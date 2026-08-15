Residential properties for sale in Portugal

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Homes for sale in Portugal

;
Lisbon
606
Madeira
97
Porto
79
Cascais
159
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2 957 properties total found
Villa in Turcifal, Portugal
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Villa
Turcifal, Portugal
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,10M
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LDV Invest
Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
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4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,45M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,24M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,48M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Experience luxury coastal living in this 3 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resor…
$1,03M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,24M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$2,00M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,59M
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3 bedroom apartment in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Enjoy spacious coastal living in this 3 bedroom apartment at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Reso…
$913,324
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Discover sophisticated coastal living in this 4 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf …
$1,16M
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3 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Nestled between the historic character of Chiado and the vibrant pulse of Lisbon, Alure pres…
$1,62M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,32M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$3,41M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
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3 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Nestled between the historic character of Chiado and the vibrant pulse of Lisbon, Alure pres…
$1,64M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,73M
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Apartment in Alvor, Portugal
Apartment
Alvor, Portugal
$490,480
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$3,01M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,24M
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1 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Nestled between the vibrant rhythm of Chiado and the serenity of the Tagus River, Alure pres…
$867,080
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3 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Nestled between the historic character of Chiado and the vibrant pulse of Lisbon, Alure pres…
$1,85M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,73M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,24M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,21M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this 2-bedroom twin villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf…
$809,275
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,21M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
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Property types in Portugal

apartments
houses

Properties features in Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Real estate in Portugal is interesting from several sides. Firstly, it is an investment in a country that attracts millions of tourists every year, and secondly, it is a quiet country on the edge of Europe, where you can settle permanently.

Advantages of buying real estate in Portugal

You can buy property in Portugal on the secondary market with a good discount. The local climate allows you to keep even houses from the 1950s to 1970s in acceptable condition, but before buying it is better to carefully check everything, especially the supply of communications.

Here are the main advantages:

  • Affordability. Real estate prices in Portugal are lower than in neighboring countries, especially on the secondary market.
  • Simplicity of the transaction. Foreigners buy housing without unnecessary permits, you only need a passport.
  • Profitability. Selling residential real estate in Portugal or renting it out brings 4-6% per annum.
  • Choice. The secondary market is rich in houses and apartments in historical areas, on the ocean coast, on the islands and on the mountain plateau.

Key features of buying property in Portugal

The buying process is simple. To buy Portuguese real estate, you need a passport. The contract is signed at a notary, registration takes 1-2 days. The property transfer tax (IMT) is 2-8% of the cost - it depends on the price of the property. In the case of secondary housing, only IMT is paid, and when buying housing in new buildings - VAT 23% (but it is included in the price). State duty - € 200 - € 300.

Foreigners freely buy apartments and houses in cities. For rural land, a permit is required, but this does not apply to secondary real estate in Portugal. Documents are drawn up in Portuguese and the language of the buyer.

Real estate prices in Portugal

You can buy a home in Portugal for an average of € 2,000 - € 2,500 per m². On the secondary market, the cost starts from € 1,800 per m². A 30 m² studio on the secondary market costs €60,000–€80,000, a 50 m² apartment – €100,000–€140,000; houses with an area of 100 m² – from €180,000. Average cost of housing in Portugal:

Housing type Average price per m² (EUR) Approximate price (EUR)
Studio (30 m²) 2000–2500 60,000–80,000
Apartment (50 m²) 2000–2600 100,000–140,000
House (100 m²) 1800–2400 180,000–240,000
Resale in small towns 1500–2000 50,000–70,000 (30–40 m²)

Popular cities in Portugal for buying property

Resale property in Portugal is popular in the larger cities. Here are the key locations:

  • Lisbon. The capital with a wide range of properties. While new buildings are often built on the outskirts or in promising but remote areas, secondary housing can also be found in the center.
  • Porto. An industrial center with affordable housing (especially in residential areas) at lower prices than in the capital.
  • Faro (Algarve). A resort region with houses, apartments and villas. Prices here are not the lowest, which is why the city is more suitable for investment in rental property.
  • Coimbra. A university city with inexpensive secondary housing and the prospect of subsequent renting of housing to students.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Portugal

Dynamics of the Portuguese Real Estate Market in Analytics from REALTING
Dynamics of the Portuguese Real Estate Market in Analytics from REALTING
In 2023, a record number of changes occurred in the Portuguese real estate market. Will this lead to a drop in demand and lower prices? All about real estate in Portugal in analytics from REALTING
In 2023, a record number of changes occurred in the Portuguese real estate market. Will this lead to a drop in demand and lower prices? All about real estate in Portugal in analytics from REALTING

Frequently asked questions about properties for sale in Portugal

What is the average price per square meter of housing in Portugal?

The real estate prices in Portugal depend on the location. Housing is most expensive in Lisbon, the capital of the country. Here they ask for 5-7 thousand euros per square meter. The same prices may apply to villas and apartments in popular resorts - Algarve and Madeira.
In other cities of the country, you can buy real estate in Portugal cheaper. For example, in Portimao and Peshao the price per square meter varies from 2.5 to 3 thousand euros.

Which cities are best to consider for buying real estate in Portugal?

If moving to the country is related to work or study, you should choose Lisbon or Porto. These are the two largest and most developed locations, where many jobs and educational institutions are available.
For a beach holiday, you can buy housing in Portugal in Madeira, Algarve or Aveiro. These are the best resort areas in the country, offering a large number of luxury villas and apartments.

What documents are required to purchase Portuguese property?

The buyer needs a passport and an open account with a local bank. You will also need to obtain an individual taxpayer number from the tax service.
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