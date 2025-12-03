  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. North Kuta
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in North Kuta, Indonesia

Canggu
60
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Show all Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 46 m²
1 real estate property 1
XO Project I Canggu Villas & Apartments for Sale in Canggu, Bali Luxury villas & apartments for sale in the unique XO Project I Canggu complex, located on the most tourist street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of the action and enj…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Show all Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$155,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Modern apartment with ocean views. Attractive apartments for investment. The average occupancy of the island is 70-90%. The tourist season is 365 days. Rental yield - 17%. Payback in 6 years. Apartment with a private terrace overlooking the ocean, from where you can watch beautiful sun…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$348,194
The unique project located on the most touristy street in Changgu, Batu Bolong. It is a complex of 6 double villas and 4 floors of apartments. On the roof of the complex, a 400 m2 space will be created consisting of: restaurant and a bar room for business meetings open-air cinema infinity p…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex OASIS II
Residential complex OASIS II
Residential complex OASIS II
Residential complex OASIS II
Residential complex OASIS II
Show all Residential complex OASIS II
Residential complex OASIS II
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$360,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 90 m²
1 real estate property 1
Apartment with a picturesque view on the ocean. Rental yield is 12-20% per year. Apartments with a fully equipped kitchen and premium appliances. Location in a tourist location in the Berawa area. Three minutes walk from the ocean. Amenities: - Atlas Beach Club 9 minutes walk -…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
90.0
360,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$885,406
We offer fully equipped villas with two swimming pools (one of them on the roof), beautiful gardens, parking spaces, roof-top lounge areas and views of the ocean. The residence features around-the-clock security and concierge service. Only 2 villas left for sale! Facilities and equipment in…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,097
The modern residential complex includes a large swimming pool, a terrace with a seating area on the roof, a gym, a restaurant, an open-air cinema. Apartments are sold furnished and equipped. The developer's management company maintains tax records, maintains the project's territory and provi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,097
In the closed area of the complex there is a parking lot, a lounge area and a communal swimming pool. Surrounded by beautiful rice fields in a quiet and peaceful location, these townhouses suitable for both residential, long and short term rentals. Form of ownership: Leasehold 25 years (rene…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$260,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 112 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The developer will have three types of interiors to choose from gray, light, and minimalist. Each villa has 2 floors, an office, a private pool, and a parking space for a car or bike. Premium quality materi…
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$158,180
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of various types studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Show all Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,676
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Show all Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Dalung, Indonesia
from
$156,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 40–89 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Apartments on the best island of Bali. Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. Down payment - 25%. Location in the most fashionable location, on the main street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. When reselling, the owner pays income tax - 10%. Five-star complex with unique infrastr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.0 – 49.1
156,000 – 224,603
Apartment 2 rooms
89.2
340,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Show all Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$426,188
The last one-bedroom apartments on the second floor and a two-bedroom penthouse on the first floor are available for sale in the complex. The residence has a swimming pool and a pool bar, a gym, and a business center. Expected completion of the complex: Q4 2024. Advantages The developer off…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Show all Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 81–162 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments in Bali from a well-known developer in the most popular Canggu area, 500 meters from the ocean. Beautiful Berawa Beach and the best beach clubs within walking distance. Residential complex in the TOP location, with a spacious lounge area and the world's longest rooftop pool ove…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
81.0
300,000
Apartment 2 rooms
162.0
640,000
Agency
ESTABRO
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Show all Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$214,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments  system "Smart house'' 1 bedroom Terrace Wardrobe Area: Apartment - 55 m² Price: 214,000 $ (3,891 $ per m2) Income from renting apartments: Revenue per day: 116 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 93 $ Revenue taking into acc…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Show all Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
SWOI Berawa is a modern residential complex located in the heart of Berawa – one of Bali’s most prestigious and vibrant neighborhoods. Here, the island’s social life is right at your doorstep: top restaurants, bars, three of the best beach clubs (Finns, Atlas, La Brisa), and just 300 meters …
Developer
SWOI DEVELOPMENT
Apartment building The Umalas Signature
Apartment building The Umalas Signature
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$139,516
The year of construction 2023
A unique high-tech Premium apartment complex for life and investment in the privileged area of Bali - Umalas, Canggu. A quiet idyllic area, drowned in vegetation, with a meditative and private lifestyle. Ideal for life. We offer 60.58 square meter single apartments and 121.16 square meter do…
Developer
Samahita Group
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Show all Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Kerobokan, Indonesia
from
$170,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 48–162 m²
6 real estate properties 6
THE UMALAS SIGNATURE — Luxury Club House with Passive Income in the Heart of Bali Introducing the first and only one of its kind, The Umalas Signature — the perfect blend of luxurious living and a sound investment. Nestled in the heart of the "Trendy Bali Triangle" (Canggu, Seminyak,…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0
170,000 – 275,000
Apartment 2 rooms
96.0 – 162.0
355,000 – 690,000
Apartment 3 rooms
162.0
730,000
Agency
ESTABRO
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Show all Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 31–49 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Your ideal rental business in Bali! The Oasis 3 clubhouse has a total of 22 apartments, located on the 2nd-4th floors. On the 5th floor, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view, relaxation areas and a bar. The building is located just 300 meters from the ocean, in the popul…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 48.7
140,000 – 165,000
Developer
BREIG Property
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$139,138
Two-level loft apartments with full furniture and appliances. Residence infrastructure: lobby, garden, underground parking, fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, hotel, 24-hour reception and security. The project has already been completed! Features of the flats Each flat includes a living ro…
Agency
TRANIO
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Apartments 1 bedroom View of the ocean Pool Gym Area: Object area - 60.58 m² Price: 240 000 $ (3,962 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Revenue per day - 160 $ Loading - 70 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object: 112 $ Revenue per year taking into account the…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Show all Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$163,200
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Area 51–150 m²
5 real estate properties 5
LOFT Umalas is a modern residential complex in a quiet, green neighborhood surrounded by villas and rice fields. It’s the perfect choice for families: no noisy venues nearby, and just 7 minutes by bike to the beach The complex offers: Spacious two-level townhouses and stylish lof…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
145,000
Villa
75.0 – 150.0
185,000 – 400,000
Developer
SWOI DEVELOPMENT
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$547,160
A mini complex of exquisite turnkey villas. You can choose between 2-bedroom villas of 125.7 m2 and 3-bedroom villas of 424 m2. Each villa has a private pool. The 3-bedroom villas have a rooftop terrace with a barbecue area. Features of the flats high-quality porcelain tiles on the floor s…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$436,734
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of two- and three-level villas with 1–5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mini cinema …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$333,270
We offer townhouses and a villa with swimming pools and parking spaces. The residence consists of a villa and 4 townhouses, and features around-the-clock security. Completion - September, 2024. Features of the flats Villa. The spacious and stylish living room with panoramic windows in light…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Show all Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$365,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse 2 bedrooms Pool 2 Floors Parking Smart home Free FINS membership Area:  Building - 90 m² Price: 365,000 $ (4,055 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Loading - 85%  Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year - 200 $ (45,890 $) Profit taking …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Show all Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 52 m²
1 real estate property 1
A unique innovative complex in Bali. Leasehold 30 years in hand + 30 years of extension. Completion date: Q1 2026. The project includes premium apartments, as well as spaces of European health resorts and a Balinese spa. Infrastructure included: lobby, swimming pool, gym, restaur…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
110,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$150,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex in a popular area of ​​Canggu. Down payment 25%. Canggu is the most popular area in Bali among tourists, which guarantees investment attractiveness and return on investment. Villa with designer renovation and furniture. The villa has a private pool …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$179,071
The complex only has options for secondary purchase, 2 apartments on the first and second levels, priced at $170,000 and $180,000. Complex amenities: spa, yoga room; cafe; playground; fitness centre; coworking; rooftop bar and oceanfront restaurant; private beach with beach club; undergroun…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$176,982
113 apartments 7 minutes by bike from Batu Bolong Beach in the most fashionable location of Bali. A unique building with a wave-shaped roof that embodies the idea of ​​the perfect wave for surfing, reflecting the spirit and passion for life, harmony with nature of man and water. The "Jungle …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$198,968
We offer premium villas and apartments. The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Advantages ROI from 15% within 7 years. Location and n…
Agency
TRANIO
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$180,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$742,980
We offer spacious and luminous villas with gardens and swimming pools. Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Berawa Beach is situated on the southwestern coast of Bali Island
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$124,255
Presale of a new block of apartments in a first-class residential complex. There is a choice of studios, apartments and penthouses. Some apartments have direct access to the communal pool or a private pool. The first-class residential complex offers a choice of studios, apartments and pentho…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$396,941
We offer premium villas with garden and swimming pools. The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Show all Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$209,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Profitable real estate in Bali for living and investing in the top location of Changu Changu is the pearl of the tourist part of Bali. This is the most popular and visited location, combining several different styles of recreation and life. The best cafes and restaurants, beach clubs and…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Show all Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$123,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 42–69 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
42.0 – 69.0
143,000 – 162,000
Developer
PT REAL ESTATE BALI PAPA
Residence in hotel complex
Residence in hotel complex
Residence in hotel complex
Residence in hotel complex
Residence in hotel complex
Show all Residence in hotel complex
Residence in hotel complex
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$267,290
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
This development is more than just an apartment complex — it’s the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and harmony with nature on the shores of the Indian Ocean, in the Canggu (Seseh) area. Private pools, jacuzzis or bathtubs in your apartment, centralized air conditioning, smart home techn…
Agency
Darton Global
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$236,274
The complex includes 15 furnished townhouses with 1, 2 or 4 bedrooms. Features: private swimming pools parking terrace patio Advantages The expected yield is 10-16%. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the sought-after tourist area with the best cafes and night …
Agency
TRANIO
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Berave
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Berave
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Berave
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Berave
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Berave
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Berave
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Berave
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments  Relaxation area on the roof 1 bedroom Pool with ocean view The ocean is 5 minutes away The best beach clubs within walking distance Area: Apartment - 34 m² Price: $140,000 ($4,118 per m2) Income from renting out apartments: Revenue per day: $100 Loading - 85% Revenue per d…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Show all Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$133,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments 7 Minutes to the beach Panoramic view Pool 1 bedroom Area: Apartment area - 38 m² Price: 135,000 $ ( 3 553 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 150 $ Loading - 80% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 120 $ Revenu…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$200,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Apartments 1 floor 1 bedroom Terrace with its own garden Area: Apartment - 71 m² Price: 200,000 $ ( 2 817 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 150 $ Loading - 75 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 112.5 $ Revenue per year taking into accoun…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,097
A premium complex of 40 apartments located in the heart of Canggu. A special lifestyle with a rooftop pool and ocean views. The project is aimed at people who value unique spaces, premium interiors, modern technologies and ergonomics. Leasehold for 30 years with the right to extend for anoth…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$646,644
Mini-complex of exquisite turnkey villas. There are villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms to choose from. In this complex, everything is thought out to the smallest detail, capable of forming new habits. The villas are suitable for both living and renting. Each villa offers several bedrooms with thei…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$218,864
We offer furnished townhouses with swimming pools and parking spaces. The project was completed in 2024 and is ready for occupancy. The townhouses are available in two interior design options: light and minimalist, and professional technologies with maximum structural stability were used dur…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$3,09M
We offer exclusive villa with 5-star services and a panoramic view of the ocean, roof-top terrace and swimming pool of 108 m2. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2021. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of beaches and beach clubs, cafes and restauran…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$248,710
A gated community in the picturesque hills of the most sought-after area of Bali - Canggu. The architects managed to combine modern technologies and minimalist design, which go together with the natural landscape. Features: wide roads and parking tropical gardens and large swimming pools wi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,169
A premium complex of 50 apartments with a roof-top terrace. Features: views of the ocean and rice terraces large infinity pool restaurant co-working space gym Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in Canggu, 700 meters from the ocean
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$189,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from a developer with 20+ years of experience in Bali! Our premium BOUTIQUE HOTEL Prima Residence, located in one of the best locations - on the main street of the Bali area - Canggu, just 300 meters from Batu Bolong Beach. The Canggu area is o…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$166,138
The hotel complex from the world-famous brand from Bali is available. The complex is located on the territory of the popular beach club Finns. Also on the territory will be located: Rooftop pool for adults only Children's water center Splash Swimming pool of 866 m2 25-meter pool Fitness cen…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Show all Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$209,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 60–85 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Designer apartments in the heart of Canggu. Payback: 6.2 - 9.9 years Boutique apartment complex in one of the most touristic places on the island. The apartments are fully furnished and have designer finishes. Made in the style of the movie "The Great Gatsby". More than 50 popular c…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0 – 85.0
189,000 – 279,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Show all Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$165,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex BUDDHA
Residential complex BUDDHA
Residential complex BUDDHA
Residential complex BUDDHA
Residential complex BUDDHA
Show all Residential complex BUDDHA
Residential complex BUDDHA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$112,069
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a popular area. ROI 18-21%. Payback in 4-6 years. 0% installment plan for the construction period. Leasehold. The Canggu area is the most popular area in Bali for investment. Apartments in a unique residential complex with amenities. The apartments will be an ideal inv…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$288,503
Complex 2 minutes to Batu Belig beach, with swimming pool, restaurant, co-working area, and 2 bedroom townhouses. Plumbing, furniture, ventilation and air conditioning systems of premium quality. The developer's management company performs organisational duties: concierge, security system, m…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Show all Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$119,000
Area 41–68 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Fully furnished apartments with «turnkey» finishes. Payback 5-6 years. 5 years warranty on the property. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Changgu. Facilities of the complex: - Panoramic pool…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0 – 68.0
119,000 – 179,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Show all Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 81–162 m²
4 real estate properties 4
MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA is an exclusive premium-class complex located in the very heart of the tourist area of Berawa, just 500 meters from the famous Batu Bolong and Berawa beaches. The area is known as the epicenter of surf culture, trendy beach clubs (FINNS Beach Club, Atlas Beach Club, La B…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
81.0
280,000 – 430,000
Apartment 2 rooms
162.0
540,000 – 840,000
Agency
ESTABRO
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Show all Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments View apartment Developed infrastructure of the complex Pool on the roof Fitness center Price: 250,000 (4,990 $ per m2) Area: Object area - 40, 1 m² Income from renting:  Loading - 60% Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 150 …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex AVIATOR
Residential complex AVIATOR
Residential complex AVIATOR
Residential complex AVIATOR
Residential complex AVIATOR
Show all Residential complex AVIATOR
Residential complex AVIATOR
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$127,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 69 m²
1 real estate property 1
Apartments in the best location for a comfortable life and investment. Passive income 10-20% per annum. Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. The ocean is only 10 minutes away. The apart-hotel is built on 4 floors and is divided into 20 sections. Apart-hotel status and l…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0
162,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Show all Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments Rooftop on the roof of the complex Studio Kitchen area Area: Apartments - 35 m² Price: $110,000 ($3,143 per m² ) Rental income: Occupancy rate - 70% Revenue per day, taking into account occupancy - $49  Revenue, taking into account occupancy of the facility p…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$363,116
The main idea of the project is to create terraces around the complex with benches, where you can relax and communicate. That's why we have built the residential complex without bikes and cars. Tо achieve that, there are 2 underground parkings with assigned spaces for the residents and guest…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$217,869
Modern two-storey complex of 6 townhouses in delicate colours with private pool and exotic plants. Each house has two spacious bedrooms with bath on the ground and first floors, a study, kitchen and living room. A balcony and large panoramic windows overlook the rice terraces, creating a fee…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$815,767
The complex includes 4 large villas with an exclusive rooftop, where you can have a BBQ party and admire the sunset. We offer a furnished villa with a swimming pool, a roof-top terrace and a parking. The residence features around-the-clock security. Advantages The developer's management com…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Show all Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$119,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Fully furnished apartments with turnkey finishing. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Infinity p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Show all Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$100,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Apartments five minutes from the ocean. By the time of construction completion, the price will increase by more than 25%. Rental yield - 15%. Apartments with premium furniture and finishing. A premium residential complex with five-star service and infrastructure. 5 minutes to the ocean…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Show all Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$142,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in the vibrant center of Canggu. The apartments are designed in a modern tropical style. Fully furnished. Each apartment has an equipped private sauna. Completion date: March 2025. The complex has a diverse infrastructure: - Swimming pool; - 24-hour concierge; - Intell…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Show all Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 37–100 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Residential complex in the popular area of ​​Canggu.  Expected payback - 17%. Reliable developer.  Apartments and villas are fully furnished and created with a beautiful interior design.  A residential complex with amenities and a variety of infrastructure, the popular area of ​​Can…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0 – 42.0
110,000 – 140,000
Villa
96.0 – 100.0
250,000 – 265,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex SUOM
Residential complex SUOM
Residential complex SUOM
Residential complex SUOM
Residential complex SUOM
Show all Residential complex SUOM
Residential complex SUOM
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$220,000
The year of construction 2024
Apartments in a popular tourist destination in Bali in the Canggu area. Apartments with a modern layout: one-bedroom studio (71 sq.m.), fully finished and turnkey furnished according to the design project. With large panoramic windows. The apartment will have a terrace, a large outdoor…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$1,99M
The project is suitable for both personal residence and investment. The complex consists of 3 luxury villas, each with the latest appliances and equipment, spacious rooms. The windows offer breathtaking views of lush rice fields. The investor receives a turnkey villa: Swiss insurance for 1 y…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Show all Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$165,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Apart-hotel Prima Residence
Apart-hotel Prima Residence
Apart-hotel Prima Residence
Apart-hotel Prima Residence
Apart-hotel Prima Residence
Show all Apart-hotel Prima Residence
Apart-hotel Prima Residence
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$195,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 50–93 m²
8 real estate properties 8
**PRIMA RESIDENCE** is a premium residential complex by the creators of Citadince Hotel, located in the heart of Batu Bolong, just 300 meters from the ocean. The Canggu area, where the project is situated, is the epicenter of Bali's surf culture and a popular spot among tourists and expats. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.4
195,000 – 259,000
Apartment 2 rooms
93.1
398,000 – 498,000
Agency
ESTABRO
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$188,024
Income-generating real estate with high payback is offered for sale! Bali is one of the most desirable and attractive places not only for short-term trips but also for long-term stays. The climate conditions make you feel like you are in an endless summer, which accompanies year-round touris…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$108,438
A complex of 8 apartments in Bali. An exquisite holiday amidst rice terraces and mountains, where every sunrise and sunset is a masterpiece of nature. Your luxurious secluded paradise with easy access to vibrant local culture - perfection designed for living and renting. The apartment has a …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Show all Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 37–100 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A unique complex combining villas and apartments. Projected return on investment - 17%. Interior designer decoration and furniture are included in the price. A residential complex with amenities and varied infrastructure, the popular area of ​​Canggu is in demand among tourists and …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0
160,000
Villa
100.0
350,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$318,348
We offer a townhouse with a swimming pool and a garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - September, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system. Location and nearby infrastructure Supermarket - 1 minute Ocean - 4…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$1,19M
The first private complex of premium villas with hotel infrastructure in Bali. In addition to hotel-type services and amenities such as a hall, coworking, restaurant and 24-hour security, the complex also provides the possibility of centralized maintenance of villas from the outside, without…
Agency
TRANIO
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Show all Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$135,000
Finishing options Finished
Club Aparthotel managed by Ribas in the heart of Canggu on Berawa Road A luxurious complex of 29 apartments with a 25-meter swimming pool. A great location for easy access to all the main attractions of the island. Number of bedrooms: studio Area: 33 m2 Furnished: fully furni…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Show all Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$145,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 40 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Modern apartment with ocean views.Attractive apartments for investment. The average occupancy of the island is 70-90%. The tourist season is 365 days. The rental yield is 17%. Payback in 6 years.Apartments with a private terrace overlooking the ocean, from where you can watch beautiful sunri…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$164,148
We offer modern premium class apartments with their own infrastructure. The residence features a restaurant, a co-working center, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a roof-top terrace with a picturesque view, concierge service and around-the-clock security. The complex still has apartments o…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Show all Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
This complex is not just apartments, it is the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and interaction with nature on the shores of the Indian Ocean, in the area of ​​Canggu | Seseh. Each apartment has private pools, jacuzzis or bathrooms, central air conditioning, smart home technologies …
Agency
Smart Home
