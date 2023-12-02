UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Residential properties for sale in Portugal
Arroios
23
Alcantara
19
Gloria e Vera Cruz
19
Castro Marim
18
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira
18
Lisbon
17
Faro
16
Alcantarilha e Pera
15
Estrela
11
Oeiras
11
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde
8
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos
6
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa
6
Setúbal
6
Beato
5
Conceicao e Cabanas de Tavira
5
Conceicao e Estoi
5
Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias
5
Sao Sebastiao
4
Tavira
4
Show more
Show less
Clear all
1 838 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Gondomar, Portugal
4
3
152 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is located in a development, marked by the uniqueness of i…
€270,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
5
5
445 m²
5
Building with approved architectural project for demolition and construction of a single-fam…
€1,85M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Porto, Portugal
3
2
65 m²
An excellent development with a guaranteed return of 4% per year (for 5 years). The devel…
€440,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
1
1
29 m²
An excellent development with a guaranteed return of 4% per year (for 5 years). The devel…
€175,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with with repair
Porto, Portugal
4
3
108 m²
An excellent development with a guaranteed return of 4% per year (for 5 years). The devel…
€690,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
4
3
149 m²
This 3-bedroom apartment is part of a development located in Canidelo, which seeks to promot…
€475,125
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
5
3
167 m²
This 4-bedroom apartment is part of a development located in Canidelo, which seeks to promot…
€517,125
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center
Lisbon, Portugal
4
3
441 m²
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in the center of Lisbon, inserted in a residential development…
€2,50M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center
Lisbon, Portugal
7
5
448 m²
Excellent 5 bedroom apartment in the center of Lisbon, inserted in a residential development…
€4,50M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with appliances
Lisbon, Portugal
4
2
270 m²
Luxury apartment in secure private residence, with contemporary architecture and stunning vi…
€1,75M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with appliances
Lisbon, Portugal
3
2
95 m²
Luxury apartment with secure private residence, contemporary architecture and stunning views…
€720,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Almancil, Portugal
4
5
2
This fantastic villa is located in an urbanisation near Vale do Lobo and just a few minutes …
€2,38M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
3
3
147 m²
We present this sophisticated, meticulously renovated 3-bedroom villa, which incorporates a …
€850,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Lisbon, Portugal
2
1
76 m²
Luxury apartment with secure private residence, contemporary architecture and stunning views…
€630,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with Online tour
Gondomar, Portugal
4
3
140 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is located in a development, marked by the uniqueness of i…
€252,500
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
6
7
721 m²
3
Fantastic detached villa with 6 bedrooms, swimming pool and a vast garden, located in Fonte …
€6,50M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Quelfes, Portugal
4
3
342 m²
4 bedroom villa under construction with pool and countryside views - Olhão Located in a qui…
€395,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with stove, with вид на море
Carvoeiro, Portugal
2
1
56 m²
10/11
This is a fabulous apartment with spectacular sea views across the bay of Vale de Centianes.…
€260,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Villa 7 rooms with appliances, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Faro, Portugal
7
5
589 m²
2
Luxury 5-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€2,10M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour
Faro, Portugal
6
4
496 m²
2
Luxury 4-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€1,99M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with appliances, with with repair, with Online tour
Faro, Portugal
5
4
521 m²
2
Luxury 3-bedroom duplex villa with swimming pool and private garden, located near Faro Airpo…
€1,59M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
1
1
56 m²
€152,500
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Portimao, Portugal
2
1
61 m²
12/22
This apartment is less than 200m to Praia dos Três Castelos & the start of the main street i…
€225,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
4
2
100 m²
2/8
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Portimão Old Town, has just been refurb…
€260,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Portimao, Portugal
3
1
74 m²
6/8
The layout of this apartment enables you to take advantage of the wonderful surroundings wit…
€320,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
3 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Pechao, Portugal
4
3
146 m²
4/4
Located of the sea-front area of town of Olhão this apartment is in a prime, central, but tr…
€565,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
3
2
82 m²
This spacious 2-bedroom apartment is part of a new development located just a 7-minute walk …
€425,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
5
4
210 m²
This spacious 4-bedroom apartment is part of a new development located just 7 minutes' walk …
€1,000,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4
3
196 m²
This 3-bedroom duplex apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a …
€840,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
5
3
This 4-bedroom apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a sustain…
€538,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Property types in Portugal
apartments
houses
Properties features in Portugal
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL