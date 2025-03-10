Residential complex Apartments with infrastructure of a five-star hotel, 6 minutes drive to the beach of Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia

New residential complex with hotel service in a popular area of the island.

A complex of private apartments with gardens and lounge areas on terraces and rooftops. The exterior calm atmosphere and the energy created inside the complex organically complement each other.

Investment potential:

The developer estimates unit occupancy in the project at 69-80%.

The developer's yield estimate is 15% per annum.

The average cost of renting units in the project is estimated at $100 per day.

Fully furnished. Upon completion, an investor will receive a ready to rent unit.

Property management and concierge service of the highest class: daily cleaning, F&B service and masseur services. The developer's management company is in charge of tenant selection and leasing of units.

Five-star hotel infrastructure: private swimming pools, recreation and relaxation areas, terraces and lounge areas, sports areas and co-working space.

Green and sustainable: recycling and waste management, water filtration, solar panels and the use of sustainable materials in construction.

Convenient private parking.

All stages of construction are insured - the investor will receive compensation in case of force majeure.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Pererenan is a new area, the hub for expats and tourists 5 minutes drive from Changgu.

6 minutes drive to Pererenan Beach, minutes to Touché, WOODS PERERENAN and Shelter restaurants, 5 minutes drive to Hedonist store Bali.