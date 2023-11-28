Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lithuania

Birstonas
10
Marijampole
10
Grigiskes
9
Jurbarkas
7
Anyksciai
6
Birzai
5
Mazoji Riese
5
Pabrade
5
2 535 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a bright and neat 2-room apartment in N. Vilna. The apartment is conveniently plan…
€65,000
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Vilnius, Lithuania
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 6
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
€629,900
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
"Prūsų Namai"  Houses and apartments for sale in Vilnius  "Prūsų Namai" is a real estate …
€132,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartament is in centre of city, close to old town. Near is shops, schools.... everything yo…
€160,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
€95,999
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 3
€295,000
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 3
€295,000
House in Bratoniskes, Lithuania
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
€219,500
House in Bratoniskes, Lithuania
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
€219,500
House in Zalesa, Lithuania
House
Zalesa, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
€189,500
House in Zalesa, Lithuania
House
Zalesa, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
€189,500
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/9
€72,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/9
€72,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Girionys, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Girionys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/4
€86,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/9
€67,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
€75,000
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
€880,000
House with Local electricity in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
€48,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Garliava, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Garliava, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
€230,000
House with gas heating in Lapes, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Lapes, Lithuania
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
€269,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
€70,000
House with Furnace heating in Varena, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Varena, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
€20,000
House in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
€139,500
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
€199,500
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Vilnius, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
€360,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
€129,999
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
€139,000
House with central heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 2
€449,000
House with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
€139,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
€24,000
Property types in Lithuania

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
