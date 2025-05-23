  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Pandawa Hills

Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$125,000
18/07/2025
$125,000
28/03/2025
$120,000
;
14 1
ID: 23159
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Kutuh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

Русский Русский

Pandawa Hills

Villas and apartments with a unique natural landscape on the ocean

What goes into value

  • Full legal support
  • Interior decoration and furniture
  • Development of a business plan for the management of the object after delivery
  • Design and development of project design
  • Construction and technical supervision of the facility

Purchase process

  • Selection and reservation of a villa
  • Payment of 30% + installments for 7 payments of 10%
  • DUE DILIGENCE: verification of documents for compliance with the purpose of land and prohibitions on sale
  • Interest-free payments for 12 months
  • Signing a land lease agreement for 26+26 years
  • Monthly payment of profits to investors

Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 36.7
Price per m², USD 3,270 – 3,678
Apartment price, USD 120,000 – 135,000

Location on the map

Kutuh, Indonesia

Video Review of residential complex Pandawa Hills

Developer news

23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
All news
