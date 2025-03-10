Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia

The complex is on a hill in a unique natural location: one side is a canyon, on the other side is a forest. This creates absolute privacy. The complex includes 18 villas (sold), 20 apartments, restaurant, library and spa centre.

The land is leased for 39 years with a priority right to renew for another 50 years - a total of 89 years.

The developer with over 11 years of experience in Bali's real estate market. Their commitment to architectural excellence, design innovation, and unwavering quality standards has established them as a leading force in the island's property landscape.

The company's team of experts possesses a deep understanding of what it takes to create exceptional guest experiences and maximize investment returns for villa owners.

Unparalleled Seclusion: Discover a haven of tranquility, surrounded by the serenity of a verdant canyon and lush forests, creating an ambiance of absolute seclusion.

Diverse Accommodations: Choose from a collection of 18 exquisitely designed villas and 20 spacious apartments, each meticulously crafted to cater to your unique needs and preferences.

Comprehensive Amenities: Discover a world of convenience and indulgence within the community, featuring a gourmet restaurant, a serene library, and a rejuvenating spa, ensuring an unparalleled living experience.

Enduring Investment: Embrace the peace of mind that comes with a 39-year leasehold, with a priority right to extend for an additional 50 years, safeguarding your investment for generations to come.

Lucrative Investment Potential: With projected returns of 13%, Lyvin Melasti presents an exceptional opportunity for investors seeking a compelling return on their investment.

Southern Charm: Discover the allure of South Bali, renowned for its mesmerizing green landscapes, vibrant infrastructure, and the island's most captivating beaches.

Beach Bliss: Indulge in the sun, sand, and surf of Melasti Beach, Bali's most stunning coastal haven, just a short 7-minute drive away.

Hassle-Free Management: Let the experienced management team handle the day-to-day rental operations of your property, maximizing your income while you enjoy peace of mind.

Prestigious Neighborhood: Surround yourself with luxury and exclusivity, nestled amidst world-renowned hotels such as Bulgari, Alila, Six Senses, and Karma Kandara.

Endless Entertainment: Embark on a journey of discovery, with the legendary Savaya Club, a helipad, paragliding adventures, golf courses, world-class surf spots, yoga studios, retreat and biohacking centers, rejuvenating baths and saunas, and yacht ports all within a short 15-minute drive.

Advantages

