First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

Nusa Dua, Indonesia
from
€236,609
;
11
About the complex

Prestigious serviced apartments located right on the stunning beach of Nusa Dua. Each building boasts breathtaking ocean views, providing residents with a truly unforgettable living experience. The complex offers a wide range of first-class amenities, including a fully equipped gym for fitness enthusiasts, co-working space, a kids club for families with children and a seafront infinity pool.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Standard furniture package - from $19,600

  • Home appliances Modena
  • Plumbing Toto
  • All matte black
  • Refrigerator LG
  • Smart TV 50 inches
  • DAIKIN air conditioners (2 pieces)
  • Standard bed and mattress
  • Standard bed linen
  • Standard lighting

Premium furniture package - from $26,140

  • MIELE induction hob with extractor and microwave
  • KOHLER sanitary ware and terrazzo washbasin
  • LG double door refrigerator with ice water dispenser
  • Wine and glass holders
  • Smart TV
  • DAIKIN air conditioners (2 pieces)
  • Smart curtains and lighting Bardi Smart Home
  • HEVEYA organic latex mattress
Infrastructure
  • 5 minutes to Club Med Bali
  • 7 minutes to Bali Mandara Toll Road
  • 10 minutes to Bali National Golf Club
  • 20 minutes to Ngurah Rai International Airport
  • 15 minutes from the best 5-star hotels such as The St. Regis Bali Resort, Grand Hyatt, The Hilton, The Apurva Kempinski, and The Ritz-Carlton Bali.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Nusa Dua is a world famous beach destination located in the southern part of Bali. The area boasts miles of pristine white sand beaches, crystal clear waters and plenty of water sports. Nusa Dua is also known for being home to many top 5 star resorts from major international chains. This area is ideal for those who are looking for a quiet and comfortable life, the ocean and beaches, views of stunning sunrises and all this in close proximity to the best attractions and infrastructure facilities (restaurants, sports clubs, shopping centers, etc.).

New building location
Nusa Dua, Indonesia

