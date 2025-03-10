Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia

The apartments are delivered with turnkey finishing, furniture and appliances of premium class. Perfect for both investment and personal residence. The amenities in the project are swimming pool, co-working, lounge areas, spa, steam room, places for parties.

The design is a cosy and stylish colour scheme: grey, beige, terracotta and blue colours.

Located close to Melasti Beach. This is one of the best maintained and most spacious beaches in Bali, perhaps even the most privileged of all.

Yield from the developer - from 12% per annum on contract.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bukit, Melasti is an area appreciated for its privacy, cosy restaurants with authentic cuisine, beautiful beaches and surfing spots.

Melasti Beach features azure waves, white sand, popular surfing spots, stunning views from the cliffs, verdant landscape and traditional villages.