  Residential complex Apartments with infrastructure of a five-star hotel, 6 minutes drive to the beach of Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex Apartments with infrastructure of a five-star hotel, 6 minutes drive to the beach of Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia

Pererenan, Indonesia
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 16327
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2364607
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  Country
    Indonesia
  State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  Region
    Badung
  Village
    Pererenan

About the complex

New residential complex with hotel service in a popular area of the island.

A complex of private apartments with gardens and lounge areas on terraces and rooftops. The exterior calm atmosphere and the energy created inside the complex organically complement each other.

Investment potential:

  • The developer estimates unit occupancy in the project at 69-80%.
  • The developer's yield estimate is 15% per annum.
  • The average cost of renting units in the project is estimated at $100 per day.
Advantages
  • Fully furnished. Upon completion, an investor will receive a ready to rent unit.
  • Property management and concierge service of the highest class: daily cleaning, F&B service and masseur services. The developer's management company is in charge of tenant selection and leasing of units.
  • Five-star hotel infrastructure: private swimming pools, recreation and relaxation areas, terraces and lounge areas, sports areas and co-working space.
  • Green and sustainable: recycling and waste management, water filtration, solar panels and the use of sustainable materials in construction.
  • Convenient private parking.
  • All stages of construction are insured - the investor will receive compensation in case of force majeure.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Pererenan is a new area, the hub for expats and tourists 5 minutes drive from Changgu.

6 minutes drive to Pererenan Beach, minutes to Touché, WOODS PERERENAN and Shelter restaurants, 5 minutes drive to Hedonist store Bali.

Location on the map

Pererenan, Indonesia

Realting.com
Go
