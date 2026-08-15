Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Commercial

Сommercial property in Portugal

;
Lisbon
24
Porto
10
Faro
17
Loule
5
Show more
108 properties total found
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Your Future Oasis Awaits: A Sophisticated 5-Bedroom Luxury Villa in São Brás de Alportel Nes…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment in Amadora, Portugal
Investment
Amadora, Portugal
Marriott opens a new hotel in Lisbon, for investors of the Golden Visa investment program fo…
$404,858
Leave a request
Luxury Mountain Resort & Spa Barbeitos is a turnkey luxury development opportunity in Arcos de Valdevez, Portugal
Luxury Mountain Resort & Spa Barbeitos is a turnkey luxury development opportunity
Arcos de Valdevez, Portugal
Area 1 157 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Mountain Resort & Spa Barbeitos is a turnkey luxury development opportunity located i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment in Evora, Portugal
Investment
Evora, Portugal
Bedrooms 29
Investment offer, equity participation in the luxury boutique hotel Palacete da Misericórdia…
$323,887
Leave a request
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Elegant Sea-View Townhouse in The Crest, Almancil Located within the prestigious gated comm…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This truly stunning four-bedroom villa represents the epitome in modern sophistication, inge…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
Telegram Write in Telegram
TekceTekce
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in the tranquil community of Sao Bartolomeo de Messines in Silves, this villa offers…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Tucked away in the heart of Central Algarve, this exceptional villa embodies refined comfort…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Step into the allure of coastal living with these extraordinary sea-view plots nestled in th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Perched on the Algarve's illustrious beaches, Pine Cliffs Luxury Collection Resort unfolds a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
Telegram Write in Telegram
T3 Apartment with 177 m² in Santo Quintino, Portugal
T3 Apartment with 177 m²
Santo Quintino, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
3-bedroom apartment just 290 m away from the Marginal! Luxury apartments with modern desi…
$2,68M
Leave a request
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This exceptional 6-bedroom villa situated in the highly-regarded Goldra gated community in t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Indulge in luxurious living at One Green Way, nestled in the heart of Quinta do Lago. Villa …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Nestled in the heart of the Algarve, in the Loulé hillside, this impressive villa perfectly …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Discover the allure of this extraordinary 3-bedroom townhouse, constructed a few years ago i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
You can just discover your refuge in paradise. Nestled in the heart of Quinta do Lago — one …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Experience refined living with this luxury villa in Faro, currently under construction in a …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the enchantment of coastal living in Vale do Lobo's delightful townhouse. Meticulou…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
Telegram Write in Telegram
Shop 365 m² in Portugal
Shop 365 m²
Portugal
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Commercial premises in Quarteire
$1,34M
Leave a request
Commercial property 5 972 m² in Porto, Portugal
Commercial property 5 972 m²
Porto, Portugal
Area 5 972 m²
In the late 18th and early 19th. Century, some of the most important industrial foundries we…
$8,00M
Leave a request
Revenue house in Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Revenue house
Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
T3 tenement house - 3 bedrooms and a living room located in a luxury condominium, consisting…
$564,755
Leave a request
Shop 84 m² in Portugal
Shop 84 m²
Portugal
Area 84 m²
FOR GOLDEN VISA Commercial premises in the center of Porto. It is close to all types of serv…
$174,287
Leave a request
Shop 383 m² in Porto, Portugal
Shop 383 m²
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 383 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Open store with a stunning storefront overlooking the stre…
$727,991
Leave a request
Shop 302 m² in Portugal
Shop 302 m²
Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 302 m²
New commercial premises with an area of 302 sq.m. 550 meters from the Trindade metro station…
$639,051
Leave a request
Commercial property 129 m² in Porto, Portugal
Commercial property 129 m²
Porto, Portugal
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 4
Guest house with great potential in one of the busiest areas of Porto. It has high quality s…
$870,613
Leave a request
Investment in Olhao, Portugal
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
Set of buildings in the center of Olhão with the possibility of transformation into 14 new a…
$669,555
Leave a request
Investment 295 m² in Fuseta, Portugal
Investment 295 m²
Fuseta, Portugal
Area 295 m²
Villa with sea view, 7 rooms e 3 rooms for agriculture. The property has a borehole
$725,351
Leave a request
Commercial property 100 073 m² in Albufeira, Portugal
Commercial property 100 073 m²
Albufeira, Portugal
Area 100 073 m²
A destroyed farmhouse in a rural area located in Albufeira, a town in the Algarve region of …
$8,71M
Leave a request
Shop 218 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 218 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 218 m²
Excellent commercial facility in a residential building, free and ready for rent. You will b…
$1,70M
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 901 m² in Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Warehouse 4 901 m²
Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Area 4 901 m²
Number of floors 3
The property is on the ground floor of the building and includes 1457 SQM + 200 SQM of stora…
$3,06M
Leave a request

Property types in Portugal

hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
apartment buildings
investment properties
shops
Realting.com
Go