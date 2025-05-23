Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

Located in Nusa Dua’s exclusive coastal enclave, complex offers a refined retreat where luxury, culture, and connection converge. Surrounded by world-class hospitality and pristine beaches, it redefines modern living with a selection of elegant apartments, townhouses, and villas—each designed for effortless sophistication in a globally connected community. The complex features:

restaurant

fitness center

swimming pool with cabanas

co-working space and meeting room

Completion - 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nusa Dua stands as one of Bali’s most exclusive and sought-after locations. This area blends breathtaking natural scenery, world-class infrastructure, and seamless access to the island’s key landmarks.