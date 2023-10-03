Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Spain

Los Alcazares
104
Elx Elche
81
el Campello
79
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
79
Murcia
77
Denia
76
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
74
Cartagena
66
16 591 property total found
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 104 m²
€320,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 770 m²
€2,79M
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 461 m²
€1,40M
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Denia, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Denia, Spain
Area 189 m²
€510,000
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 114 m²
€170,000
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€163,025
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 2
Scenic Houses in Málaga Mijas Near El Chaparral Golf Course These houses boast spacious gard…
€1,77M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in La Zenia, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villa in Prime Location in La Zenia Alicante The villa boasts both a front and bac…
€245,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
3 Bedroom Villas for Sale in San Javier Costa Calida Discover these elegant villas in San Ja…
€400,000
2 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€151,945
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Discover this exclusive property in Peñablanca, a dream bungalow located on the front line o…
€2,50M
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Completely renovated apartment about 15 minutes from Playa del Cura and Playa de Los Locos. …
€109,260
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Discover Ophelia 4, a true gem nestled in the heart of Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, w…
€1,79M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
4 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious house in Torrevieja, La Mata district. The house consists of two level…
€850,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a new townhouse in the closed urbanization BUNGAVILLAS SOL with a swimming pool in …
€185,000
4 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
We present an exclusive villa on the first line in Torrevieja, La Mata district. Living in t…
€990,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
We present an apartment on the first line of the sea in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Distanc…
€174,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
€269,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/6
€173,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/4
€165,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale on the top floor in a closed urbanization area of 66 km.m. with two bedro…
€165,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 1 b…
€210,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand New Apartments with Contemporary Equipment in Estepona Bright apartments are located i…
€766,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€646,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 Bedroom Semi-Detached Homes with Salt Lakes Views in Torrevieja The semi-detached homes ar…
€340,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 340 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€2,38M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 260 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€3,08M

