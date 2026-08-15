Residential properties for sale in Lithuania

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Property for sale in Lithuania

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Vilnius
435
Kaunas
232
Klaipėda
51
Palanga
92
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1 657 properties total found
House in Uzudvarionys, Lithuania
House
Uzudvarionys, Lithuania
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
AMERRA Modern architecture houses on the outskirts of Bair - where peace begins. www.asterra…
$686,610
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House in Daugai, Lithuania
House
Daugai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY - AN AUTHENTIC WOODEN HOUSE FOR SALE WITH A PLOT NEAR THE LAKES IN ALYT…
$87,393
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House in Daumantai, Lithuania
House
Daumantai, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
S16 Dream home is what we dream of most often. Because here we are building the most beautif…
$186,632
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Taujenai, Lithuania
House
Taujenai, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
BUILDING IN THE CIRCUMSTANCES - FOR THE PEOPLE TO BE IMPLEMENTED! The homestead is sold in …
$41,257
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
The part of the house is sold with a plot, in a quiet place - Rugiagelių g. 16, New Vilnius.…
$63,922
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House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
In GIRAITA, A 4-CABAREA ANTHIDS IS SALED BY THE ALERTS OF UGNIA. COTHAGE 2 HOSES, A + + CLAS…
$206,971
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TekceTekce
House in Stebuliai, Lithuania
House
Stebuliai, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead is sold in Lazdijai district, Miracle village! Looking for a place for recrea…
$21,911
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
SALE OF A PARTIAL APDAILA IN A NEW, EXCLUSIVE QUALITY PROJECT IN THE SEA! Discover your new…
$240,656
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House in Elektrenai, Lithuania
House
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE SPACE FUNCTIONALLY DISPLAYED TWO-NAIL-NAIL ELECTRICITY! = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =…
$280,664
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House in Svencioneliai, Lithuania
House
Svencioneliai, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
6 sq.m. house for sale in Švenčionėliai. Neat, in ancient times, but well-equipped and high…
$63,206
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House in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOUSEHOLD WITH SKY 8,98 A - ASPHALATED CHECK, LOCKING POINT TO THE VILNIUS …
$278,177
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2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/3
Exclusive opportunity in prestigious Kaunas Žaliakalnis: a piece of history with a stunning …
$109,684
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House in Ramuciai, Lithuania
House
Ramuciai, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE RENOVATED NAM NETOLI RAMUTE PARKO GENERAL - House - Jong, brick-wrapped and heated fo…
$185,843
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House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 3
PASSENGER G. 18 SALE OF 358,29 KV.M. PLAYER 7,48 ARM LOW The mosaic street today is a livin…
$811,512
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/2
SUBMITTED PROCEDURES AND SUPERVISED BUT, STRATEGY IN PRIVATE SITUATION - FEED.!!! COUNTRY SA…
$91,310
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE HOUSEHOLD WITH A MAXIMUM LIQUID IN THE WATER, MILK R. A cozy house with a spacious plot…
$46,573
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2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
WHAT'S GOOD, IT'S THE QUALITY AND THE LESS LOCATION TO LIVE !!! You will live simultaneousl…
$189,508
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3 room apartment in Joniskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Joniskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
PARKYDAM 3 K. BUTAS JONISKIO MIESTO CENTRE PRINCIPLES: PHARMACOLOGICAL PROPERTIES Comfortab…
$81,968
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
Only 8 km from Vilnius Cathedral two cottages in Rūžutynės street, Vilnius, corresponding to…
$284,029
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House in Vingininkai, Lithuania
House
Vingininkai, Lithuania
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Military house in Vingininkai: When space becomes an advantage, not a concern A spacious, 2…
$103,665
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House in Ulyskai, Lithuania
House
Ulyskai, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for sale in Ulyškės km. Alytus district - Homestead surrounded by nature with a sp…
$69,833
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/4
SALE LOFTS IN NEW PROJECT MOODS, HEARING PRINCIPLES: A + energy class; Of a cylinder capaci…
$113,593
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House in Parapijoniskes, Lithuania
House
Parapijoniskes, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF INOVATISE CONSTRUCTION, SPACE AND ACTIVITY DISTRIBUTED, A + + ENERGY CLASS NAM WITH …
$217,250
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House in Daumantai, Lithuania
House
Daumantai, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
S18 Dream home is what we dream of most often. Because here we are building the most beautif…
$186,632
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House in Slengiai, Lithuania
House
Slengiai, Lithuania
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending SPACE HOUSEHOLD, COUNTRY CRUDE MIESTO If you are looking for a spacious and comforta…
$637,617
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/4
VINEGE - MAJOR 2020 PROJECT IN LITHUANIA! In a new residential project for low-floor constr…
$189,335
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House in Tintiniskes, Lithuania
House
Tintiniskes, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE MODERNUS HOUSEHOLD IN THE BASIS OF NATURE!!!! Valley Street 19 house is an exclusive, …
$405,756
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 2
The prestigious Lampėdžiai district offers an exclusive, modern architecture house on the Ne…
$1,33M
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House in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Area 710 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold in peace, authenticity and aesthetics while standing on the outskirts of the city Arvyd…
$1,16M
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5 room apartment in Pakruojis, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Pakruojis, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/3
Sold 4 CABLES BUT IN ROAD MIESE, SLAUGHTER G. 9! Looking for comfortable and spacious housi…
$67,674
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Property types in Lithuania

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lithuania

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury

Lithuania stands out among the other Baltic countries due to its proximity to Poland, which makes it an important transport hub between the other Baltic countries and the EU. These transit revenues have a positive effect on the local economy, which is why prices in general do not grow as quickly, especially for housing. Local real estate for sale in Lithuania is relatively affordable for both citizens and foreign investors.

Advantages of buying property in Lithuania

The real estate market is rich in supply: real estate in Lithuania is sold both in coastal areas and inland, and finding a suitable property is quite easy. Prices are growing at a moderate pace, and you can buy property in Lithuania at more favorable prices than in the rest of Europe.

In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of migrants in the country, due to which the rental housing market in Lithuania is developing. Therefore, the presence of such a property can become a source of stable income for an investor.

In general, the country maintains a European standard of living. Large cities have well-developed infrastructure, and there are many prestigious educational institutions. Considering that it is quite easy for a foreigner to buy real estate in Lithuania, this is an excellent option for obtaining a residence permit in a country of the European Union.

Property prices in Lithuania

The most expensive property for sale in Lithuania is located in new buildings in the capital: the price per square meter there starts from €2000. Real estate by the sea, for example, in Klaipeda, will not be much cheaper - from €1800 per m2. The average cost of housing in Lithuania on the secondary market varies from €900-€1500 per m2. A country house will cost buyers €100,000.

You can buy real estate in Lithuania without intermediaries, but for a safe transaction it is better to use the services of a trusted agency or lawyer.

Features of purchasing housing in Lithuania

Each real estate market has its own characteristics, and the Lithuanian one is no exception. There is no tax on the purchase of real estate, but a fee for its maintenance is charged every year. It is 0.3-1% of the cost of housing. The exact rate depends on the decision of local authorities.

Since Lithuania is a member of the EU, there are no restrictions on the purchase of real estate for other EU members. For citizens of third countries, there are restrictions on the purchase of land near the border.

Local banks issue mortgages and loans to foreigners: all you need is a passport, a sales contract, and registration of the transaction in the Center of Registers. However, the exact conditions largely depend on the specific bank.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Lithuania

Lithuanian Real Estate Market: What has Changed in a Year?
Lithuanian Real Estate Market: What has Changed in a Year?
How a Foreigner Can Buy Housing on Credit in Latvia, Lithuania, the UK and the Netherlands
How a Foreigner Can Buy Housing on Credit in Latvia, Lithuania, the UK and the Netherlands
Land plots purchases are more frequent than housing, while apartment prices and mortgage rates in Lithuania continue to rise. Analytics from REALTING
Land plots purchases are more frequent than housing, while apartment prices and mortgage rates in Lithuania continue to rise. Analytics from REALTING

Frequently asked questions about Lithuanian real estate

At what price can you buy real estate in Lithuania?

Real estate prices in Lithuania are set at 1500-3500 euros per sq. m. meter. The highest prices are for apartments and houses on the primary market. Housing in the capital, Vilnius, is also expensive.

In which cities should you buy real estate in Lithuania?

If you are buying a house or apartment for permanent residence, you can consider Vilnius and Kaunas. These are the most developed cities in the country in terms of infrastructure. The resorts of Palanga and Druskininkai are well suited for summer holidays.

What are the requirements for foreigners when purchasing housing in Lithuania?

Foreign citizens are allowed to purchase all types of residential real estate. To purchase, you need to prepare several documents, including a passport. When concluding a transaction, foreigners pay a state fee for the transfer of housing into ownership and notary services - 0.3-0.4% and 0.3-0.5% of the cadastral price of the property, respectively.

Is it possible to buy real estate in Lithuania without visiting the country?

You can purchase housing remotely through your representative. You must first issue a notarized power of attorney in Lithuanian.
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