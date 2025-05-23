  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

Benoa, Indonesia
$85,047
Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa
  • Town
    Nusa Dua

About the complex

Located in Nusa Dua’s exclusive coastal enclave, complex offers a refined retreat where luxury, culture, and connection converge. Surrounded by world-class hospitality and pristine beaches, it redefines modern living with a selection of elegant apartments, townhouses, and villas—each designed for effortless sophistication in a globally connected community. The complex features:

  • restaurant
  • fitness center
  • swimming pool with cabanas
  • co-working space and meeting room

Completion - 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nusa Dua stands as one of Bali’s most exclusive and sought-after locations. This area blends breathtaking natural scenery, world-class infrastructure, and seamless access to the island’s key landmarks.

  • Airport - 30 minutes
  • Premium beach clubs - 5 - 15 minutes
  • Luxury hotels - 5 - 10 minutes
  • Harbour and yacht clubs - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Benoa, Indonesia

