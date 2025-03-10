Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia

Start of sales of a new apartment building with special conditions for Tranio clients.

Since the start of sales in November, the developer has already increased prices for apartments in the first phase by more than 15%.

Apartments with a good views and a volcano concept. Volcanic rocks are used in the construction, and dark colors and multi-level lighting are used in the interior design.

The complex has excellent infrastructure - a large 183 m swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a spa area, a gym, a cafe and a co-working area.

Leasehold for 35 years with an extension for 25 years.

With full payment, discounts of $10,000 are possible!

Advantages

Upon full payment, a 10% discount on apartments and 5% on villas.

A 50/50 installment plan is available for pre-sale participants.

A management company with 10 years of experience in Bali provides a full range of services to ensure that the property maintains a presentable appearance and high demand!

An important infrastructure point for Bukit is a separate water supply.

Tourist land with a commercial purpose without a history of transfers from other types is an important factor before the upcoming inspection.

The construction is insured: the developer is one of the few developers who delivered projects even during the pandemic.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is conveniently located just 250 m from Melasti Beach.