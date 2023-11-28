UAE
Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Residential properties for sale in Lithuania
Birstonas
10
Marijampole
10
Grigiskes
9
Jurbarkas
7
Anyksciai
6
Birzai
5
Mazoji Riese
5
Pabrade
5
Kalvarija
4
Kupiskis
4
Radviliskis
4
Raisteniskes
4
Rokiskis
4
Svencionys
4
Telsiai
4
Zapyskis
4
Dvariskes
3
Gargzdai
3
Rusne
3
Sirvintos
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
2 535 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour
Vilnius, Lithuania
2
1
33 m²
3/5
For sale a bright and neat 2-room apartment in N. Vilna. The apartment is conveniently plan…
€65,000
2
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Vilnius, Lithuania
6
312 m²
2
€629,900
1
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2
1
82 m²
"Prūsų Namai" Houses and apartments for sale in Vilnius "Prūsų Namai" is a real estate …
€132,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Developer
PRUSU NAMAI
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37066880540
Info@prusunamai.lt
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Klaipeda, Lithuania
3
1
39 m²
4/4
Apartament is in centre of city, close to old town. Near is shops, schools.... everything yo…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
2
1
44 m²
4/5
€95,999
1
Recommend
Leave a request
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
348 m²
3
€295,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37067185211
raimondas.gandrimas@capital.lt
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
348 m²
3
€295,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37067185211
raimondas.gandrimas@capital.lt
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
143 m²
1
€219,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37067535686
snezana.glebova@capitalrealty.com
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
143 m²
1
€219,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37067535686
snezana.glebova@capitalrealty.com
House
Zalesa, Lithuania
143 m²
1
€189,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37067535686
snezana.glebova@capitalrealty.com
House
Zalesa, Lithuania
143 m²
1
€189,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37067535686
snezana.glebova@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Kaunas, Lithuania
3
60 m²
9/9
€72,000
Kaunas, Lithuania
3
60 m²
9/9
€72,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Kaunas, Lithuania
3
60 m²
9/9
€72,000
Kaunas, Lithuania
3
60 m²
9/9
€72,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Girionys, Lithuania
3
65 m²
3/4
€86,000
Girionys, Lithuania
3
65 m²
3/4
€86,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37069811166
regimantas.malakas@capital.lt
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Alytus, Lithuania
2
52 m²
7/9
€67,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37069995247
gintautas.tamkevicius@capitalrealty.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2
49 m²
5/5
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37065770076
ruslanas.fiodorovas@capital.lt
House
Palanga, Lithuania
242 m²
2
€880,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37069998676
ieva.kastaunaite@capitalrealty.com
House with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
115 m²
2
€48,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37067622040
darius.daugela@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Garliava, Lithuania
174 m²
2
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37065770076
ruslanas.fiodorovas@capital.lt
House with gas heating
Lapes, Lithuania
265 m²
2
€269,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37067763777
giedre.lekaviciene@capital.lt
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
202 m²
2
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37061632844
ruta.kucinskiene@capital.lt
House with Furnace heating
Varena, Lithuania
68 m²
1
€20,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
98 m²
1
€139,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37061274742
ana.narbuntiene@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
259 m²
2
€199,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37060556625
ceslovas.savickas@capital.lt
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
156 m²
2
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37063707311
arturas.svedas@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
168 m²
2
€129,999
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37060556625
ceslovas.savickas@capital.lt
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
93 m²
1
€139,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37067590968
dmitrij.presnov@capitalrealty.com
House with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
437 m²
2
€449,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37064007784
rimgaudas.mazeika@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
204 m²
2
€139,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37062114223
marius.jankauskas@capital.lt
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
55 m²
2
€24,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
+37061448816
tomas.vismontas@capitalrealty.com
Property types in Lithuania
apartments
houses
Properties features in Lithuania
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
