Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia

The main idea of the project is to create terraces around the complex with benches, where you can relax and communicate. That's why we have built the residential complex without bikes and cars. Tо achieve that, there are 2 underground parkings with assigned spaces for the residents and guests at the entrance.
Features
Payment conditions:
Guarantee:
Leasehold:
30 years (27 after completion) + 30 years of guaranteed extension.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located in the main street of Canggu Batu Bolong, 5 minutes away from the ocean, the popular beach and the surf spot, within walking distance of cafes and restaurants.