  Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia

Ungasan, Indonesia
ID: 22407
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2398092
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Ungasan

About the complex

The apartments combine modern comfort and coziness with the potential for significant value growth and stable income. As an investment product, this is a long-term investment in a high-quality, well-thought-out project.

Beautiful and safe apartments always attract the attention of buyers and tenants. Convenient location, modern design, and available infrastructure create almost ideal conditions for living and recreation. This drives demand for housing, making investments especially profitable.

Amenities

  • landscaped gardens
  • parking
  • security
  • fitness center
  • lounge area
  • co-working area
  • swimming pools
  • kids' playground
  • spa
  • restaurant with a panoramic view of the ocean
  • conference room
  • barbecue areas

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the center of incredible natural locations and a developed entertainment infrastructure.

  • 5-star hotels - 30 minutes
  • Restaurant - 10 minutes
  • International schools and universities - 20-30 minutes
  • Melasti Beach - 4 minutes
  • 20 picturesque beaches - 20 minutes
  • 3 popular golf clubs - 20 minutes
  • International airport - 35 minutes

