Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of residential properties in Spain

1 property total found
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 755 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious modern villa built in 2018 located in the residential community of Rio Real "La Fi…
€11,500
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir