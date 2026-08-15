Portugal is located on the Iberian Peninsula, but also includes a number of islands, such as the Azores. New buildings in Portugal are most actively built on the mainland, but there are also exclusive options that can be a good investment in the European country.

Advantages of buying a house from a developer in Portugal

Buying new buildings in Portugal from a developer means getting an object with favorable conditions, built according to modern quality standards. Foreigners readily choose this segment due to the simplicity of the process and investment potential.

Here are the key advantages:

Modern technologies . Residential complexes in Portugal are equipped with energy-efficient systems and offer apartments with convenient layouts.

. Residential complexes in Portugal are equipped with energy-efficient systems and offer apartments with convenient layouts. Ease of purchase. All you need for the transaction is a passport, and registration takes 1-2 days.

All you need for the transaction is a passport, and registration takes 1-2 days. Profitability. Renting new Portuguese housing in popular areas brings 5-7% per annum.

Renting new Portuguese housing in popular areas brings 5-7% per annum. No unnecessary taxes. When buying real estate from a developer in Portugal, you do not pay a tax on the transfer of ownership, as in the secondary market.

Cost of housing in new buildings in Portugal

The primary market offers apartments in multi-storey complexes, townhouses and villas. The average price in the country is €2,600–€3,000 per m². In buildings under construction, you can save up to 10–15% by buying housing at the early stages.

For example, a 30 m² studio in a new building costs €80,000–100,000, a 50 m² apartment — €130,000–€180,000. Townhouses with an area of €100 m² start from €250,000, and villas in the premium segment — from €500,000. Developers in Portugal often offer installments, which simplifies the purchase at the construction stage.

Average cost of new housing in Portugal:

Housing type Average price per m² (EUR) Approximate price (EUR) Studio (30 m²) 2600–3000 80,000–100,000 Apartment (50 m²) 2600–3200 130,000–180,000 Townhouse (100 m²) 2500–3000 250,000–300,000 Villa (150 m²+) 3000–5000 500,000+

Popular for buying housing estates in Portugal

Property from a developer in Portugal is concentrated in cities with high demand. Here are the most popular locations:

Lisbon. The capital accounts for the majority of new construction, but these complexes are often located far from the center. Housing here shows itself best as an investment asset.

The capital accounts for the majority of new construction, but these complexes are often located far from the center. Housing here shows itself best as an investment asset. Porto. The second largest city with developed infrastructure. Rental housing is popular here for both short-term and long-term rentals.

The second largest city with developed infrastructure. Rental housing is popular here for both short-term and long-term rentals. Faro (Algarve). The resort region with villas and apartments is ideal for holidays and renting out real estate.

The resort region with villas and apartments is ideal for holidays and renting out real estate. Braga. A quiet city with a growing market, which is well suited for family living.