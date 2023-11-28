UAE
296 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Investment 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Palanga, Lithuania
5
4
104 m²
3
Townhouse for sale in the exclusive place of Palanga, near the sea and Botanical Park. This …
€780,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Furnace heating
Birzai, Lithuania
3 082 m²
1
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37066522109
povilas.gintautas@capitalrealty.com
Commercial
Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 203 m²
1
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069811166
regimantas.malakas@capital.lt
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
37 m²
4
€29,995
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068719298
vaida.kalinauskaite@capital.lt
Commercial with air conditioning
Kaunas, Lithuania
49 m²
1
FOR SALE IN THE COUNCIL CITY SENAMEST IN THE JONAVA GATVIN COMMERCIAL LAST PATALPOS! Premise…
€79,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069995247
gintautas.tamkevicius@capitalrealty.com
Commercial
Panemune, Lithuania
334 m²
1
€22,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069355008
stanislovas.kavoliunas@capital.lt
Commercial
Raseiniai, Lithuania
100 m²
1
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37063006322
raminta.trakimaviciene@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
56 m²
1
SELLING THE CURRENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL IN THE HEAT! PATALP CAN BE APPLICED TO TRADE OR …
€140,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067358066
indre.paludneviciute@capital.lt
Commercial
Pupkaimis, Lithuania
745 m²
1
For sale in Pupkaimio k., Jurbarko r. at Red one-story brick 745 sq. M. m. building with a 5…
€14,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069995247
gintautas.tamkevicius@capitalrealty.com
Commercial
Rinkunai, Lithuania
99 m²
1
€39,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069811166
regimantas.malakas@capital.lt
Commercial
Kretinga, Lithuania
144 m²
1
€32,256
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37063163633
andrius.sudeikis@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Mazonai, Lithuania
590 m²
1
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37063006322
raminta.trakimaviciene@capitalrealty.com
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
29 m²
1
€42,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060667577
raimondas.staras@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
132 m²
FOR SALE IN THE CENTRAL CITY CENTREATMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL CHANGES! The best place for bus…
€99,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064007767
lukas.grigaitis@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Ramuciai, Lithuania
370 m²
1
BIG, LOSSED IN THE BARI AND DIDELE ERDVES IN THE HIGH ! PROFESSIONAL, VERY GOOD SUPLANED IN …
€299,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060556625
ceslovas.savickas@capital.lt
Commercial
Kretinga, Lithuania
144 m²
1
€32,256
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
16 m²
1
€19,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
868678264
lilija.balaisiene@capitalrealty.com
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
17 m²
1
€35,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
868678264
lilija.balaisiene@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Pateklenai, Lithuania
431 m²
1
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069907595
gina.mackeviciene@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with Local electricity
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
144 m²
1
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
Commercial
Anyksciai, Lithuania
39 m²
1
€5,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068468899
ana.zvikiene@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with central heating
Vilnius, Lithuania
20 m²
1
€59,700
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37063603556
ignas.zabarauskas@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Klaipeda, Lithuania
48 m²
1
Klaipeda Peace Pr. CIRPYKLA, which is successful in beauty and health services -------------…
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060055274
virginijus.venckauskas@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Suderve, Lithuania
400 m²
1
We sell the existing café-restaurant "Fresh Dream" in Suderve, Vilnius r. with a residential…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060499665
artur.bogdevic@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
54 m²
1
SELLOWS IN THE SOUTH OF THE PRIPAL IN THE WALL SECTIVE, NEW, IN THE NEW CITY, A.VIVULSKI G. …
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062403456
artur.savickij@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with gas heating
Kedainiai, Lithuania
336 m²
1
Administrative purpose building for sale in the heart of the city of Cotain. Central urban l…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Vilnius, Lithuania
47 m²
1
Rooms for sale – Shop. At the intersection of Naugarduk and Algirdo streets, in the high p…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067014116
sergej.borisov@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with gas heating
Kedainiai, Lithuania
336 m²
1
Administrative purpose building for sale in the heart of the city of Cotain. Central urban l…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068347881
karolis.milius@capitalrealty.com
Commercial
Urneziai, Lithuania
272 m²
2
€20,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064503919
laima.kauneckiene@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with central heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 316 m²
€1,07M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067680497
lukas.kontrimas@capitalrealty.com
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
10
