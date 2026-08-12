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Commercial Property in Spain

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Torrevieja
48
Barcelona
350
Marbella
8
Valencia
19
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839 properties total found
Commercial property 202 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 202 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 202 m²
$212,542
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Commercial property 159 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 159 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 159 m²
Lot of 3 commercial premises next to the Sagrada Familia.Environment:residential areaarea of…
$607,635
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Shop 77 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 77 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 77 m²
Commercial premises with a tenant in the nearest suburb of Barcelona: Santa Coloma de Gramen…
$682,866
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TekceTekce
Office 91 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 91 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 91 m²
Commercial with tenant in a modern area of Barcelona.Environment:university Hospital and par…
$260,415
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Shop 2 708 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 2 708 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 2 708 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the famous coastal town of Vilanova i la Geltrú, 50 km from …
$8,10M
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Shop 365 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 365 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 365 m²
A commercial premises in the Barcelona business area are sold. environment: A residenti…
$775,458
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Shop 191 m² in Spain
Shop 191 m²
Spain
Area 191 m²
For sale premises with a reliable tenant in Madrid. Environment:prestigious residential area…
$1,11M
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Commercial property 60 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 60 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This ground-floor commercial space, at street level, is located in the northern part of Torr…
$151,025
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Commercial property 180 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 180 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 180 m²
Apartment in the Gothic Quarter – an apartment with an operating student rental businessFor …
$1,01M
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Shop 212 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 212 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 212 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the center of Barcelona.Environment:densely po…
$509,256
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Shop 148 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 148 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 148 m²
A commercial premises in Barcelona are sold. environment: Active commercial zone; Dev…
$364,581
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Commercial property 1 286 m² in AB 5008, Spain
Commercial property 1 286 m²
AB 5008, Spain
Bedrooms 17
Area 1 286 m²
The two-star hotel is located at the crossroads between the Sierras de Segura and Rio Mundo,…
$4,41M
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Commercial property 565 m² in Albesa, Spain
Commercial property 565 m²
Albesa, Spain
Area 565 m²
Aparotel in the center of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The total area is 740 square m…
$3,71M
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Commercial property 25 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 25 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 25 m²
We have this incredible parking space for sale in the center of Alicante, located on Av. Mai…
$64,484
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Shop 1 862 m² in Spain
Shop 1 862 m²
Spain
Area 1 862 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in Madrid. Environment:dense residential area;deve…
$6,22M
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Shop 975 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 975 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 975 m²
Corner room with tenant for sale in one of the most densely populated areas of Madrid.Enviro…
$4,27M
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Restaurant 88 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 88 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 88 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the central area of ​​​​Barcelona.Environment:…
$636,570
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Shop 130 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 130 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 130 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in the Old City of Barcelona. The facilit…
$1,97M
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Shop in Canary Islands, Spain
Shop
Canary Islands, Spain
LIDL Tenerife is a unique investment opportunity with payment of 80% of the cost only after …
$5,71M
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Commercial property 160 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 160 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 160 m²
For sale corner room in the heart of the Old City of Barcelona. The facility has a strategic…
$607,635
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Commercial property 100 m² in Arona, Spain
Commercial property 100 m²
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
On sale is a beautiful room of 100 m2. The room consists of: a beauty parlor, rooms and a…
$34,989
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Commercial property 1 373 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 1 373 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 373 m²
Fabulous commercial premises for sale located on Avenida Periodista Rodolfo Salazar with an …
$982,702
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Commercial property 336 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 336 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 336 m²
Commercial premises in the Siutat Beya area of Barcelona. The total area is 336 square meter…
$3,47M
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Shop 575 m² in Spain
Shop 575 m²
Spain
Area 575 m²
Commercial premises with a tenant in Madrid are for sale.Surroundings:residential area;devel…
$1,27M
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Hotel 12 000 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 12 000 m²
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 101
Bathrooms count 101
Area 12 000 m²
The international airport of Alicante is located at 25 km and the tram station at 300 meters…
$12,30M
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Shop 211 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 211 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 211 m²
In urgent sale commercial premises with a tenant in Badalon.Environment:dense residential ar…
$1,74M
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Shop 290 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 290 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 290 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in a residential area of Madrid.Environme…
$1,41M
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Restaurant 130 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 130 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 130 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in Barcelona.Environment:residential area of the c…
$925,920
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Commercial property 400 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 400 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 400 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample area of Barcelona.The total area of 400 square meters. i…
$1,64M
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Commercial property 121 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 121 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 121 m²
Commercial premises in the Gracia area of Barcelona.The total area is 121 square meters.Curr…
$442,674
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Property types in Spain

restaurants
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
investment properties
warehouses
shops
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