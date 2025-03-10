  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia

Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$366,055
18/05/2025
$366,055
17/05/2025
$364,705
16/05/2025
$364,948
14/05/2025
$367,886
13/05/2025
$363,962
11/05/2025
$363,177
10/05/2025
$364,391
09/05/2025
$361,432
08/05/2025
$360,116
07/05/2025
$361,361
14/04/2025
$359,740
13/04/2025
$359,951
12/04/2025
$361,292
11/04/2025
$369,459
10/04/2025
$370,964
09/04/2025
$372,825
08/04/2025
$372,594
06/04/2025
$372,815
05/04/2025
$369,419
04/04/2025
$374,352
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22548
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2410213
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Ungasan

About the complex

Start of sales of a new apartment building with special conditions for Tranio clients.

Since the start of sales in November, the developer has already increased prices for apartments in the first phase by more than 15%.

Apartments with a good views and a volcano concept. Volcanic rocks are used in the construction, and dark colors and multi-level lighting are used in the interior design.

The complex has excellent infrastructure - a large 183 m swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a spa area, a gym, a cafe and a co-working area.

Leasehold for 35 years with an extension for 25 years.

With full payment, discounts of $10,000 are possible!

Advantages

Upon full payment, a 10% discount on apartments and 5% on villas.

A 50/50 installment plan is available for pre-sale participants.

A management company with 10 years of experience in Bali provides a full range of services to ensure that the property maintains a presentable appearance and high demand!

An important infrastructure point for Bukit is a separate water supply.

Tourist land with a commercial purpose without a history of transfers from other types is an important factor before the upcoming inspection.

The construction is insured: the developer is one of the few developers who delivered projects even during the pandemic.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is conveniently located just 250 m from Melasti Beach.

Location on the map

Ungasan, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$100,818
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$209,000
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with panoramic ocean views in Nusa Penida, Indonesia
Batukandik, Indonesia
from
$271,106
Apart-hotel v Ubude
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Munggu, Indonesia
from
$183,178
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$366,055
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$200,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Apartments 1 floor 1 bedroom Terrace with its own garden Area: Apartment - 71 m² Price: 200,000 $ ( 2 817 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 150 $ Loading - 75 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 112.5 $ Revenue per year taking into accoun…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$135,327
A modern hotel complex, with all the environment for a comfortable life, includes: Ground floor - conference room, exhibition space, underground parking, internal offices, kitchen and storage areas. First floor - swimming pool, lounge area, pool day club, restaurant and 24-hour bar, lobby, …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Residential complex New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$429,756
The last one-bedroom apartments on the second floor and a two-bedroom penthouse on the first floor are available for sale in the complex. The residence has a swimming pool and a pool bar, a gym, and a business center. Expected completion of the complex: Q4 2024. Advantages The developer off…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
24.06.2023
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
Show all publications