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New buildings for sale in Portugal

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Villa complex Quinta de Santo António
Villa complex Quinta de Santo António
Villa complex Quinta de Santo António
Villa complex Quinta de Santo António
Villa complex Quinta de Santo António
Show all Villa complex Quinta de Santo António
Villa complex Quinta de Santo António
Turcifal, Portugal
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 215–221 m²
6 real estate properties 6
A Closed Condominium of 6 Exclusive Villas Nestled next to the Quinta de Fez condominium, this intimate gated community offers the perfect balance of privacy, elegance, and modern comfort.
Developer
LDV Invest
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Developer
LDV Invest
Languages
English
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Show all Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Marvila, Portugal
from
$547,885
The year of construction 2023
Area 71–192 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Closed condominium located on the banks of the Teju River, consisting of 8 blocks of modern and high-quality apartments. The quiet area in which the apartments are located is modern, it houses about 120 shops, a market, a gym and other services. It is also just a short drive from the cent…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
71.0
630,422
Apartment 2 rooms
154.0
1,16M
Apartment 3 rooms
192.0
1,36M
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
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Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
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Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Porto, Portugal
from
$228,296
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 47–383 m²
1 real estate property 1
This modern complex with magnificent finishes, combines simple and modern features. It is undergoing a deep renovation and is located near the historic center of Porto, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This apartment complex offers all the comforts and conveniences needed to live in t…
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
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TekceTekce
Residential complex House T3 deluxe
Residential complex House T3 deluxe
Residential complex House T3 deluxe
Residential complex House T3 deluxe
Residential complex House T3 deluxe
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Residential complex House T3 deluxe
Cascais, Portugal
from
$1,52M
Area 169 m²
1 real estate property 1
Elegant 3-bedroom home in one of Estoril’s most peaceful areas, just minutes from Tamariz Beach and Cascais waterfront. Spread over two floors, it features 3 suites, a spacious living room with double-height ceilings, and a southwest-facing orientation for natural light. With a private garde…
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS
Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS
Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS
Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS
Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS
Show all Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS
Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS
Oeiras, Portugal
from
$955,227
Area 142 m²
1 real estate property 1
Residential complex in the quiet area of Alto da Terrugem (PAÇO DE ARCOS), Sintra. Spacious apartments with modern finishes: bright living room with access to a large terrace, fully equipped kitchen, three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and two bathrooms. Features include air conditioning…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
142.0
942,741
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Infante Residences
Residential complex Infante Residences
Residential complex Infante Residences
Residential complex Infante Residences
Residential complex Infante Residences
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Residential complex Infante Residences
Estrela, Portugal
from
$641,980
Area 116–116 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Infante Residences is a premium residential development located in Lisbon’s elegant Estrela district. This exclusive project features 45 fully renovated apartments with high-quality finishes, spacious layouts, air conditioning, wooden floors, and fully equipped kitchens. Residents enjoy acce…
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Terra
Residential complex Terra
Residential complex Terra
Residential complex Terra
Residential complex Terra
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Residential complex Terra
Aguas Santas, Portugal
from
$357,217
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Inspired by an active lifestyle that combines nature and sophistication, where residents can enjoy the outdoors, with a family atmosphere that provides well-being for the entire family. Surrounding green areas extend to the interior of the condominium. A garden of over 1000m² is the heart…
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
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Residential complex Moradia T3 Renovada em Condomínio com Piscina – Monte Estoril
Residential complex Moradia T3 Renovada em Condomínio com Piscina – Monte Estoril
Residential complex Moradia T3 Renovada em Condomínio com Piscina – Monte Estoril
Residential complex Moradia T3 Renovada em Condomínio com Piscina – Monte Estoril
Residential complex Moradia T3 Renovada em Condomínio com Piscina – Monte Estoril
Show all Residential complex Moradia T3 Renovada em Condomínio com Piscina – Monte Estoril
Residential complex Moradia T3 Renovada em Condomínio com Piscina – Monte Estoril
Cascais, Portugal
from
$1,59M
Area 124 m²
1 real estate property 1
This elegant 3-bedroom home with 207 sqm of living space is fully renovated with premium materials and set in an exclusive gated community with a swimming pool in Monte Estoril. Spread over four floors, it features 3 suites, a cozy living room with fireplace, fully equipped kitchen, spacious…
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Loja Bijou
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Residential complex Loja Bijou
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Residential complex Loja Bijou
Porto, Portugal
from
$247,671
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 6
Area 69–290 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Residential complex in a historic building that is one of the most interesting in the city of Porto. The complex consists of three buildings of different types ( A / B / C ), combination of a great example of architecture in the Modern style and palace architecture from the early 20th. Centu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
76.8
480,046
Apartment 3 rooms
156.0 – 271.4
884,905 – 1,47M
Apartment 4 rooms
290.0
1,51M
Shop
69.0
358,589
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
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Residential complex House T3
Residential complex House T3
Residential complex House T3
Residential complex House T3
Residential complex House T3
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Residential complex House T3
Sintra, Portugal
from
$1,17M
Area 288 m²
1 real estate property 1
Spacious and elegant home with 3 ensuite bedrooms in a private condominium in Albarraque. Features a large living room with fireplace, stylish kitchen, private garden, and a basement with laundry and parking for 2–3 cars. High-end finishes, air conditioning, and excellent natural light. The …
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Beloura
Residential complex Beloura
Residential complex Beloura
Residential complex Beloura
Residential complex Beloura
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Residential complex Beloura
Sintra, Portugal
from
$1,30M
Area 166 m²
1 real estate property 1
Residential complex located in the prestigious and peaceful area of Beloura, Sintra. These modern three-bedroom homes, built in 2021, offer a perfect blend of functionality and everyday comfort. Each unit features 6 bathrooms/WCs, a spacious layout, and two dedicated parking spaces. Situated…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
166.0
1,27M
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Madalena, Portugal
from
$719,319
The year of construction 2023
The residential complex, located in Alcantara in Lisbon, in the Bairro da Estrela area, offers an extraordinary combination of history and relaxation. The Estrela area is one of the most central places in Lisbon. With fantastic panoramic views and location with excellent access to the cit…
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
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Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
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Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
Lisbon, Portugal
from
$2,21M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 16
Area 272 m²
1 real estate property 1
Suitable for the Golden Visa 500K programA complex with an excellent location in Lisbon, a new 16-storey residential building overlooking the river and park.This residential complex offers a number of attractive options designed for people of different ages. With a modern approach, this buil…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
272.0
3,47M
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Show all Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Marvila, Portugal
from
$350,646
The year of construction 2023
Area 177 m²
1 real estate property 1
Unique buildings in a new neighborhood on the promenade with a privileged location. In a quiet and modern area there are about 120 shops, a market, a gym and other services. Just a few minutes from the center of Lisbon, the airport, the park of nations and the Beato creative center. Ap…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
177.0
1,30M
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
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Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
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Residential complex Infinity
Lisbon, Portugal
from
$831,989
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 26
Area 161–255 m²
3 real estate properties 3
This stunning development is located in Lisbon, a region with an incredible view, inserted in a good region, surrounded by public services, commerce, transport and entertainment, with views over the city and its charms! LOCATION AND ACCESSIBILITY It is located in Campolide, a rejuvenat…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
161.0
908,039
Apartment 2 rooms
184.0
1,66M
Apartment 3 rooms
255.0
1,89M
Agency
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
On the map

Portugal is located on the Iberian Peninsula, but also includes a number of islands, such as the Azores. New buildings in Portugal are most actively built on the mainland, but there are also exclusive options that can be a good investment in the European country.

Advantages of buying a house from a developer in Portugal

Buying new buildings in Portugal from a developer means getting an object with favorable conditions, built according to modern quality standards. Foreigners readily choose this segment due to the simplicity of the process and investment potential.

Here are the key advantages:

  • Modern technologies. Residential complexes in Portugal are equipped with energy-efficient systems and offer apartments with convenient layouts.
  • Ease of purchase. All you need for the transaction is a passport, and registration takes 1-2 days.
  • Profitability. Renting new Portuguese housing in popular areas brings 5-7% per annum.
  • No unnecessary taxes. When buying real estate from a developer in Portugal, you do not pay a tax on the transfer of ownership, as in the secondary market.

Cost of housing in new buildings in Portugal

The primary market offers apartments in multi-storey complexes, townhouses and villas. The average price in the country is €2,600–€3,000 per m². In buildings under construction, you can save up to 10–15% by buying housing at the early stages.

For example, a 30 m² studio in a new building costs €80,000–100,000, a 50 m² apartment — €130,000–€180,000. Townhouses with an area of €100 m² start from €250,000, and villas in the premium segment — from €500,000. Developers in Portugal often offer installments, which simplifies the purchase at the construction stage.

Average cost of new housing in Portugal:

Housing type Average price per m² (EUR) Approximate price (EUR)

Studio (30 m²)

 2600–3000 80,000–100,000
Apartment (50 m²) 2600–3200 130,000–180,000
Townhouse (100 m²) 2500–3000

250,000–300,000
Villa (150 m²+) 3000–5000 500,000+

Popular for buying housing estates in Portugal

Property from a developer in Portugal is concentrated in cities with high demand. Here are the most popular locations:

  • Lisbon. The capital accounts for the majority of new construction, but these complexes are often located far from the center. Housing here shows itself best as an investment asset.
  • Porto. The second largest city with developed infrastructure. Rental housing is popular here for both short-term and long-term rentals.
  • Faro (Algarve). The resort region with villas and apartments is ideal for holidays and renting out real estate.
  • Braga. A quiet city with a growing market, which is well suited for family living.

Guides on Buying New Builds in Portugal

Dynamics of the Portuguese Real Estate Market in Analytics from REALTING
Dynamics of the Portuguese Real Estate Market in Analytics from REALTING
In 2023, a record number of changes occurred in the Portuguese real estate market. Will this lead to a drop in demand and lower prices? All about real estate in Portugal in analytics from REALTING
In 2023, a record number of changes occurred in the Portuguese real estate market. Will this lead to a drop in demand and lower prices? All about real estate in Portugal in analytics from REALTING

Frequently Asked Questions about New Buildings in Portugal

Which new buildings in Portugal are in high demand among buyers?

Apartments in new residential complexes located on the coast are selling well. They attract buyers with beautiful views and quick access to the beach. New buildings in the center of Lisbon are also very popular.

What is the average price per square meter in new residential complexes in Portugal?

The most expensive square meter of new buildings is in Lisbon - about 5000-8000 euros. In other cities, a square meter of a new building in Portugal from the developer costs 2500-3500 euros.

What are the benefits of buying an apartment in a new construction in Portugal?

If you buy an apartment in the resort areas, you can spend up to 6-7 months a year at the best European beaches. Having an apartment in Lisbon will open up good prospects for employment. Bought housing can also bring passive income by renting it out.

What documents are needed to buy a new property from a developer in Portugal?

Foreigners need a passport and a Portuguese IIN (issued by the tax office). You will also need to open an account in one of the banks in Portugal to transfer money to the seller of the property.
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