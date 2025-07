A small complex in an eco-tropical style will consist of only 9 apartments with a shared swimming pool. The panoramic windows will offer views of the jungle and ocean. Leasehold - 50 years.

Deal stages:

booking - $6,000

transaction completed within 2 weeks

payment (you can even use cryptocurrency)

conclusion of an agreement with the management company

Fast delivery time - 8 months

Fully equipped and furnished apartment

Installment plan for 8 months

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The gated complex is located within a golf park with access to 3 beaches. There will be plenty of space for walking and relaxing. Convenient access to the state ring road, allowing easy access to other areas.