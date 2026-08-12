Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Spain

;
Torrevieja
3341
Barcelona
156
Marbella
2495
Valencia
116
Show more
39 973 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
TOP TOP
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Calahonda. 4 bed · 3 bath · 159 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$604,732
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
TOP TOP
4 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
4-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucia. 4 bed · 2 bath · 145 m² built. Presented by…
$676,767
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
UP UP
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique 500m3 build detached villa for sale with pool and cinema room, in secluded area but o…
$2,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Telegram Write in Telegram
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Penthouse in O Irixo, Spain
Penthouse
O Irixo, Spain
$2,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería&…
$427,662
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$369,888
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Carvajal. 2 bed · 2 bath · 87 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$497,012
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260728161808Type B apartment of 72.99 m2 is located on the third floor of NŌA Villajo…
$383,161
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex off…
$980,166
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
New Build Apartments and Bungalows in Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort Exclusive Homes in…
$494,064
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$362,741
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
3-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Benalmadena Pueblo. 3 bed · 2 bath · 130 m² bui…
$460,695
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Exclusive Frontline Golf Villas in Hacienda del Álamo, Costa Cálida Modern Villas i…
$715,922
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments with Premium Wellness Facilities on the New Golden Mile in Estepona Nestled on th…
$692,349
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Exclusive promotion for the sale of new villas in Polop, created to enjoy the Mediterranean …
$611,094
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dos Hermanas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dos Hermanas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Estepona. 3 bed · 2 bath · 105 m² built. Presented by MUSE P…
$483,555
Leave a request
4 room house in La Nucia, Spain
4 room house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260709075145For sale is a ready-made modern villa in the closed urbanization of El Ce…
$602,402
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exceptional villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of Finestrat, …
$797,531
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Spain
4 bedroom house
Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Casares Playa. 4 bed · 4 bath · 172 m² built. Presented by M…
$1,02M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Pier. 3 bed · 2 bath · 140 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prope…
$1,50M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Dos Hermanas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Dos Hermanas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Benalmadena. 4 bed · 4 bath · 173 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$1,38M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in La Dama de Noche-La Alzambra. 2 bed · 2 bath · 84 m² built. …
$520,129
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Torrevieja, this charming 56 m2 bungalow offers a com…
$181,073
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260721151343Tourist apartment No. 7 with a private bedroom is for sale in the new fou…
$167,812
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Casares, Spain
4 bedroom house
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 528 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Casares. 4 bed · 4 bath · 528 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$4,85M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Riviera del Sol. 4 bed · 3 bath · 152 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$1,11M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Dos Hermanas, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Dos Hermanas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
4-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Estepona. 4 bed · 3 bath · 214 m² built. Presen…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$434,969
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Private apartment for sale, fully equipped, located in one of the most attractive areas of t…
$103,751
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Vera, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería …
$242,727
Leave a request

Property types in Spain

apartments
houses

Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Spain is a country with a rich history, diverse culture and a mild Mediterranean climate, open to foreign investment. Both primary and secondary real estate in Spain are in high demand among investors.

Advantages of Buying Residential Property in Spain

Buying real estate in Spain is a far-sighted investment due to the following advantages:

  • Favorable climate. Spain has one of the longest coastlines, which is surrounded by warm currents, due to which the country has mild winters and warm summers. The country is suitable for year-round living.
  • High quality of life. The country has one of the most developed infrastructures, both tourist and social. Spain has high-quality medical care and a high level of security.
  • Investment attractiveness. Steady growth in real estate prices and high demand for it ensures the reliability of investments.
  • Possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Under certain conditions, Spanish housing can become the basis for obtaining the right to a residence permit.

Cost of Residential Real Estate in Spain

Spanish real estate prices vary depending on the region and type of property. As of October 2024, the average price per square meter is 2,209 euros, which is 9.6% higher than last year.

Property for Sale in Spain by Popular Cities and Areas

  • Madrid. The capital of Spain with developed infrastructure and a rich cultural life. You can buy real estate in Madrid for an average of €4,581 per square meter.
  • Barcelona. A large tourist center on the Mediterranean coast. The average price per square meter here is even higher than in the capital and is about €4,790.
  • Valencia. A city with a rich history and modern amenities. You can buy a home in Valencia at one of the lowest prices - about €1,643 per square meter.
  • Malaga. A popular resort in the south of the country. The average price is about €3,436 euros per square meter.
  • San Sebastian. Famous for its beaches and gastronomy. The average price per square meter is €5,631.

Features of Purchasing Real Estate in Spain

The purchase of real estate involves the collection of a property transfer tax (ITP) for secondary housing or VAT for primary (new buildings). Rates vary from 6% to 10% depending on the region.

A foreigner's identification number (NIE), opening a bank account in Spain and concluding a purchase and sale agreement are required.

Foreign citizens have the right to purchase real estate in Spain without significant restrictions. However, to obtain a Spanish residence permit, you will need to invest at least €500,000 to apply for a golden visa or prove financial independence when applying for a Non-Lucrative Visa.
 

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Spain

Changes to the Housing Law in Spain
Changes to the Housing Law in Spain
How to Get a Mortgage in Poland, Germany, and Spain? Details on Requirements, Interest Rates, and Algorithm of Actions
How to Get a Mortgage in Poland, Germany, and Spain? Details on Requirements, Interest Rates, and Algorithm of Actions
Real Estate in Spain: Lack of Supply and Price Growth — Expert Analysis of the Market 2025
Real Estate in Spain: Lack of Supply and Price Growth — Expert Analysis of the Market 2025
How to Buy an Apartment in Spain: A Practical Guide, Latest News, and Popular Regions
How to Buy an Apartment in Spain: A Practical Guide, Latest News, and Popular Regions
Where to Buy Property in Spain for the Lowest Price: Rating of Municipalities
Where to Buy Property in Spain for the Lowest Price: Rating of Municipalities
"Book the Property Immediately — Tomorrow it will Probably Not be on Sale." Interview with an Expert on the Real Estate Market in Spain
"Book the Property Immediately — Tomorrow it will Probably Not be on Sale." Interview with an Expert on the Real Estate Market in Spain

Frequently asked questions about property for sale in Spain

Is it possible to buy property in Spain without citizenship?

Yes, foreigners are allowed to buy real estate in Spain without resident status. The purchase requires only the passport of their state and the identification number of the foreigner, which can be obtained at the Spanish consulate.

Can foreigners rent out their property in Spain?

Yes, all foreigners have that right. In most regions of the country, tourists will need to obtain a special tourist license for housing. The owner also needs to pay a tax of 24% to 45% of the annual rent amount.

How much does a square meter in Spain cost on average?

The cost of sq. meters varies from 1000 to 5000 euros depending on the location of the house or apartment. In the elite areas of Madrid and Barcelona property prices in Spain can reach 10,000 euros per square.

In which Spanish cities do people buy housing most often?

Properties in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia are in high demand. Fans of holidays prefer to buy property in Spain in Ibiza, Majorca and Tenerife.
Realting.com
Go