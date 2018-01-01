New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia

Two-level loft apartments with full furniture and appliances. Residence infrastructure: lobby, garden, underground parking, fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, hotel, 24-hour reception and security. Delivery date: 50 apartments of the first phase will be ready in September 2023, the second phase - a hotel not for sale - in 2024.

Features of the flats

Each flat includes a living room with a kitchen, a bedroom in the mezzanine, a bathroom.

Internet

Air conditioning

TV

Washer-dryer

Kitchen appliances (electric hob, hood, fridge, microwave, cooler)

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Estimated payback period: 7 years.

The lease is available for 30 years with guaranteed renewal at market value.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Canggu, 300 meters to the coast, close to 4 beaches and famous beach clubs. A popular area among foreign expats coming to Bali for long periods of time due to its quieter atmosphere, picturesque scenery with rice terraces and views of the Indian Ocean.