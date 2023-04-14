International Real Estate Platform

REALTING is your international assistant in buying and selling real estate!
With our help buyers and sellers from all over the globe can easily connect with each other. Our clients and partners make sure cross-border property transactions go smoothly. We work only with qualified real estate agencies and brokers from all over the world. All of whom have a signed contract with REALTING.About us
The REALTING project keeps pace with the times and develops and implements new market technologies, creates a trusting and reliable relationship between partners inside the system, provides opportunities for real estate agencies and realtors from all the parts of the world to access the international market
The Realting.com system focuses on providing a comfortable and safe space for real estate agencies, buyers or sellers to communicate and engage
A new technology, an international affiliate sales system enters the world market. It allows buyers and sellers from anywhere in the world to safely find each other and conduct transactions. REALTING is an example of this new technology
This international real estate portal is the most effective one in terms of the quantity of received requests. The fact that the requests come from not only former CIS countries but also European ones is pleasantly surprising. They provide a convenient unloading object system; easy advertisement placement for clients; professional portal team.
Svetlana Barina
Well-coordinated work of the Realting.com portal, as well as the whole company, is truly impressive. We wish you to have great clients, effective requests, and for our part, we can’t wait to cooperate in real estate in Montenegro. Already at the place, our lawyer and agents will continue the search and legalization of properties for your clients.
Ilona Chick
Our company has successful experience in estate sales to foreign clients with the help of our REALTING partner. We work with buyers from different countries, mostly from Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine. We offer a full range of services to buy and seal the deal without visiting Hungary. Such deals were successfully completed with the Realting.com clients.
Olga Troll
Our company is extremely satisfied with the work of the Realting.com site, especially with their support service and responsiveness, readiness to solve any issue, and develop a concept on how to attract new clients together.
Olga Ravino
We already have a successful experience of foreign citizens buying properties in Belarus as well as Belarus citizens purchasing estate abroad. Real estate centre «7ya» aims to enhance its work with the help of Realting.com.
Dmitriy Lishik
With the help of the Realting.com portal, we were able to improve the quality and supply of our services. Availability of world real estate in one place, only professional assistance; and result-focused work has become easier.
Irina Sukhovskikh