Residential properties for sale in Portugal

Real estate in Portugal is interesting from several sides. Firstly, it is an investment in a country that attracts millions of tourists every year, and secondly, it is a quiet country on the edge of Europe, where you can settle permanently.

Advantages of buying real estate in Portugal

You can buy property in Portugal on the secondary market with a good discount. The local climate allows you to keep even houses from the 1950s to 1970s in acceptable condition, but before buying it is better to carefully check everything, especially the supply of communications.

Here are the main advantages:

Affordability. Real estate prices in Portugal are lower than in neighboring countries, especially on the secondary market.

Real estate prices in Portugal are lower than in neighboring countries, especially on the secondary market. Simplicity of the transaction. Foreigners buy housing without unnecessary permits, you only need a passport.

Foreigners buy housing without unnecessary permits, you only need a passport. Profitability. Selling residential real estate in Portugal or renting it out brings 4-6% per annum.

Selling residential real estate in Portugal or renting it out brings 4-6% per annum. Choice. The secondary market is rich in houses and apartments in historical areas, on the ocean coast, on the islands and on the mountain plateau.

Key features of buying property in Portugal

The buying process is simple. To buy Portuguese real estate, you need a passport. The contract is signed at a notary, registration takes 1-2 days. The property transfer tax (IMT) is 2-8% of the cost - it depends on the price of the property. In the case of secondary housing, only IMT is paid, and when buying housing in new buildings - VAT 23% (but it is included in the price). State duty - € 200 - € 300.

Foreigners freely buy apartments and houses in cities. For rural land, a permit is required, but this does not apply to secondary real estate in Portugal. Documents are drawn up in Portuguese and the language of the buyer.

Real estate prices in Portugal

You can buy a home in Portugal for an average of € 2,000 - € 2,500 per m². On the secondary market, the cost starts from € 1,800 per m². A 30 m² studio on the secondary market costs €60,000–€80,000, a 50 m² apartment – €100,000–€140,000; houses with an area of 100 m² – from €180,000. Average cost of housing in Portugal:

Housing type Average price per m² (EUR) Approximate price (EUR) Studio (30 m²) 2000–2500 60,000–80,000 Apartment (50 m²) 2000–2600 100,000–140,000 House (100 m²) 1800–2400 180,000–240,000 Resale in small towns 1500–2000 50,000–70,000 (30–40 m²)

Popular cities in Portugal for buying property

Resale property in Portugal is popular in the larger cities. Here are the key locations: