Lithuania is located on the Baltic Sea and has a large land fund. Thanks to migration, the country's developing construction sector and the growth of real estate in new buildings, Lithuania is becoming an increasingly attractive investment in the economy.

Features of new real estate from a developer in Lithuania

New housing in Lithuania is built according to the norms and standards of the European Union, which require the use of modern materials and technologies. Housing effectively retains heat and is resistant to wind, which is relevant for the local weather.

New construction real estate in Lithuania is built after parallel development or parallel development, so by the time of delivery, underground parking, playgrounds and recreation areas are already ready in standard accessibility.

When buying real estate in Lithuania from a developer, the client receives guarantees for the elimination of structural defects or finishing deficiencies. Often this is the maintenance and maintenance of engineering structures after the delivery of the object.

Prices for new buildings in Lithuania

Prices for new buildings in Lithuania vary greatly depending on the city and region. The lowest prices from 1000 euros are recorded in large cities, in small towns, Trak-Kai and Birštonas. In Vilnius, the average price per square meter fluctuates from 2000 to 2500 euros for the middle segment and up to 3100 euros in the elite segment. In Kaunas and Klaipeda, the cost of a square meter of research is 1200-1500 euros.

Popular cities in Lithuania for purchasing real estate from a developer

The presidential pearl is Vilnius - the capital and landmark city of the country, as well as the political, economic and cultural center. Universities, business centers and historical landmarks are located here. But there are also other interesting cities:

Kaunas. The second largest city in the country, where important universities of the country and the main industrial facilities are also located.

The second largest city in the country, where important universities of the country and the main industrial facilities are also located. Klaipeda. The only seaport country, which contains the industrial and resort potential of Lithuania.

The only seaport country, which contains the industrial and resort potential of Lithuania. Palanga. A popular resort on the Baltic Sea coast. It is here that Lithuanian developers have been active, due to the city's popularity as a tourist destination.

A popular resort on the Baltic Sea coast. It is here that Lithuanian developers have been active, due to the city's popularity as a tourist destination. Druskininkai. A resort town in southern Lithuania with separate mineral springs and spa centres. Adapted for health tourism.