Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Residential

Property for sale in Albania

;
Tirana
453
Saranda
89
Orikum
291
Vlora
676
Show more
5 027 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Radhime, Albania
Premium Premium
1 bedroom apartment
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/6
Luxury Apartment For Sale In Radhime, Vlore Albanian Riviera - Property For Investment, Next…
$151,162
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
2 room apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
TOP TOP
2 room apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/8
For sale bright and bright apartment on the first line of the resort of Vlora in Albania.The…
$191,369
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
TOP TOP
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 388 m²
Number of floors 1
Private House For Sale In Vlore, Albanian Riviera - Near The Beach, Property For Investment.…
$322,878
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/7
Sea View Modern Apartment With 2 Bedrooms For Sale In Vlore, Albanian Riviera - Great Invest…
$196,121
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 5/6
2+1 Apartment for Sale – Myslym Shyri 2+1 apartment for sale at the beginning of Myslym Shyr…
$357,381
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$63,612
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$63,612
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$58,927
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$54,254
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$56,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$63,446
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$52,137
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$67,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$58,544
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$64,894
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$61,718
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$62,610
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$67,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$59,045
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$46,567
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 13
Rezidenca Tiktaalik – Premium Seaside Residential Project, Qerret, Durrës Construction St…
$87,682
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 6
🏡 Vizion Residence in Golem — your reliable step toward seaside living Construction has alr…
$71,905
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 6
🏡 Vizion Residence in Golem — your reliable step toward seaside living Construction has alr…
$84,444
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/6
🏡 Vizion Residence in Golem — your reliable step toward seaside living Construction has alr…
$106,499
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 6
🏡 Vizion Residence in Golem — your reliable step toward seaside living Construction has alr…
$77,218
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/8
The apartment is located in the Shkembi i Kavajas area, on the 2nd floor of a new, well-main…
$163,688
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
Studio for Sale in Mali i Robit, Durres! For sale: a studio located just 30 meters from t…
$87,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Blue Horizon — Your Private Haven by the Sea! Dreaming of life by the sea, where every …
$95,431
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Blue Horizon — Your Private Haven by the Sea! Dreaming of life by the sea, where every …
$95,431
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Blue Horizon — Your Private Haven by the Sea! Dreaming of life by the sea, where every …
$87,478
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram

Property types in Albania

apartments
houses

Properties features in Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Albania is a small country on the coast, surrounded by mountain ranges, which creates an interesting landscape contrast with beaches, foothills and meadows. The local real estate market is also diverse, especially when it comes to resale properties in Albania.

Advantages of buying residential property in Albania

Buying property in Albania is an interesting investment due to the fact that it is one of the few countries in Europe where affordable housing prices have been preserved. But what is more important is the characteristics of the properties themselves: apartments built in the 1970-1990s are impressive in size, which even in a two-room apartment reaches 80-100 m2. Ceilings of 3-3.5 meters (in Tirana and Shkoder) allow you to use the vertical space of the room during redevelopment.

And all this in a mild Mediterranean climate, where there is everything you need for both recreation and permanent residence. 

Real estate prices in Albania

You can buy real estate in Albania for an average of €1000-€1200 per m2. Traditionally, Albania real estate prices are higher in the capital of the country - Tirana and resort towns. Among the latter, Vlora is the leader: you can buy property in Albania here for €1600 and €2200 per square meter.

In the coastal Durres, an apartment of 60 m2 is sold for an average of €67,000, which is about €1100 per square meter. Most often, on the secondary market, you can find more favorable offers with a price per square meter of €500 and €700.

Features of purchasing housing in Albania

Foreigners can freely buy real estate in Albania on the same terms as citizens of the country. It is highly recommended to conclude a preliminary agreement fixing the main terms of the transaction. It is not mandatory, but in case of dishonesty of the seller it is a weighty argument in any kind of legal proceedings.

Now you need to carefully check the property itself for the need for repairs. If everything is in order, you can conclude the main purchase and sale agreement. It is signed in the presence of a notary, whose services rarely cost more than €450. Also, when buying, you must pay a stamp duty of 3% of the value of the property for sale in Albania.

When the transaction is completed, you need to pay taxes and fees - the latter are not everywhere, but, for example, in Tirana, an annual municipal fee of €20 is charged. If you plan to rent out Albanian real estate, you need to pay another 10% of the income from it.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Albania

"The Market Grows 20–30% Annually." Expert on Albania's Real Estate Potential, Prices, Taxes, and Returns in Different Cities
"The Market Grows 20–30% Annually." Expert on Albania's Real Estate Potential, Prices, Taxes, and Returns in Different Cities
What is Life in Albania Good for? Prices, Climate, Business and People—Personal Experience
What is Life in Albania Good for? Prices, Climate, Business and People—Personal Experience
How to Buy Property in Albania: A Step-by-Step Guide
How to Buy Property in Albania: A Step-by-Step Guide

Frequently asked questions about Albania real estate

What is the average cost of a sq. meter of real estate in Albania?

For a square meter of Albanian real estate, developers ask from 1000 to 1500 euros. In the secondary housing market prices per sq. meter range from 500 to 1200 euros.
The exact prices for real estate in Albania also depend on the location in which the property is located. The most expensive houses and apartments are located in the capital - Tirana.

What are the requirements for foreigners planning to buy property in Albania?

Foreign persons can purchase any residential property in the country. Documents required include a passport and a certificate of legal origin of funds.
There is no purchase tax. Foreigners only need to pay the state fee for registering housing (about 100 euros) and notary services (no more than 0.35% of the transaction amount). If you buy real estate in Albania on the primary market, you will need to pay a municipal fee (no more than 10 euros per square meter).

In which Albanian cities is real estate purchased most often?

There is high demand for housing in the capital, Tirana. People often move here for work and study. Buyers are also showing increased interest in resort cities - Vlore, Durres, Saranda.
Realting.com
Go