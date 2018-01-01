Gated complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia

A project with a low entry threshold in a prestigious location a few minutes drive from the azure ocean and one of the best beaches in Bali - Melasti Beach.
The residence features a kindergarten and kids' studios, a swimming pool 40 x 50 m and sports grounds, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, a co-working area.
Completion - 2025.Advantages
The developer provides property management services: organizes the rental of apartments, maintains accounting, optimization and payment of taxes, transfers rental income to a convenient account.
The yield is from 12% per annum.
Installment plans available:
Bukit, Ungasan is an area with beautiful beaches, picturesque cliffs and developed entertainment infrastructure. Most of the photos from Bali are taken here.
The complex is 4 minutes by bike from Melasti Beach. A pedestrian path will be built from the project directly to the beach - it will be possible to get to the shore in a minutes.
Nearby there are several beach clubs with Mediterranean cuisine, grill bars, live music and the best parties on the island.
This location is chosen by five-star hotels Hilton, Kempinski, Ritz-Carlton. The project will give them strong competition in the short-term rental segment.