UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Residential properties for sale in Spain
Los Alcazares
104
Elx Elche
81
el Campello
79
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
79
Murcia
77
Denia
76
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
74
Cartagena
66
Los Cristianos
56
Balearic Islands
53
Benissa
52
Malaga
49
Teulada
45
Selva
43
Bajo Guadalentin
42
Pla de Mallorca
36
San Roque
36
Sant Antoni
36
Tarifa
22
Elda
10
Show more
Show less
Clear all
16 591 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
81 m²
3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
Recommend
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
104 m²
€320,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
770 m²
€2,79M
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
461 m²
€1,40M
Recommend
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Denia, Spain
189 m²
€510,000
Recommend
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
114 m²
€170,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern
Denia, Spain
1
1
54 m²
€163,025
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
4
4
353 m²
2
Scenic Houses in Málaga Mijas Near El Chaparral Golf Course These houses boast spacious gard…
€1,77M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
4
2
75 m²
2
3-Bedroom Villa in Prime Location in La Zenia Alicante The villa boasts both a front and bac…
€245,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Javier, Spain
4
3
125 m²
3 Bedroom Villas for Sale in San Javier Costa Calida Discover these elegant villas in San Ja…
€400,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
2
1
69 m²
€151,945
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
3
269 m²
Discover this exclusive property in Peñablanca, a dream bungalow located on the front line o…
€2,50M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
63 m²
Completely renovated apartment about 15 minutes from Playa del Cura and Playa de Los Locos. …
€109,260
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
3
213 m²
Discover Ophelia 4, a true gem nestled in the heart of Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, w…
€1,79M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
4
4
330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
5
471 m²
2
We present a spacious house in Torrevieja, La Mata district. The house consists of two level…
€850,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
4
3
109 m²
2
For sale a new townhouse in the closed urbanization BUNGAVILLAS SOL with a swimming pool in …
€185,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
5
210 m²
2
We present an exclusive villa on the first line in Torrevieja, La Mata district. Living in t…
€990,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
76 m²
4
We present an apartment on the first line of the sea in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Distanc…
€174,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
100 m²
1
€269,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
48 m²
1/6
€173,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
2
1
87 m²
1/4
€165,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
3
1
66 m²
2/2
Apartment for sale on the top floor in a closed urbanization area of 66 km.m. with two bedro…
€165,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2
2
80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 1 b…
€210,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
4
2
94 m²
5
Brand New Apartments with Contemporary Equipment in Estepona Bright apartments are located i…
€766,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
5
3
140 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€646,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
85 m²
3 Bedroom Semi-Detached Homes with Salt Lakes Views in Torrevieja The semi-detached homes ar…
€340,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
2
340 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€2,38M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
3
260 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€3,08M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Property types in Spain
apartments
houses
Properties features in Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL