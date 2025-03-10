Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia

  1. Realting.com
Ungasan, Indonesia
20
ID: 19968
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2372955
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Ungasan

About the complex

The elegant and cozy complex of 51 villas with a communal swimming pool, a bar, and a roof-top terrace with a view of the ocean. There is a retail area with commercial premises and a kids' playground in the territory.

The highly-demanded project in the premium location. All the apartments in the project have already been sold out, and the villas are still in high demand.

The project belongs to one of major premium developers in Bali with a large portfolio and proven reputation.

Low price for m2 in contrast with analogues in the area. In the adjoining off-plan projects, the price for m2 is higher by 17-27%.

Also available for purchase are resale apartments priced at $120,000 and $124,000.

Advantages

The yield is 16% with a rent rate from 220 dollars per day.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bukit, Melasti is an area, valued for its privacy, cozy restaurants with authentic cuisine, wonderful beaches, and surfing spots.

3 minutes by bike from Melasti Beach. A good deal of photos from Bali is taken here. and Melasti Beach is considered one of the most picturesque beaches of the island.

  • Blue Point Beach, Ungasan - 15 minutes
  • Garuda Wisnu Kencana - 8 minutes
  • Beach club - 4 minutes

Location on the map

Ungasan, Indonesia

