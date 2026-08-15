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Сommercial property in Lithuania

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Vilnius
101
Kaunas
42
Klaipėda
17
Palanga
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311 properties total found
Investment 560 m² in Moletai, Lithuania
Investment 560 m²
Moletai, Lithuania
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 2
Administrative and commercial premises on P. Tsvirkos Street, Moletai, LithuaniaFor more inf…
$361,854
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Commercial property 2 563 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 563 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 2 563 m²
Sending INVESTMENT DESTINATION FOR ADMINISTRATIVE, PRODUCTION AND STORAGE IN BOUTH FEEDINGST…
$2,04M
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Commercial property 124 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 124 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Floor 1
DESIGNATION OF QUALITY-SUPERVISED POINTS IN THE SECOND SECOND PART - THE SECOND GATH. LIQUID…
$358,331
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Commercial property 722 m² in Ramonai, Lithuania
Commercial property 722 m²
Ramonai, Lithuania
Area 722 m²
Floor 1
SALE OF CEREALS WITH AUDIBLE RAMEN K.SAV. Ramons - village in Raseiniai district municipali…
$69,558
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Commercial property 1 149 m² in Pabalve, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 149 m²
Pabalve, Lithuania
Area 1 149 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises located in Telšiai area are sold. A mile away. The premises may be adapt…
$52,169
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Commercial property 169 991 m² in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 169 991 m²
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 169 991 m²
SUBMITTED INDIVIDUAL OBJECT - 17 HA A SEAT AERODROME, WHETHER DIFFERENT NUCLEAR TACK, MANEVR…
$4,06M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 71 m² in Telsiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 71 m²
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Floor 2
PRESENTATION OF INVESTMENT CORRECTIONS!!! Administrative premises of 71.40 sq.m. with shared…
$78,137
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Commercial property 890 m² in Moletai, Lithuania
Commercial property 890 m²
Moletai, Lithuania
Area 890 m²
Floor 1
The well-developed and well-known "ASVEJS POILSIAVIETIES" complex is sold in the MOLĖTŲ dist…
$1,36M
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Commercial property 712 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 712 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 712 m²
Floor 1
DESIGNATING THE ADMINISTRATIVE / MARKETING ALLOCATION OF 712 KV.M. G. 220, I-I. > TABLE > G…
$1,17M
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Commercial property 139 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial property 139 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
!!! BUILDINGS DESIGN BY PROJECT G.20A WITH THE LOSS OF 3,63 ARM AREA. BUILDINGS FOR THE INST…
$85,673
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Commercial property 453 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 453 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 453 m²
Floor 1
PREVIOUS COMMERCIAL PREMISES IN THE MILK CENTRE - FREEDOM ALERT Exclusive commercial premise…
$1,74M
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Commercial property 890 m² in Rusne, Lithuania
Commercial property 890 m²
Rusne, Lithuania
Area 890 m²
Floor 1
It is sold in an exclusive location, near the Nemo, a building of almost 900 m ² in Rumnau, …
$312,073
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Commercial property 1 736 m² in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 736 m²
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 1 736 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises are sold in the center of Šiauliai city - investment, which is worth att…
$1,59M
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Commercial property 464 m² in Varena, Lithuania
Commercial property 464 m²
Varena, Lithuania
Area 464 m²
Floor 1
Administrative premises for sale in Varėna, Rūstų g. 55. A strategically good place, next t…
$46,125
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Commercial property 395 m² in Tryskiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 395 m²
Tryskiai, Lithuania
Area 395 m²
PRESENTATION OF COMMERCIAL - PRODUCTION - STORAGE PREMIUM Address: Bokšto g. 19, Trakai, Te…
$54,487
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Commercial property 786 m² in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Commercial property 786 m²
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Area 786 m²
Floor 1
For sale cafe with commercial and ancillary premises, total area 786.39 sq.m. Currently, a …
$289,826
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Commercial property 66 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 66 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
SALE OF LEVIES AND FUNCTIONALITIES IN THE SENAMETER OF THE VILNIUS! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ GENERAL: -…
$281,217
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Commercial property 64 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 64 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
120 sq.m. rooms are sold in Old Town. You can buy a smaller part of 64 sq.m. and it is easy …
$169,477
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Commercial property 788 m² in Karklenai, Lithuania
Commercial property 788 m²
Karklenai, Lithuania
Area 788 m²
Floor 2
COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS IN STRATEGIC FIELD - PUKI ACCESS TO BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT! WRITTEN TRADE…
$84,629
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Commercial property 1 478 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 478 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 1 478 m²
Floor 1
STRATEGIC LOCATION OF BUSINESS IN FULL - FUNCTIONING / PRODUCTION CORRECTIONS WITH ADMINISTR…
$519,425
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Commercial property 500 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 500 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 500 m²
Floor 1
Spacious 500 sq.m. Administrative premises of soldiers G., Žirmūnai. Currently, the premises…
$1,15M
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Commercial property 240 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 240 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 240 m²
Floor 1
DESIRING TO DESIGNATE SERVY SIGNIFICANT PARTS IN NORTHERN! ---------------------------------…
$349,716
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Commercial property 560 m² in Moletai, Lithuania
Commercial property 560 m²
Moletai, Lithuania
Area 560 m²
Floor 1
In the center of Molėtai, Alberto Jauniškio g. 16, a private office building of 560,15 squar…
$405,756
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Commercial property 756 m² in Trakai, Lithuania
Commercial property 756 m²
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 756 m²
Floor 1
DIFFERENT INVESTMENT PROJECT AT TRAVEL CENTRE! ON THE CARRIAGE OF THE EFER The total area of…
$869,478
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Commercial property 124 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 124 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Floor 1
Light and cozy premises of 124 sq.m., in Oz Park, in Baltuppi district, are sold. The premis…
$409,883
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Commercial property 231 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 231 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 231 m²
Floor 2
Administrative premises are sold in the business centre in Šalaukte. The premises are perfec…
$404,023
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Commercial property 63 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 63 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Sending 63 KV. M. STUDIJA IN THE SECOND HEAD! --- This is an excellent choice for those look…
$342,856
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Commercial property 190 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 190 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 190 m²
Floor 2
PROSPECTE OF PUBLE COMMERCIAL PREMISES PEACE!!! We offer to purchase attractive commercial o…
$575,498
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Commercial property 3 339 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 3 339 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 3 339 m²
Number of floors 5
A plot of land (leased from the state) with a guest house project is for sale.     Territ…
$1,09M
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Commercial property 100 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 100 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
In Vilnius city, Baltupio Street, the premises are sold in the "Jomanto Park Project" (near …
$316,674
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