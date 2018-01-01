Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental residential properties in Ukraine

Rusanovka House in Kyiv, Ukraine
Rusanovka House
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/9
Rusanovka Guest House is located in Kiev, 2.9 km from the International Exhibition Centre. I…
€30
per night
