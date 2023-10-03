Santa Pola, Spain

from €285,000

Completion date: 2023

BAHIA Bungalows, beauty and functionality to enjoy every day’s life, with all the comfort. Because you deserve it. Prices under construction and turnkey for June 2023. Gran Alacant is an area located in the Cape of Santa Pola. You could say that it is the Mediterranean in its purest form. Beaches of warm waters, golden sands, an invitation to practice open air sports and nautical activities. The beaches have been proudly flying the BLUE FLAG for more than 15 years. It is one of the most beautiful beaches of the Mediterranean Arc, with sunsets that definitely YOU will fall in love. Gran Alacant offers all the services, such as shopping centers, schools, pharmacies, supermarkets, bus stop, parks, squares, terraces and cafes, excellent roads and much more. Only 12 Bungalow, to choose between 2 and 3 bedroom homes, community pools, garden areas, private parking for 2 cars, children's area and surrounded by an idyllic setting for the enjoyment of a lifestyle to the fullest. General description of the urbanization: - Private urbanization, with very good location and communication routes. - Reinforced concrete structure - Top quality non-slip rectified porcelain pavement in walkable terraces of the homes. - Individual gardens of 25 mts, for each home - Communal swimming pools and garden areas - Off-street parking Interior distribution of the Bungalow: - 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms + 1 toilet. - Armored doors - Includes the installation of 2 air conditioning units with ducts and grilles. - Hot water by Aerothermal system - Built-in closets Vitrified porcelain sanitary ware and mixer faucets - Kitchen with granite countertop and appliances: Oven, induction ceramic hob and extractor hood - Led lighting in facade and garden - Paved garden areas combined with porcelain tiles and artificial grass. Bungalow 3 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms: from 285.000 + VAT Notary and Property Registry fees not included. (estimated a 3% of total price) LOCATION: Gran Alacant is located just 15 minutes from Alicante International Airport, 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella or Barcelona, 1and a half hours from Valencia, and 15 minutes from Alicante or Elche. CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean, the climate is sunny and temperate throughout the year. QUALITY OF LIVING AND COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable, if compared, for example, with large cities such as Barcelona, Seville or Madrid, where the standard of living is 31% higher in consumer prices. Ask me for Spanish Mortgages for Non-Resident and/or Mortgage for Retiree in Spain IBAKA HOMES purpose is to simplify the experience of buying and selling real estate by cultivating a spirit of building trust, collaboration, and integrity, in each one of the customers. Our philosophy is that we work as we live, by the Golden Rule, as the principle of treating others, the same exactly way, one wants to be treated. We help you throughout the whole process of buying your home, and provide you with direct and reliable assistance in the following areas: NIE procedures Opening a bank account in a Spanish bank Apply for electricity, water and internet services Furnishing your new home Buying a car Car insurance Health insurance Cleaning and maintenance services Remodeling services, and much more Come with us to discover La Costa Blanca, enjoy the Mediterranean style of life, with, great sunsets, typical flavors and much more… The rest, you will have to discover on your own during your visit at our properties Would you like to arrange a visit for more information? Contact me and I will be happy to arrange a visit to expand with you the lifestyle in Gran Alacant, Alicante.