Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia

The apartments combine modern comfort and coziness with the potential for significant value growth and stable income. As an investment product, this is a long-term investment in a high-quality, well-thought-out project.
Beautiful and safe apartments always attract the attention of buyers and tenants. Convenient location, modern design, and available infrastructure create almost ideal conditions for living and recreation. This drives demand for housing, making investments especially profitable.
Amenities
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the center of incredible natural locations and a developed entertainment infrastructure.