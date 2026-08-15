  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania

New buildings for sale in Lithuania

;
Vilnius
2
Vilnius County
4
Vilnius city municipality
2
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
2
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter Zemuogiu namai
Residential quarter Zemuogiu namai
Residential quarter Zemuogiu namai
Residential quarter Zemuogiu namai
Residential quarter Zemuogiu namai
Show all Residential quarter Zemuogiu namai
Residential quarter Zemuogiu namai
Bajorai, Lithuania
from
$488,795
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 172 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Homes for quality living!Here, residents enjoy the fresh air, the environment of forests and greenery, as well as the opportunity to quickly and conveniently reach the center of Vilnius.Žemuogių namai is a beautiful and cozy residential complex of four houses located in a quiet area, away fr…
Agency
Relist
Leave a request
Commerce Eksporta 8
Commerce Eksporta 8
Commerce Eksporta 8
Commerce Eksporta 8
Commerce Eksporta 8
Show all Commerce Eksporta 8
Commerce Eksporta 8
Sieciai, Lithuania
from
$38,582
The year of construction 2014
Renovated, renovated residential complex in Viesturdarz. The building was renovated according to historical sketches, preserving the architecture of the time. Modern materials and technologies are used in construction. The complex has security and video surveillance. Underground parking. The…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Liepu aleja
Residential quarter Liepu aleja
Residential quarter Liepu aleja
Residential quarter Liepu aleja
Residential quarter Liepu aleja
Show all Residential quarter Liepu aleja
Residential quarter Liepu aleja
Lindiniskes, Lithuania
from
$434,740
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 159 m²
4 real estate properties 4
"Liepų alėja" is a beautiful and cozy residential quarter located in a quiet area, close to the forest, where you can enjoy the tranquility of nature and fresh air. The quarter is created for those who are looking for a quiet place to live surrounded by nature, but at the same time want to e…
Agency
Relist
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Cottage village Prusu Namai
Cottage village Prusu Namai
Cottage village Prusu Namai
Cottage village Prusu Namai
Cottage village Prusu Namai
Cottage village Prusu Namai
Vilnius, Lithuania
from
$138,045
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 1
"Prūsų namai is a housing project in Vilnius with more than 300 residential and commercial buildings. Located between Trakai and Vilnius, with all the necessary infrastructure, the houses allow you to visit historical sites and lakes and reach the modern life of Vilnius city centre in less t…
Developer
PRUSU NAMAI
Leave a request
Residential quarter Prūsų namai
Residential quarter Prūsų namai
Residential quarter Prūsų namai
Residential quarter Prūsų namai
Residential quarter Prūsų namai
Show all Residential quarter Prūsų namai
Residential quarter Prūsų namai
Vilnius, Lithuania
from
$118,602
The year of construction 2022
Houses in Vilnius from 67 to 200 sq.m with land plots up to 22 acres "Prusu Namai" is a settlement in the city of Vilnius which includes more than 300 residential and commercial units. The houses and infrastructure located, between Trakai and Vilnius, allows to visit historical places and…
Developer
PRUSU NAMAI
Leave a request
Commerce PARKERS
Commerce PARKERS
Commerce PARKERS
Commerce PARKERS
Commerce PARKERS
Show all Commerce PARKERS
Commerce PARKERS
Sieciai, Lithuania
from
$130,134
The year of construction 2018
Arhitekts radījis šo ēku ansambli savienojot UNESCO koka arhitektūras mantojumu ar mūsdienu tehnoloģijām un ikdienas dzīvi. Ēku ansambļa priekšgalā slejas dažāda rakstura 19 gs. radīti koka ēku šedevri, kuri kalpos mūsdienu ātrajam dzīves ritmam, turpretim klusā iekšpagalmā slejas 7 stāvu ja…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
On the map

Lithuania is located on the Baltic Sea and has a large land fund. Thanks to migration, the country's developing construction sector and the growth of real estate in new buildings, Lithuania is becoming an increasingly attractive investment in the economy.

Features of new real estate from a developer in Lithuania

New housing in Lithuania is built according to the norms and standards of the European Union, which require the use of modern materials and technologies. Housing effectively retains heat and is resistant to wind, which is relevant for the local weather.

New construction real estate in Lithuania is built after parallel development or parallel development, so by the time of delivery, underground parking, playgrounds and recreation areas are already ready in standard accessibility.

When buying real estate in Lithuania from a developer, the client receives guarantees for the elimination of structural defects or finishing deficiencies. Often this is the maintenance and maintenance of engineering structures after the delivery of the object.

Prices for new buildings in Lithuania

Prices for new buildings in Lithuania vary greatly depending on the city and region. The lowest prices from 1000 euros are recorded in large cities, in small towns, Trak-Kai and Birštonas. In Vilnius, the average price per square meter fluctuates from 2000 to 2500 euros for the middle segment and up to 3100 euros in the elite segment. In Kaunas and Klaipeda, the cost of a square meter of research is 1200-1500 euros.

Popular cities in Lithuania for purchasing real estate from a developer

The presidential pearl is Vilnius - the capital and landmark city of the country, as well as the political, economic and cultural center. Universities, business centers and historical landmarks are located here. But there are also other interesting cities:

  • Kaunas. The second largest city in the country, where important universities of the country and the main industrial facilities are also located.
  • Klaipeda. The only seaport country, which contains the industrial and resort potential of Lithuania.
  • Palanga. A popular resort on the Baltic Sea coast. It is here that Lithuanian developers have been active, due to the city's popularity as a tourist destination.
  • Druskininkai. A resort town in southern Lithuania with separate mineral springs and spa centres. Adapted for health tourism.

Guides on Buying New Builds in Lithuania

Land plots purchases are more frequent than housing, while apartment prices and mortgage rates in Lithuania continue to rise. Analytics from REALTING
Land plots purchases are more frequent than housing, while apartment prices and mortgage rates in Lithuania continue to rise. Analytics from REALTING
How a Foreigner Can Buy Housing on Credit in Latvia, Lithuania, the UK and the Netherlands
How a Foreigner Can Buy Housing on Credit in Latvia, Lithuania, the UK and the Netherlands
Lithuanian Real Estate Market: What has Changed in a Year?
Lithuanian Real Estate Market: What has Changed in a Year?

Frequently asked questions on new buildings in Lithuania

What is the average price of a square meter of new real estate in Lithuania?

The average cost of a square in the capital's new buildings of Vilnius - 2000-2500 euros. In elite residential complexes in Lithuania, the price can reach 3100 euros. In two other popular cities of the country - Kaunas and Klaipėda a square meter is estimated at 1200-1500 euros. In small settlements such as Taurage and Zarasai, prices per square meter vary from 500 to 800 euros.

Which Lithuanian cities have the greatest demand for new housing?

The leader in sales is the capital Vilnius. Apartments in new buildings in Lithuania are actively sold for personal use and rental. There is also a high demand for new property in the picturesque cities of Kaunas, Klaipėda and Druskininkai.

Are apartments from the developer in Lithuania available for purchase by foreigners?

Yes, all foreign citizens can freely buy new property in the country, as well as rent it out and resell it. Number of square meters is not limited. Obtaining the permission of local authorities to buy an apartment in residential complexes in Lithuania is not required.
Realting.com
Go