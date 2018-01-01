First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

Prestigious serviced apartments located right on the stunning beach of Nusa Dua. Each building boasts breathtaking ocean views, providing residents with a truly unforgettable living experience. The complex offers a wide range of first-class amenities, including a fully equipped gym for fitness enthusiasts, co-working space, a kids club for families with children and a seafront infinity pool.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Standard furniture package - from $19,600

Home appliances Modena

Plumbing Toto

All matte black

Refrigerator LG

Smart TV 50 inches

DAIKIN air conditioners (2 pieces)

Standard bed and mattress

Standard bed linen

Standard lighting

Premium furniture package - from $26,140

MIELE induction hob with extractor and microwave

KOHLER sanitary ware and terrazzo washbasin

LG double door refrigerator with ice water dispenser

Wine and glass holders

Smart TV

DAIKIN air conditioners (2 pieces)

Smart curtains and lighting Bardi Smart Home

HEVEYA organic latex mattress

5 minutes to Club Med Bali

7 minutes to Bali Mandara Toll Road

10 minutes to Bali National Golf Club

20 minutes to Ngurah Rai International Airport

15 minutes from the best 5-star hotels such as The St. Regis Bali Resort, Grand Hyatt, The Hilton, The Apurva Kempinski, and The Ritz-Carlton Bali.

InfrastructureLocation and nearby infrastructure

Nusa Dua is a world famous beach destination located in the southern part of Bali. The area boasts miles of pristine white sand beaches, crystal clear waters and plenty of water sports. Nusa Dua is also known for being home to many top 5 star resorts from major international chains. This area is ideal for those who are looking for a quiet and comfortable life, the ocean and beaches, views of stunning sunrises and all this in close proximity to the best attractions and infrastructure facilities (restaurants, sports clubs, shopping centers, etc.).