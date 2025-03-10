Residential complex Apartments with infrastructure of a five-star hotel, 6 minutes drive to the beach of Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia

New residential complex with hotel service in a popular area of the island.
A complex of private apartments with gardens and lounge areas on terraces and rooftops. The exterior calm atmosphere and the energy created inside the complex organically complement each other.
Investment potential:
Pererenan is a new area, the hub for expats and tourists 5 minutes drive from Changgu.
6 minutes drive to Pererenan Beach, minutes to Touché, WOODS PERERENAN and Shelter restaurants, 5 minutes drive to Hedonist store Bali.