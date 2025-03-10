  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia

Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$100,450
14/04/2025
$99,830
13/04/2025
$99,888
12/04/2025
$100,261
11/04/2025
$102,526
10/04/2025
$102,945
09/04/2025
$103,460
08/04/2025
$103,397
06/04/2025
$103,458
05/04/2025
$102,515
04/04/2025
$103,885
03/04/2025
$105,037
02/04/2025
$104,817
01/04/2025
$104,578
30/03/2025
$104,259
29/03/2025
$105,038
28/03/2025
$105,420
27/03/2025
$105,051
26/03/2025
$104,986
25/03/2025
$104,626
24/03/2025
$104,268
;
19
ID: 20022
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2377942
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Ungasan

About the complex

The apartments are delivered with turnkey finishing, furniture and appliances of premium class. Perfect for both investment and personal residence. The amenities in the project are swimming pool, co-working, lounge areas, spa, steam room, places for parties.

The design is a cosy and stylish colour scheme: grey, beige, terracotta and blue colours.

Located close to Melasti Beach. This is one of the best maintained and most spacious beaches in Bali, perhaps even the most privileged of all.

Yield from the developer - from 12% per annum on contract.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bukit, Melasti is an area appreciated for its privacy, cosy restaurants with authentic cuisine, beautiful beaches and surfing spots.

Melasti Beach features azure waves, white sand, popular surfing spots, stunning views from the cliffs, verdant landscape and traditional villages.

Ungasan, Indonesia

Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$100,450
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
from
$354,823
Furnished villas and townhouses with private pools and parking spaces in a small complex are for sale. The interior is imbued with the inspiring spirit of Japandi, imparting a unique character and refined simplicity to your home. Exquisite simplicity and the capacity to highlight essential d…
Residential complex AURA APART
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$75,000
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$165,000
