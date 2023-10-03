Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Spain

el Baix Vinalopo
10
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
9
Canary Islands
9
Elx Elche
8
Madrid
8
Pla de Mallorca
8
Region of Murcia
6
Aspe
5
Show more
870 properties total found
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 721 m²
€585,000
Hotel with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center in Malaga, Spain
Hotel with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center
Malaga, Spain
€7,96M
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
€500,000
Hotel 9 rooms with air conditioning, in city center, with surveillance security system in Spain, Spain
Hotel 9 rooms with air conditioning, in city center, with surveillance security system
Spain, Spain
Rooms 9
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 5
€1,45M
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Area 145 m²
€430,000
Hotel with swimming pool, in city center, with surveillance security system in Spain, Spain
Hotel with swimming pool, in city center, with surveillance security system
Spain, Spain
€550,000
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Andalusia, Spain
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Andalusia, Spain
Area 400 m²
 Hotel is 400 square meters in the south of Corfu Island. The windows offer sea views. The f…
€620,000
Commercial in Andalusia, Spain
Commercial
Andalusia, Spain
Area 27 m²
The facility is located at Leonida Iasonidou 5, in the city center in Thessaloniki. within w…
€100,000
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking in Andalusia, Spain
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Andalusia, Spain
Area 730 m²
Hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel owns 16 fully equi…
€1,35M
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 90 m²
Commercial interplant for rent and sale located in the downtown area of the city Very bright…
€160,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 136 m²
Economic commercial premises for rent located in the Plaza Músico Óscar Tordera Iñesta, next…
€800
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 731 m²
Commercial ship for sale located in the Babel industrial estate, with excellent communicatio…
€1,10M
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 263 m²
Large commercial premises for sale located in the center-sanche area of Alicante, next to Av…
€375,000
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 174 m²
Commercial premises for sale and rental located on Gran Vía, next to Avd. Painter Xavier Sol…
€150,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 160 m²
Office for rent located in the best commercial area of Alicante, a few meters from Avd. Alfo…
€824,900
Commercial with Fianza in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Fianza
Alicante, Spain
Area 10 m²
Small car garage space, located in the seventh basement of a building in the center of Alica…
€34,000
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benalmadena, Spain
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 11 000 m²
Floor 3/3
Andalusian Style Commercial Property Suitable for Hotel or SPA Commercial investment propert…
€8,50M
Commercial with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Commercial with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Area 1 430 m²
Number of floors 2
Fully Detached Commercial Property with 13 Units in Cartagena Murcia Commercial property is …
€1,50M
Restaurant with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Cartagena, Spain
Restaurant with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Cartagena, Spain
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
Recently Refurbished Bar and Restaurant in Tourist Area in Cartagena Murcia The restaurant i…
€480,000
Shop with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Shop with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Area 76 m²
Commercial Properties in an Exclusive Resort in La Manga Club Golf Resort Costa Calida Welco…
€275,000
Commercial with sea view, with garage, in city center in Estepona, Spain
Commercial with sea view, with garage, in city center
Estepona, Spain
Area 951 m²
Number of floors 1
Offer Investor 1,500,000 € Estepona  Total area 951m2, 600m2 for living space Sale of one …
€1,50M
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
Area 12 m²
If you live or work in the surroundings of downtown San Francisco street, you have trouble p…
€30,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 122 m²
Commercial premises for sale located on Avd. De Salamanca, near the Renfe Station and Avd. B…
€130,000
Commercial in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Commercial
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Area 983 m²
For sale building entirely renovated in 2015 by an internationally renowned architect, locat…
€3,50M
Commercial with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 81 m²
€85,000
Commercial with storage room, with condition in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial with storage room, with condition
Benidorm, Spain
Area 197 m²
Referencia: 377. Commercial premises in the center of Benidorm. 196 m. Real estate in good …
€286,000
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
Area 12 m²
Tired of going round and round and renting your garage space?. We have this wonderful garage…
€29,000
Commercial real estate in Marbella, Spain
Commercial real estate
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
This property with a great setting has all the permissions and licenses. This building is pr…
€5,00M
Commercial in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 012 m²
La Cerquilla — is an exclusive residential complex located in the New Andalusia area, north …
€4,80M
Commercial in Benahavis, Spain
Commercial
Benahavis, Spain
An excellent plot of 3012 m2 on an ascending street in the residential area of Paraiso Alto,…
€1,75M

Property types in Spain

restaurants
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
apartment buildings
investment properties
warehouses
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir