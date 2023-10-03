UAE
Spain
Spain
Commercial
Commercial real estate in Spain
Clear all
870 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
721 m²
€585,000
Recommend
Hotel with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center
Malaga, Spain
€7,96M
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
96 m²
1/1
€500,000
Recommend
Hotel 9 rooms with air conditioning, in city center, with surveillance security system
Spain, Spain
9
450 m²
5
€1,45M
Recommend
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
145 m²
€430,000
Recommend
Hotel with swimming pool, in city center, with surveillance security system
Spain, Spain
€550,000
Recommend
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Andalusia, Spain
400 m²
Hotel is 400 square meters in the south of Corfu Island. The windows offer sea views. The f…
€620,000
Recommend
Commercial
Andalusia, Spain
27 m²
The facility is located at Leonida Iasonidou 5, in the city center in Thessaloniki. within w…
€100,000
Recommend
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Andalusia, Spain
730 m²
Hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel owns 16 fully equi…
€1,35M
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
90 m²
Commercial interplant for rent and sale located in the downtown area of the city Very bright…
€160,000
Recommend
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
136 m²
Economic commercial premises for rent located in the Plaza Músico Óscar Tordera Iñesta, next…
€800
Recommend
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
1 731 m²
Commercial ship for sale located in the Babel industrial estate, with excellent communicatio…
€1,10M
Recommend
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
263 m²
Large commercial premises for sale located in the center-sanche area of Alicante, next to Av…
€375,000
Recommend
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
174 m²
Commercial premises for sale and rental located on Gran Vía, next to Avd. Painter Xavier Sol…
€150,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
160 m²
Office for rent located in the best commercial area of Alicante, a few meters from Avd. Alfo…
€824,900
Recommend
Commercial with Fianza
Alicante, Spain
10 m²
Small car garage space, located in the seventh basement of a building in the center of Alica…
€34,000
Recommend
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benalmadena, Spain
11 000 m²
3/3
Andalusian Style Commercial Property Suitable for Hotel or SPA Commercial investment propert…
€8,50M
Recommend
Commercial with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
1 430 m²
2
Fully Detached Commercial Property with 13 Units in Cartagena Murcia Commercial property is …
€1,50M
Recommend
Restaurant with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Cartagena, Spain
110 m²
1
Recently Refurbished Bar and Restaurant in Tourist Area in Cartagena Murcia The restaurant i…
€480,000
Recommend
Shop with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
76 m²
Commercial Properties in an Exclusive Resort in La Manga Club Golf Resort Costa Calida Welco…
€275,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with garage, in city center
Estepona, Spain
951 m²
1
Offer Investor 1,500,000 € Estepona Total area 951m2, 600m2 for living space Sale of one …
€1,50M
Recommend
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
12 m²
If you live or work in the surroundings of downtown San Francisco street, you have trouble p…
€30,000
Recommend
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
122 m²
Commercial premises for sale located on Avd. De Salamanca, near the Renfe Station and Avd. B…
€130,000
Recommend
Commercial
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
983 m²
For sale building entirely renovated in 2015 by an internationally renowned architect, locat…
€3,50M
Recommend
Commercial with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
81 m²
€85,000
Recommend
Commercial with storage room, with condition
Benidorm, Spain
197 m²
Referencia: 377. Commercial premises in the center of Benidorm. 196 m. Real estate in good …
€286,000
Recommend
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
12 m²
Tired of going round and round and renting your garage space?. We have this wonderful garage…
€29,000
Recommend
Commercial real estate
Marbella, Spain
14
10
850 m²
This property with a great setting has all the permissions and licenses. This building is pr…
€5,00M
Recommend
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
7
1 012 m²
La Cerquilla — is an exclusive residential complex located in the New Andalusia area, north …
€4,80M
Recommend
Commercial
Benahavis, Spain
An excellent plot of 3012 m2 on an ascending street in the residential area of Paraiso Alto,…
€1,75M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
29
