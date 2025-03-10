  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Canggu
  4. Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$367,828
14/05/2025
$367,828
15/12/2024
$378,212
12/12/2024
$377,375
08/12/2024
$375,709
04/12/2024
$378,847
01/12/2024
$375,558
28/11/2024
$378,797
25/11/2024
$381,393
21/11/2024
$374,862
18/11/2024
$371,511
15/11/2024
$371,100
12/11/2024
$365,538
09/11/2024
$363,037
02/11/2024
$359,828
30/10/2024
$362,189
27/10/2024
$362,701
24/10/2024
$362,893
21/10/2024
$360,302
18/10/2024
$360,608
15/10/2024
$358,697
ID: 21021
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2386361
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

About the complex

The main idea of the project is to create terraces around the complex with benches, where you can relax and communicate. That's why we have built the residential complex without bikes and cars. Tо achieve that, there are 2 underground parkings with assigned spaces for the residents and guests at the entrance.

Features

  • 25-meter-long swimming pool
  • Smoothie bar
  • Gym
  • Spa
  • Co-working area
  • Kids' play room

Payment conditions:

  • Reservation - 5,000 USD (non-refundable)
  • Down payment - 30%
  • Interest-free instalment plan till completion.

Guarantee:

  • 5 year for construction
  • 1 year for finishing
  • 1-2 years manufacturer warranty for appliances

Leasehold:

30 years (27 after completion) + 30 years of guaranteed extension.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Schuco window frames with glazing
  • double walls with soundproofing
  • dressing room with a large mirror
  • "Smart Home" system (lighting scenarios for different events, smart blinds, quality audio, smart toilets)
  • water filtration
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the main street of Canggu Batu Bolong, 5 minutes away from the ocean, the popular beach and the surf spot, within walking distance of cafes and restaurants.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

