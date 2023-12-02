Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Portugal

Algarve
26
North
11
Centro
10
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
5
Loule
5
Porto
5
Lagoa
3
79 properties total found
Commercial in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Commercial
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
€150,000
per month
Leave a request
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Area 147 m²
€950,000
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse in Boliqueime, Portugal
Warehouse
Boliqueime, Portugal
Area 300 m²
€2,10M
per month
Leave a request
Manufacture in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Manufacture
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Project for a factory in São Brás de Alportel, in the Almargens area. The plot has 9,959…
€1,58M
per month
Leave a request
Investment in Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 3
This building is 25 km from Faro airport, 10 km from the most emblematic beaches in the Alga…
€495,000
per month
Leave a request
Investment in Olhao, Portugal
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
Area 295 m²
Villa with sea view, 7 rooms e 3 rooms for agriculture. The property has a borehole
€650,000
per month
Leave a request
Investment 9 bedrooms in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Investment 9 bedrooms
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 550 m²
Villa totally renovated keeping the traditional line with 4 en suite bedrooms spread over 2 …
€2,49M
per month
Leave a request
Investment in Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 2
The building is composed of 2 floors, with mixed use of housing, commerce, and services, loc…
€1,25M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
€215,000
per month
Leave a request
Other in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Other in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Area 614 m²
Number of floors 4
The 18th century manor house, with unique details and in good condition, is a real architect…
€2,00M
per month
Leave a request
Other with elevator, in city center, with Online tour in Misericordia, Portugal
Other with elevator, in city center, with Online tour
Misericordia, Portugal
Area 330 m²
AVAILABLE FOR THE GOLDEN VISA PROGRAM 350 K A residential complex in Lisbon, with a build…
€2,35M
per month
Leave a request
Hotel 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances in Faro, Portugal
Hotel 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 1-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€534,000
per month
Leave a request
Hotel 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Almancil, Portugal
Hotel 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 2-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€910,000
per month
Leave a request
Hotel 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances in Almancil, Portugal
Hotel 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 3-bedroom apartment in a premium Aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€2,21M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial 1 bathroom with air conditioning, in city center, with Online tour in West, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom with air conditioning, in city center, with Online tour
West, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
Suitable for Golden Visa 350K A great store in Baixa Pombalina of 166 m2 Amenities: -…
€1,02M
per month
Leave a request
Office 4 bathrooms with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Office 4 bathrooms with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K OFFICE with gross private area of 360 m2 occupying the ent…
€665,000
per month
Leave a request
Commercial real estate with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial real estate with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 77
Area 2 319 m²
Residence for the elderly with a pre-approved project, located on a plot of 3,500 m2, with a…
€1,85M
per month
Leave a request
Shop 1 room with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 room with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 383 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Open store with a stunning storefront overlooking the stre…
€800,000
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse in Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Warehouse
Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Area 4 901 m²
Number of floors 3
The property is on the ground floor of the building and includes 1457 SQM + 200 SQM of stora…
€2,90M
per month
Leave a request
Shop with Online tour, bargaining possible in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Shop with Online tour, bargaining possible
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Area 89 m²
For sale store in Mafamud, Vila Nova de Gaia, with a total area of 89 m2. Located in a comm…
€75,000
per month
Leave a request
Shop 1 bathroom with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Commercial space in the center of Porto. It is close to all kinds of services and commerce, …
€107,000
per month
Leave a request
Other 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Albufeira, Portugal
Other 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Apartment with 160sqm of useful area, with two balconies with 31.06sqm, in Albufei…
€1,40M
per month
Leave a request
Shop 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with Online tour, bargaining possible in West, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with Online tour, bargaining possible
West, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
Well located store, a few meters from Avenida da Liberdade, close to all kinds of services a…
€1,10M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Portugal
Commercial
Portugal
Area 269 m²
Warehouse, with an approved project, for 3 townhouses located in downtown Faro, 5 minutes wa…
€450,000
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Commercial
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Area 150 m²
The commercial space inserted in a completely renovated building, located in the heart of th…
€700,000
per month
Leave a request
Investment in Olhao, Portugal
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
Set of buildings in the center of Olhão with the possibility of transformation into 14 new a…
€490,000
per month
Leave a request
Office with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Office with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
The building is located in Avenidas Novas, just 3 km from Marquês de Pombal, and is in a cen…
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
Office with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Oeiras, Portugal
Office with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Oeiras, Portugal
Area 16 313 m²
Number of floors 13
Oeiras is conveniently located between the Lisbon metropolitan center (15 minutes away) and …
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Commercial
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Area 110 m²
This commercial space with a total privative area of 110 square metres and a basement of 11…
€175,000
per month
Leave a request
Investment 2 bedrooms in Portugal
Investment 2 bedrooms
Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Building with 1 duplex apartment, respecting on its exterior the original architectural proj…
€395,000
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Portugal

hotels
offices
apartment buildings
investment properties
shops
commercial property
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir