a picture.

The complex is located within walking distance from a secluded sandy beach without waves, where you can swim comfortably and safely. This is the heart of the Nusa Dua tourist center, an area where more than 90% of all five-star hotels on the island are located.

This makes the project the only one of its kind on the Bukit Peninsula.

Location on the map

Benoa, Indonesia

Developer news

23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
