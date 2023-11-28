Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Ukraine

Odesa Oblast
1158
Odesa
1035
Tairove Settlement Council
29
Nerubayska silska rada
14
Kyiv
7
Molodizhne Rural Council
6
Zakarpattia Oblast
5
Kyiv Oblast
4
1 185 properties total found
Commercial 2 rooms in city center, with basement, with central heating in Kyiv, Ukraine
Commercial 2 rooms in city center, with basement, with central heating
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 10
The office is located in the "B" class "Hvyla" Business Center - 36d Konovaltsia St Bri…
€775,673
Manufacture with double glazed windows, with parking, with Online tour in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine
Manufacture with double glazed windows, with parking, with Online tour
Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of the warehouse complex, located next to one of the main streets of the city (prospect…
€775,673
Established business with mountain view in Turia Pasika, Ukraine
Established business with mountain view
Turia Pasika, Ukraine
Area 18 000 m²
Active tubing park (Dream Park Carpathians) A land plot of 1.8 hectares 900 meters from t…
€301,143
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex is located 250 meters above sea level on the northern slope of Mount Krikhaya in…
€1,14M
Established business in Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine
Established business
Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine
Area 1 000 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Ski Resort 'Polianski.ua' is on sale and awaits a new owner to celebrate the cold season ski…
€1,55M
Established business in Bila Tserkva, Ukraine
Established business
Bila Tserkva, Ukraine
Area 6 929 m²
€4,56M
Warehouse in Boryspil, Ukraine
Warehouse
Boryspil, Ukraine
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 1
€3,65M
Established business in Nemyriv, Ukraine
Established business
Nemyriv, Ukraine
Area 14 500 m²
Price on request
Office in Odesa, Ukraine
Office
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 290 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,37M
Commercial 3 rooms in city center, with basement, with central heating in Kyiv, Ukraine
Commercial 3 rooms in city center, with basement, with central heating
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 10
The office is located in the "B" class "Hvyla" Business Center - 36d Konovaltsia St Bright o…
€839,552
Commercial in Ivano-Frankivsk City Hromada, Ukraine
Commercial
Ivano-Frankivsk City Hromada, Ukraine
Area 2 500 m²
€775,673
Commercial in Svaliavka, Ukraine
Commercial
Svaliavka, Ukraine
Area 2 618 m²
€912,556
Commercial in city center, with parking, with with repair in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial in city center, with parking, with with repair
Odesa, Ukraine
€1,37M
Office 2 rooms in city center, with parking, with with repair in Kyiv, Ukraine
Office 2 rooms in city center, with parking, with with repair
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 10
€209,888
Commercial in Penkivka, Ukraine
Commercial
Penkivka, Ukraine
€8,67M
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 220 m²
€730,045
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 540 m²
€455,365
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 130 m²
€213,538
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 95 m²
€86,693
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 147 m²
€109,507
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 70 m²
€36,501
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 789 m²
€6,39M
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 95 m²
€73,004
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 22 m²
€21,901
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 24 m²
€19,164
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 35 m²
€31,027
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 148 m²
€137,066
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 165 m²
€155,135
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 50 m²
€31,939
Commercial in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 39 m²
€32,304
Property types in Ukraine

restaurants
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
investment properties
warehouses
shops
business for sale
