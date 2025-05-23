Residential complex Pandawa Hills

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The uniqueness of the project is in the views and layout of the complex. Each villa has a peaceful view of the jungle and rice fields. The territory has a a swimming pool, a spa, a fitness, a co-working area, a restaurant for 30 people.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is loca…
The new complex of luxury Moroccan-style villas near the ocean, just 4 minutes walk from wonderful Pandawa Beach. Each villa of at least 500 m2 has 2 interior options: Business and Luxe.
The amenities will be situated near the main entrance, 100 meters away.
Commercial property of 2,000 m2 w…
The project is located on a 77 hectare gated community amidst a tropical park next to the river. Just 500 metres away is the descent to one of Uluwatu's beautiful wild beaches.
The complex includes 24 double villas with private pools and parking, as well as a cafe and a park for walking.
The…