  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal

New buildings for sale in Portugal

North
8
Porto
8
Tamega e Sousa
8
West
6
Lisbon
6
Centro
6
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
4
Marvila
2
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
from
€230,000
Area 69–290 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2023
Residential complex in a historic building that is one of the most interesting in the city of Porto. The complex consists of three buildings of different types ( A / B / C ), combination of a great example of architecture in the Modern style and palace architecture from the early 20th. Century. br / The building is located next to the historic center, which is included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. A total of ( in three buildings ) 32 apartments and 2 commercial areas are being built. An architecture project was developed with the aim of restoring and expanding the historic building, Revitalization of its subtle sophistication in combination with modern functions, which guarantees a high level of comfort and functionality and thus fulfills the requirements of modern life. br / The basement has access for cars and consists of parking spaces for 14 seats, tanks and two connecting rooms with stairwells and elevators. br / The underground room has 15 seats and elevators. Commercial space in building B and has 69.6 square meters of living space. The business premises have a corridor area of 49.59 square meters, a corridor of 14.49 square meters and a bathroom. The monthly rent is 1520 euros / return of 6.5%. The main entrance is via the street. Location: br / - 190 m from the 1st. CEB do Sol elementary school removed; br / - 260 m from the São João National Theater; br / - 400 m from Praça da Batalha; br / - 450 m from the Fontainehas viewing platform; br / - 650 m from the subway and São Bento train station; br / - 700 m from the Porto dam. The installation is suitable for the Golden Visa program in Portugal from 350,000 € p . The construction contract / reconstruction begins in June 2021 and its completion is planned for April 2023.  
Residential quarter Leça da Palmeira
Residential quarter Leça da Palmeira
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
from
€295,000
Completion date: 2023
Magnificent project in the center of Matosinhos, a few meters from the beach! This place stands out for its proximity to beaches, hotels, restaurants, services and various trades. Matosinhos is a port and fishing town famous for its restaurants and sandy beaches. In the surroundings there are schools, restaurants, hotels, various services and shops, and public transport is only a few meters away. This is a renovation and development project of 2 late 19th century buildings, 17 T1 apartments and 2 commercial units, each fully eligible for a qualified Golden Visa investment. The apartments have a large area, from 27 m² to 83 m², parking and private storage, spacious terraces with Jacuzzi and balconies and private gardens. You can enjoy the moments of life on the terrace with jacuzzi, in the cafeteria or on the rooftop! Premium and exclusive design guarantee the highest quality of life. Location: -100 m from the railway station; -800 m from the beach; -1 km from the supermarket; -1.5 km from the hospital; -9.3 km from the airport.
Residential complex Rua Gonçalo Cristóvão
Residential complex Rua Gonçalo Cristóvão
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
from
€235,000
Area 40–44 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
The apartment complex is located in the very center of Porto, 550 meters from Trindade Metro Station and 1 km from São Train Station. Bento, which is considered one of the most beautiful in the world. / p Building under construction, with an area of 393 sq.m, just 550 meters from the Trindade metro! / p Cons: / p - 9 two-bedroom apartments, / p - 2 apartments ( 76 sq.m ) with a 35-meter terrace; / p - 6 apartments of 69 sq.m; / p - 1 apartment ( 81 sq.m ) with terrace ( 62 sq.m ). / p The building is located next to the shopping and entertainment area and in total: / p - 1800 m from the promenade; br / - 550 m from the metro station Trindade; br / - 750 m from the center of Porto; br / - 290 m from the nearest supermarket. / p Work started in 2021. / p Completion is scheduled for 2023. / p / p  
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex Terra
Residential complex Terra
Aguas Santas, Portugal
from
€326,000
Area 155–227 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Inspired by an active lifestyle that combines nature and sophistication, where residents can enjoy the outdoors, with a family atmosphere that provides well-being for the entire family. Surrounding green areas extend to the interior of the condominium. A garden of over 1000m² is the heart and inspiration for the name of this complex. It is a green and serene area where children can play safely. In "Terra" every detail has been thought out to provide maximum comfort and elegance, to live in harmony and to take roots in a private and peaceful environment. Consisting of apartments with modern lines and striking design, this gated condominium with two to four bedroom typologies favors the presence of natural light through large windows, spacious balconies, light colors and common spaces. All living areas have been designed with large spaces designed to facilitate daily living, where the flexibility of positioning kitchens with living rooms (open or closed) - thanks to sliding doors all the way to the ceiling - creates unique versatility. A highlight is the master suite with a closet area, independent laundry room, shared bathroom and full bathroom in all apartments. The exclusivity of this project leaves no detail untouched. The quality of the finishes and equipment puts Terra on a level of high sophistication. 
Residential complex Matosinhos e Leça da Palmeira
Residential complex Matosinhos e Leça da Palmeira
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
from
€205,000
Completion date: 2023
Magnificent project in the center of Matosinhos, a few meters from the beach! This place stands out for its proximity to beaches, hotels, restaurants, services and various trades. Matosinhos is a port and fishing town famous for its restaurants and sandy beaches. In the surroundings there are schools, restaurants, hotels, various services and shops, and public transport is only a few meters away. This is a renovation and development project of 2 late 19th century buildings, 17 T1 apartments and 2 commercial units, each fully eligible for a qualified Golden Visa investment. The apartments have a large area, from 27 m² to 83 m², parking and private storage, spacious terraces with Jacuzzi and balconies and private gardens. You can enjoy the moments of life on the terrace with jacuzzi, in the cafeteria or on the rooftop! Premium and exclusive design guarantee the highest quality of life. Location: -100 m from the railway station; -800 m from the beach; -1 km from the supermarket; -1.5 km from the hospital; -9.3 km from the airport.
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Marvila, Portugal
from
€320,000
Area 43–177 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Unique buildings in a new neighborhood on the promenade with a privileged location. In a quiet and modern area there are about 120 shops, a market, a gym and other services. Just a few minutes from the center of Lisbon, the airport, the park of nations and the Beato creative center. Apartments with architecture Renzo Piano - a cult Italian laureate of the Pritzker Prize - have premium decoration that contributes to the maximum use of space, natural light, energy stability, acoustic and thermal comfort all year round. It consists of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, ideally designed for modern single or paired living, for life or investment in two different blocks ( A and B ). The apartments have private parking with a charger for cars and a pantry. Construction of buildings is planned to be completed by May 2023 
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
from
€726,000
Completion date: 2023
The residential complex, located in Alcantara in Lisbon, in the Bairro da Estrela area, offers an extraordinary combination of history and relaxation. The Estrela area is one of the most central places in Lisbon. With fantastic panoramic views and location with excellent access to the city center. There are several infrastructures that provide residents with an excellent quality of life, such as green areas that give people the opportunity to enjoy tranquility and outdoor recreation. There is also a marina along the Tagus River, which allows lovers of marine life to enjoy the river and its biodiversity. It is a project that aims to ensure that its apartments combine comfort and functionality designed to promote your well-being and a more relaxed lifestyle. Considering your daily needs, even the smallest details are reflected in the careful selection of materials and equipment, making this home perfect for you! Consists of 10 apartments of T2, T3 and T4 typologies. This residential building with two separate facades combines the unity of interiors and exteriors, as well as the fantastic Lisbon sun. In its beautiful privileged location, where this project is located, some of the best faculties, schools and universities are located, including the Institute of Visual Arts, Design and Marketing and the João de Deus Graduate School of Education. Location: -1.2 km from the railway station; -1.8 km from the supermarket; -8 km from the hospital; -12 km from the airport.
Residential complex Rua do Pilar
Residential complex Rua do Pilar
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
from
€356,800
Area 67–116 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Residential complex located right in the heart of the historical center of Vila Nova de Gaia. There are T0 (Lofts) and T2 (2-bedroom)types of the apartments for sale. Some  of the apartments have a balconies overlooking the Douro River. All apartments  have a fully equipped kitchen and  built-in furniture. The apartments can be sold fully decorated and furnished. The complex is located within walking distance of the main tourist attractions . Located at: -50m from the Miaraporto Car Park; -300m from the Institute of Arts ; -350m from the  Morro Garden; -550m from the  Gaia Riverside; -850m from the Santa Marinha Elementary School. The completion of construction is expected by  the end of April 2023. 
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
from
€215,000
Area 42–383 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
This modern complex with magnificent finishes, combines simple and modern features. It is undergoing a deep renovation and is located near the historic center of Porto, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This apartment complex offers all the comforts and conveniences needed to live in the center of the city.  It consists of 1 commercial space and 17 apartments, which are of high quality and comfort. The complex includes: - 1 commercial space - 8 apartments - studios - 8 apartments - studios with 1 extra room - 1 apartment with 2 bedrooms Each apartment is equipped with: - Air conditioning - Video intercom - Security door - Shower tray - Natural gas Kitchens are equipped with the following appliances: - Stove - Oven - Cooker hood - Dishwasher - Fridge - Heat Pump The complex is located in an area with excellent access to various kinds of trade, restaurants and public transport. It is located at: - 350 meters from the metro station Heroismo - 1 km from the bridge Infante Dom Henrique - 1,3 km from the historic center of the city - 1,6 km from famous Ribeira seafront All rooms in this building are suitable for the program "Golden Visa Completion is scheduled for December 2023.
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Marvila, Portugal
from
€500,000
Area 78–192 m²
8 properties 8
Completion date: 2023
Closed condominium located on the banks of the Teju River, consisting of 8 blocks of modern and high-quality apartments. The quiet area in which the apartments are located is modern, it houses about 120 shops, a market, a gym and other services. It is also just a short drive from the center of Lisbon, the airport, the park of Nations and the Beato Creative Center. The project was designed to provide a practical and functional daily life. It includes a diverse set of apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, with various layouts available in each typology, with a central location, next to the main area of the district. Apartments made in the architecture of Renzo Piano - the cult Italian laureate of the Pritzker Prize - have premium decoration, which contributes to the maximum use of space, natural light, energy stability, as well as acoustic and thermal comfort all year round. The blocks have private parking with a charger for cars and a pantry. Schmitt + Sohn panoramic elevators overlooking the general garden of the building. Construction of buildings is planned to be completed by April 2023.
Residential complex Avenidas Novas
Residential complex Avenidas Novas
Arroios, Portugal
from
€500,000
Area 58–123 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
A new residential complex to be born in the heart of Avenidas Novas in Lisbon! It consists of 17 modern apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, with areas ranging from 58 m2 to 150 m2, spread over 7 floors, some of which have parking and a terrace. Innovative apartments, functional for demanding and modern life! The complex also has easy access to an excellent network of infrastructure and public transportation. The proximity of Marquês de Pombal, green areas such as Eduardo VII Park or Gulbenkian Gardens, shopping centers such as El Corte Inglês and the historic city center. The excellent location makes this complex an ideal choice for both residence and investment. It offers a wide range of services, such as: -500 m from the metro station; -600 m from the hospital; -900 m from the supermarket; -1,9 km to the university; -4,8 km to the airport. The apartments are sold furnished and with a guaranteed yield of 3.5% per year for 3 years, the apartments will be available at the end of 2023.
Residential complex New building in Portimão
Residential complex New building in Portimão
Portimao, Portugal
from
€299,000
Area 180 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
A new building in a region that extols beauty, wealth, romantic architecture, beaches, fame and prosperity in Portimão!!! This place stands out for its proximity to several schools, buses, gardens, beach and open areas to enjoy the city. It is a new building that includes apartments with premium and luxury finishes, ensuring functionality of the interior spaces and comfort. It has apartments of T2 to T4 typologies, with private areas that range from 83 m² to 180 m² in each section. The simple premium design ensures practicality and quality. Its finishes include. - Heat-cut aluminum frames;  - Electric blinds;  - Centralized control for simultaneous lowering of the blinds on all windows and simultaneous switching off of the lights when leaving the apartment;  - Electric floor heating in the toilet and kitchen;  - Electric towel rail in the toilet;  - Pre-installation of air conditioning;  - Solar panel Thermo Siphon 200/300L;  - Doors and cabinets are finished with half laminate;  - Kitchen furniture finished with polylaminate in one or two colors;  - Electric appliances brand TEKA or similar, including induction hob;  - Bathroom fixtures Roca or similar;  - Pameza or similar ceramic tiles;  - TARKKET wood flooring or similar;  - Barbecue built into the balcony in the kitchen;  - Color video intercom;  - The door with a high level of security at the entrance to the apartment;  - ORONA elevators with a capacity of 8 people two units;  - Plastered walls and ceilings and balcony curtains and paint in the color defined by the project;   It is located just in: - 150 m from Fojo kindergarten; - 900 m from the supermarket; - 1 km from São Camilo Hospital; - 1,5 km from Portimão Medical Center; - 1,5 km from the river Arade. Completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023!!!
Residential complex Ceuta, Porto
Residential complex Ceuta, Porto
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
from
€245,000
New building in the cultural and historical center of Porto. The building is located in a lively neighborhood, popularly called Baixa do Porto. The building has an elevator, which is an advantage among the historic buildings of the center of Porto. The building, both inside and out, has been built using high quality premium finish materials. The rooms are finished with wooden floors of Portuguese pine, and are equipped with double glazing, air conditioning Daikin and other amenities that will make your life as comfortable as possible, according to the standards of modern life. Compared with market prices in the area, the prices per square meter in this building are quite democratic. The apartments have: - air conditioners; - video intercoms; - armored doors; - washing machines and dryers. Located in an area with well-developed infrastructure and just in: - 300m to the metro station Aliados! - 550 m to the train station of San Bento; - 450 m to the Municipal Chamber of Porto; - 1,3 km to the wine cellars, Porto. Don't miss this opportunity!
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
from
€785,000
Area 161–255 m²
3 properties 3
This stunning development is located in Lisbon, a region with an incredible view, inserted in a good region, surrounded by public services, commerce, transport and entertainment, with views over the city and its charms! LOCATION AND ACCESSIBILITY It is located in Campolide, a rejuvenating area of ​​the city of Lisbon. The redevelopment of a large part of the building and public space, together with the return of tram 24, has attracted many young residents, Portuguese and foreigners, with 60% of the rehabilitation being for Local Accommodation and 40% for housing. Place that has the Aqueduto das Águas Livres, an emblematic and grandiose work of Lisbon from the century. XVIII. THE PROJECT It is a development with 26 floors, 195 apartments, with panoramic views of the city and the park of Monsanto, with a privileged location, with easy access to the north and south axis, with quick access to the airport and  25 de Abril and Vasco da Gama bridges. It has apartments from studios to 5-bedroom. AMENITIES AND FEATURES The development offers good finishes in its apartments, with modern equipment and constructive solutions for more comfort for its users. Among these finishes will have video intercom, security door, aluminum frames with thermal break, lacquered MDF cabinets, air conditioning, equipped kitchen, among others. Among its amenities and services, it will have an outdoor and indoor swimming pool, Health Club/Gym/Spa/Padel Court/Concierge Services/Private Garden. Don't waste this great investment opportunity!!
Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
West, Portugal
from
€2,10M
Area 272 m²
1 property 1
Realting.com
Go