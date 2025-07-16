  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia

Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$335,486
;
18
ID: 27054
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2364087
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Kerobokan Kelod

About the complex

We offer townhouses and a villa with swimming pools and parking spaces.

The residence consists of a villa and 4 townhouses, and features around-the-clock security.

Completion - September, 2024.

Features of the flats

Villa.

The spacious and stylish living room with panoramic windows in light colors with exquisite decorative elements.

High-quality staircase, fashionable and modern “second light” solution, comfortable work area.

Three cozy and bright bedrooms, each of which is equipped with its own bathroom.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a luxury area, convenient transportation, close to restaurants and cafes, international schools and kindergartens.

  • Batu Beling beach - 6 minutes
  • Supermarket - 2 minutes
  • Airport - 7 km

Location on the map

Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia



