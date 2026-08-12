Spain is not only a country with a rich history and culture, but also one of the most attractive destinations for buying real estate.

Features of New Build Properties in Spain

New development projects in Spain have a number of advantages:

Modern construction technologies. The use of advanced materials and construction methods ensures high quality and durability of buildings.

The use of advanced materials and construction methods ensures high quality and durability of buildings. Energy efficiency. New houses are designed for better energy savings and reduced operating costs.

New houses are designed for better energy savings and reduced operating costs. Convenient layouts. Thoughtful spaces that meet modern comfort requirements.

Thoughtful spaces that meet modern comfort requirements. Developed infrastructure. Many residential complexes include swimming pools, gyms, areas for children and other amenities.

Many residential complexes include swimming pools, gyms, areas for children and other amenities. Guarantees from the developer. When purchasing real estate in Spain from the developer, the buyer receives legal guarantees and service.

Prices for New Buildings in Spain

The cost of new residential projects in Spain varies depending on the region, type of property and area. For example:

In coastal areas such as the Costa Brava or Costa del Sol, prices for new build properties in Spain start from €2,000 per square metre (m²).

In large cities such as Madrid or Barcelona, ​​property can be purchased for an average of €4,000–5,000 per m².

On islands such as Mallorca or Tenerife, prices for luxury properties exceed €6,000 per m².

Buyers can choose from apartments in Spanish apartment buildings, as well as individual villas or townhouses.

Nuances of Buying New Constructions in Spain

When purchasing property under construction in Spain, you should consider:

Obtaining a foreigner identification number (NIE). A mandatory document for making transactions.

A mandatory document for making transactions. Opening a bank account in Spain . Necessary for financial transactions.

. Necessary for financial transactions. Taxes and fees. New housing in Spain is primary and is subject to VAT, which is 10% of the value of the property.

New housing in Spain is primary and is subject to VAT, which is 10% of the value of the property. Mortgage lending. Foreign buyers can count on a mortgage, but the conditions depend on the bank and the financial situation of the client.

Foreign buyers can count on a mortgage, but the conditions depend on the bank and the financial situation of the client. Legal verification. It is recommended to involve a lawyer to check the documents and support the transaction.

Popular Cities and Regions for Purchasing Real Estate in Spain from the Developer

The main developers of Spain operate in the Mediterranean part of the country (Barcelona, ​​Malaga), but in general the range of directions is very wide:

Madrid. The capital with developed infrastructure and a variety of new buildings.

The capital with developed infrastructure and a variety of new buildings. Barcelona. A cultural center with modern residential complexes.

A cultural center with modern residential complexes. Malaga. A city on the Costa del Sol with a favorable climate and a growing real estate market.

A city on the Costa del Sol with a favorable climate and a growing real estate market. Valencia. The third largest city in Spain, offering a combination of historical heritage and modern new buildings.

The third largest city in Spain, offering a combination of historical heritage and modern new buildings. Alicante. A popular resort city with affordable prices for new housing.