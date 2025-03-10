  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia

Ungasan, Indonesia
ID: 20063
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2378603
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Ungasan

About the complex

The complex is on a hill in a unique natural location: one side is a canyon, on the other side is a forest. This creates absolute privacy. The complex includes 18 villas (sold), 20 apartments, restaurant, library and spa centre.

The land is leased for 39 years with a priority right to renew for another 50 years - a total of 89 years.

The developer with over 11 years of experience in Bali's real estate market. Their commitment to architectural excellence, design innovation, and unwavering quality standards has established them as a leading force in the island's property landscape.

The company's team of experts possesses a deep understanding of what it takes to create exceptional guest experiences and maximize investment returns for villa owners.

Advantages
  • Unparalleled Seclusion: Discover a haven of tranquility, surrounded by the serenity of a verdant canyon and lush forests, creating an ambiance of absolute seclusion.
  • Diverse Accommodations: Choose from a collection of 18 exquisitely designed villas and 20 spacious apartments, each meticulously crafted to cater to your unique needs and preferences.
  • Comprehensive Amenities: Discover a world of convenience and indulgence within the community, featuring a gourmet restaurant, a serene library, and a rejuvenating spa, ensuring an unparalleled living experience.
  • Enduring Investment: Embrace the peace of mind that comes with a 39-year leasehold, with a priority right to extend for an additional 50 years, safeguarding your investment for generations to come.
  • Lucrative Investment Potential: With projected returns of 13%, Lyvin Melasti presents an exceptional opportunity for investors seeking a compelling return on their investment.
  • Southern Charm: Discover the allure of South Bali, renowned for its mesmerizing green landscapes, vibrant infrastructure, and the island's most captivating beaches.
  • Beach Bliss: Indulge in the sun, sand, and surf of Melasti Beach, Bali's most stunning coastal haven, just a short 7-minute drive away.
  • Hassle-Free Management: Let the experienced management team handle the day-to-day rental operations of your property, maximizing your income while you enjoy peace of mind.
  • Prestigious Neighborhood: Surround yourself with luxury and exclusivity, nestled amidst world-renowned hotels such as Bulgari, Alila, Six Senses, and Karma Kandara.
  • Endless Entertainment: Embark on a journey of discovery, with the legendary Savaya Club, a helipad, paragliding adventures, golf courses, world-class surf spots, yoga studios, retreat and biohacking centers, rejuvenating baths and saunas, and yacht ports all within a short 15-minute drive.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Melasti is located in the south of Bali. It is a green neighbourhood with developed infrastructure and the best beaches on the island. Due to the limited number of ocean view plots, the world's leading hotel brands prefer this location for their resorts.

Neighbouring the premium hotels Bulgari, Alila, Six Senses and Karma Kandara, their restaurants are open to the public.

Close by is the legendary Savaya Club.

Helicopter pad, paragliding, golf courses, surf spots, yoga studios, retreat and biohacking centres, baths, saunas, marinas within 15 minutes drive of the complex.

Location on the map

Ungasan, Indonesia

