Commercial real estate in Lithuania

Vilnius
71
Kaunas County
69
Klaipeda County
46
Kaunas
39
Panevezys County
20
Siauliai County
17
Alytus County
14
Klaipeda
14
296 properties total found
Investment 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Palanga, Lithuania
Investment 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale in the exclusive place of Palanga, near the sea and Botanical Park. This …
€780,000
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Furnace heating in Birzai, Lithuania
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Furnace heating
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 3 082 m²
Floor 1
€500,000
Commercial in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 2 203 m²
Floor 1
€390,000
Commercial in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
€29,995
Commercial with air conditioning in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE IN THE COUNCIL CITY SENAMEST IN THE JONAVA GATVIN COMMERCIAL LAST PATALPOS! Premise…
€79,000
Commercial in Panemune, Lithuania
Commercial
Panemune, Lithuania
Area 334 m²
Floor 1
€22,500
Commercial in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Commercial
Raseiniai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
€25,000
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Local boiler-room in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
SELLING THE CURRENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL IN THE HEAT! PATALP CAN BE APPLICED TO TRADE OR …
€140,600
Commercial in Pupkaimis, Lithuania
Commercial
Pupkaimis, Lithuania
Area 745 m²
Floor 1
For sale in Pupkaimio k., Jurbarko r. at Red one-story brick 745 sq. M. m. building with a 5…
€14,900
Commercial in Rinkunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Floor 1
€39,900
Commercial in Kretinga, Lithuania
Commercial
Kretinga, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Floor 1
€32,256
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Mazonai, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Mazonai, Lithuania
Area 590 m²
Floor 1
€270,000
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 29 m²
Floor 1
€42,000
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
FOR SALE IN THE CENTRAL CITY CENTREATMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL CHANGES! The best place for bus…
€99,000
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system in Ramuciai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Ramuciai, Lithuania
Area 370 m²
Floor 1
BIG, LOSSED IN THE BARI AND DIDELE ERDVES IN THE HIGH ! PROFESSIONAL, VERY GOOD SUPLANED IN …
€299,500
Commercial in Kretinga, Lithuania
Commercial
Kretinga, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Floor 1
€32,256
Commercial in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 16 m²
Floor 1
€19,900
Commercial in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
€35,000
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system in Pateklenai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Pateklenai, Lithuania
Area 431 m²
Floor 1
€330,000
Commercial with Local electricity in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Commercial with Local electricity
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Floor 1
€125,000
Commercial in Anyksciai, Lithuania
Commercial
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
€5,200
Commercial with central heating in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial with central heating
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 20 m²
Floor 1
€59,700
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Klaipeda Peace Pr. CIRPYKLA, which is successful in beauty and health services -------------…
€110,000
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Suderve, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Suderve, Lithuania
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
We sell the existing café-restaurant "Fresh Dream" in Suderve, Vilnius r. with a residential…
€350,000
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
SELLOWS IN THE SOUTH OF THE PRIPAL IN THE WALL SECTIVE, NEW, IN THE NEW CITY, A.VIVULSKI G. …
€160,000
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with gas heating in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with gas heating
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 336 m²
Floor 1
Administrative purpose building for sale in the heart of the city of Cotain. Central urban l…
€140,000
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Rooms for sale – Shop. At the intersection of Naugarduk and Algirdo streets, in the high p…
€125,000
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with gas heating in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with gas heating
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 336 m²
Floor 1
Administrative purpose building for sale in the heart of the city of Cotain. Central urban l…
€140,000
Commercial in Urneziai, Lithuania
Commercial
Urneziai, Lithuania
Area 272 m²
Floor 2
€20,000
Commercial with central heating in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial with central heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 1 316 m²
€1,07M
